The New Richmond Nightmare and Blake Anderson took the checkered flags on Saturday, at Cedar Lake Speedway.

By: Sherri Murawski

New Richmond, WI, May 24th, 2025

The Pirtek Renegades packed the pits as 24 Winged Sprints joined forces with 11 Traditional Sprints at Cedar Lake Speedway’s Pack the Track Night.

For the Traditional heat #1 sponsored by James Ackerley Construction and The Post Bar & Grill, it was the 10Z car of Zach Widdes taking the victory. Heat #2, sponsored by Rapid Press Printing and Copy Center and Bradwell Truck and Auto, was achieved by the 12X of Blake Anderson. Bryan Roach drove himself from fifth to second position, earning himself 108 passing points.

For the Winged heat #1, sponsored by James Ackerley Construction and The Post Bar & Grill, it was Casey Lang’s number 609 car that took the clay and sped away at the green flag to the checkered. Heat # 2, sponsored by Rapid Press Printing, was claimed by Viebrock with a track high of 120 passing points. Heat 3, sponsored by Bradwell Truck and Auto, and Kiki’s Salsa was claimed by Brad Peterson.

After the redraw, Roach and Schafer set the pace for the 20-lap Traditional feature, joined by Anderson, Ashley Williams, and Joseph Kouba. Roach and Anderson put on quite the show up front, with the duo jousting for the win, with Widdes and Williams battling in tow. After all twenty laps were in the books, following Anderson to the double red checkered flags were Roach, Widdes, Willaims, and Kouba.

Rookie car number 28 of Weston Johnson raced from eleventh and finished in seventh position, earning himself the hard charger award, sponsored by EJ’s Bar and Bottle Shop.

After the Redraw, it was Lang and Viebrock setting the pace for the 20-lap feature. Brett Peterson, Brad Peterson, and Keegan Coss were in tow. Drivers moved and grooved their way around the track, lap after lap, finding grip on top and bottom, executing a pass a driver kind of fun race for all. At the double checkers, Viebrock parked his number 50 car in the Pirtek/Hoosier Tire North Victory Lane. Following Viebrock to the line were Coss, Garrett Tatnell, Mark Martin, and Austin Phillips.

Rookie car number 16 of Willie Ewing raced from twentieth to sixth position, moving fourteen positions, earning him the hard charger award, sponsored by EJ’s Bar and Bottle Shop.

RESULTS:

Traditionals:

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10Z-Zach Widdes[2]; 2. 99-Bryan Roach[5]; 3. 7X-Dan Atchison[3]; 4. 25A-Ashley Williams[6]; 5. (DNF) 76-Edison Aldrich[4]; 6. (DNS) 955-Lucas Grosinger

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12X-Blake Anderson[2]; 2. 55-Joseph Kouba[3]; 3. 54-Cam Schafer[4]; 4. 28-Westen Johnson[5]; 5. (DNS) 11J-Jori Hughes

Wings:

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 609-Casey Lang[2]; 2. 1B-Matthew Weber[5]; 3. 6-Mark Martin[6]; 4. 4H-Mitch Hagen[3]; 5. 00-Austin Mosher[7]; 6. 95T-Ryan Buck[4]; 7. 97-Carl Brunsvold[8]; 8. (DNS) 2J-John Lowe

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 50-Chase Viebrock[5]; 2. 7-Keegan Coss[1]; 3. 03-Jamey Ogston[6]; 4. 17-Austin Phillips[4]; 5. 3-Jack Lobin[8]; 6. 73-Sid Denzer[2]; 7. 12-Jason Flohrs[3]; 8. 390-Mitchell Schoenoff[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 93-Brad Peterson[2]; 2. 42X-Brett Peterson[6]; 3. 14-Garrett Tatnell[4]; 4. 3TK-Tony Kaus[3]; 5. 16-Willie Ewing[8]; 6. C4-Carl Wade[1]; 7. 95-John Vaillancourt[5]; 8. 59-Cole Demko[7]

Traditionals:

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 12X-Blake Anderson[3]; 2. 99-Bryan Roach[1]; 3. 10Z-Zach Widdes[6]; 4. 25A-Ashley Williams[4]; 5. 55-Joseph Kouba[5]; 6. 7X-Dan Atchison[7]; 7. 28-Westen Johnson[11]; 8. (DNF) 54-Cam Schafer[2]; 9. (DNF) 76-Edison Aldrich[8]; 10. (DNF) 11J-Jori Hughes[10]; 11. (DNS) 955-Lucas Grosinger

Winged Feature (20 Laps): 1. 50-Chase Viebrock[2]; 2. 7-Keegan Coss[5]; 3. 14-Garrett Tatnell[9]; 4. 6-Mark Martin[8]; 5. 17-Austin Phillips[10]; 6. 16-Willie Ewing[20]; 7. 95-John Vaillancourt[16]; 8. 3TK-Tony Kaus[12]; 9. 95T-Ryan Buck[13]; 10. 12-Jason Flohrs[17]; 11. 73-Sid Denzer[14]; 12. 1B-Matthew Weber[7]; 13. 59-Cole Demko[24]; 14. 4H-Mitch Hagen[11]; 15. C4-Carl Wade[15]; 16. (DNF) 390-Mitchell Schoenoff[23]; 17. (DNF) 03-Jamey Ogston[6]; 18. (DNF) 93-Brad Peterson[4]; 19. (DNF) 42X-Brett Peterson[3]; 20. (DNF) 00-Austin Mosher[21]; 21. (DNF) 3-Jack Lobin[19]; 22. (DNF) 97-Carl Brunsvold[22]; 23. (DNS) 2J-John Lowe; 24. (DQ) 609-Casey Lang[1]