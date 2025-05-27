Kaleb Montgomery Has Strong Weekend with C&M Motorsports

PETERSEN MEDIA

– C&M Motorsports tabbed Kaleb Montgomery to take over the driving duties of the No. 7c for three races over Memorial Day weekend and it went extremely well as Montgomery picked up a win on Thursday night bad followed it up with finishes of eighth and fourth place.

“It was a great weekend with C&M Motorsports,” Kaleb Montgomery said. “Cody and Bobby worked super hard in the pits all weekend long and it was special to get my first winged win of the season. I am extremely thankful that Cody and Mani Geaney gave me this opportunity over the weekend.”

Spending the majority of the weekend in Chico, CA for the Silver Dollar Fair Race, Montgomery and team were in action for their qualifying night on Thursday night where the Templeton, CA driver timed in fourth fastest in time trials.

Lining up fifth in his heat race, Montgomery was a point earning machine as he worked his way up to a second place finish which put him third in nightly points heading into the feature event.

With the top-eight point earners being inverted for the feature, Montgomery rolled off the starting grid from the sixth starting position and wasted no time working his way forward.

Working his way into fourth on by the fourth lap, Montgomery made a big move on lap 14 restart that saw him power his way into second as he closed in on early leader, Sean Becker.

On the 18th lap, Montgomery powered into the lead as he got by Becker and kept the field at bay in the closing laps as he went on to score his first winged win of the season and give C&M Motorsports their first of the year as well as they locked into the Saturday night feature event.

Back in action on Saturday night for the final night of action at the Silver Dollar Fair, Montgomery was locked into the Dash, where a fourth-place finish put him in the second row of the 35-lap feature event starting lineup.

Extremely slick track conditions proved to be tricky in the feature event as Montgomery struggled at times to keep his footing on the ¼ mile bullring. From his fourth starting spot he did keep the Lund Construction/Anrak/Sam Rhodes backed entry solidly inside the Top-10.

When the track began to take rubber and get narrow, Montgomery settled into eighth where he went on to finish.

Sunday night the team headed south to Marysville Raceway for the Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour where they continued to show speed as Montgomery earned fast time honors in his qualifying flight.

Lining up fourth for his heat race, Montgomery was able to maintain a transfer spot, which was all he needed to do for Dash eligibility.

Finishing sixth in the Dash, Montgomery took the green flag from the third row on a very racy Marysville Raceway surface. When the race came to life, Montgomery lost a couple of spots in the early laps as he searched a few different lines.

Finally deicing to pound the high side of the track, he was able to make up some ground as he raced into the Top-5.

Continuing to press, Montgomery raced into the third position just as a late caution flag flew and moved him back to fourth. Over the course of the final laps, he was able to maintain the spot and close the night with another Top-5.

“I had a blast all weekend long with the C&M Motorsports team, and hopefully we can do it again in the future,” Montgomery added.

The C&M Motorsports team would like to thank Lund Construction, Anrak, Sam Rhodes, MatriScope, Alturas Tires, Swartz Diesel, Adrian Blanco Jewelry, Kings Meats, American Paving Systems, PT Shocks, Creason Enterprises, and all of their product sponsors for their continued support.

ON TAP: C&M Motorsports and Tony Gomes will reunite on the 30th at Placerville Speedway for the inaugural Davy Thomas Memorial.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-12, Wins-1, Top 5’s-5, Top 10’s-6

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with C&M Motorsports by following @PrecisonShocks or @Mandi7C on Twitter.