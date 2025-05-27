Justin Sanders and Dale Miller Motorsports Win With SCCT at Marysville Raceway

PETERSEN MEDIA

– Back in the seat of the Dale Miller Motorsports No. 4SA on Sunday night with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour, Justin Sanders capped off an extremely strong weekend for himself as he completed a personal weekend sweep while scoring his second of the season with the team.

“The last couple of nights out we have been really good in the No. 4SA, and to get another win on Sunday night was huge as we head into another big race at Placerville Speedway this weekend,” Justin Sanders said.

Timing the Anrak/Thompson’s Family of Dealerships/Yuba Sutter Aviation backed No. 4SA in sixth quickest in his qualifying flight, Sanders lined up on the front row of his heat race.

Needing the win to move into the Dash, the Aromas, CA jumped on the throttle when the green flag was displayed and race into the early lead. Out front, Sanders was extremely strong as he picked up the win and made his way into the Dash redraw.

Pulling the four, Sanders started and finished fourth which placed him in the second row of the 35-lap Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial feature event line up.

When the race came to life, Sanders moved into third as he looked very sporty on the racy surface. Settling into third for the opening seven laps, Sanders moved into second on the eighth lap as he chased after the leader and looked for cap off a perfect weekend.

Amidst some chaos in traffic, Sanders slipped back to third on the 16th lap where he ran until he was able to work his way back into second on the 25th marker.

In the closing laps of the race, Sanders was able to get by Andy Forsberg to take over the top spot. Once out in front, Sanders was able to fend off Forsberg and score the win.

“I am extremely thankful for all the effort Dale Miller puts in on this car despite our limited schedule, but it is really stout when we are able to race together,” Sanders added. “Looking forward to trying again this weekend at the Davy Thomas Memorial.”

The Dale Miller Motorsports team would like to thank Anrak, Thompson’s Family of Dealerships, Yuba Sutter Aviation, Triple X Race Co., Dale Miller Septic Inc., Smith Titanium, Frank’s Body Shop, Fisher Racing Engines, Walker Performance Filtration, ADCO Custom Driveline and Exhaust, Hair by Lovleen, Factory Kahne Shocks, TJ Forged Wheels, FK Rod Ends, King Racing Products, and A.R.T. Speed Equipment for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 7, Wins- 2, Top-5’s-4, Top-10’s-5

ON TAP: Dale Miller Motorsports and Justin Sanders will be right back in action on Friday night at Placerville Speedway.