CRSA READY TO CLOSE MAY AT FONDA

By Marty Czekala

After a phenomenal Sunday of action, the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints is set to follow that up in its lone trip to Fonda Speedway for round two of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge.

It’s the 31st time the series has visited “The Track of Champions.” Last year, Jordan Hutton made a last-lap pass around the outside of Jeff Trombley to record his fourth Fonda victory.

Here’s a look at the top stories.

Tune In: Action can be seen live on FloRacing with Marty Czekala on the call. Expand your race night experience at the track or online through the MyRacePass app or at www.myracepass.com for $5.99 a month, featuring live timing, entry lists, fantasy and results.

Last Time Out: CRSA celebrated its 300th event in series history at Weedsport Speedway Sunday.

A series record 48 drivers checked in for the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge Opener, with 26 drivers taking the green.

Bobby Parrow held off Dillon Paddock in the final laps to end a 17-race winless streak and score his third career CRSA victory, his first since May 30, 2021, at The Port.

The No. 80 started outside pole for the 25-lap feature and grabbed the lead early off turn two from polesitter Bob Hamm Jr. Parrow lost the lead to Johnny Smith on lap nine.

After the first yellow for debris, Parrow regained the lead and wouldn’t give it back despite facing a fast-charging Paddock who would try to challenge around the outside.

“It feels good to win a CRSA race,” said Parrow on Victory Hill. “I heard Paddock and had to try to keep it as smooth as I could.”

Paddock finished second and Jeff Trombley rounded out the podium.

The series returns to Weedsport July 26 as a part of Hall of Fame 100 weekend.

Point Standings: After finishing sixth last race at Weedsport, Jordan Hutton remains the points leader, up 14 on Zach Sobotka. Sobotka’s fifth-place finish Sunday at The Port makes him the only driver to finish in the top five in all CRSA races, as he trimmed five points on Hutton’s lead.

With a first and second in the last two races, Dillon Paddock has elevated himself to third in the standings, 21 markers behind Hutton.

Although he dropped a spot in the standings, Dalton Herrick finished well with a ninth. He is now 28 points back on Hutton.

A hard charger in two of three races, Alysha Bay rounds out the top five, 37 points back.

The rest of the top 12 looks like this: Spencer Burley sixth (-47), Tomy Moreau seventh (-55), Timmy Lotz eighth (-71), Bob Hamm Jr. breaks into the top 10 in ninth (-72) and Scott Landers is 10th (-75), Vince Chicklets 11th (-78) and Nolan Groves 12th (-86).

Strong at Fonda: No one has been more dominant in his time in a 305 Sprint Car than Jordan Hutton.

In nine starts at “The Track of Champions,” the driver of the No. 66 has four wins at Fonda, including a win in each of the last four years.

Batting 0.444, should he take the win, he would break Mike Kiser’s record for track victories, who scored his fourth in 2022.

A win for “J-Hutt” would also tie the CRSA record for single-track wins, alongside Scott Goodrich at Afton Motorsports Park and Darryl Ruggles at Land of Legends Raceway.

Wanting Redemption: Jeff Trombley wants to tie Hutton and Kiser for the most Fonda wins.

While he has recorded a win this season at Outlaw to become the all-time leader in career wins, the No. 3A had many opportunities to take a victory. Last year at Fonda, the 305 engine went awry late in the going, including a dropped cylinder while leading with one to go at Fonda.

The four-time series champion last won at “The Track of Champions” in 2022.

Loyalty Giveaway: This race begins the next wave of loyalty giveaways, with the prize of an FK shock package and more goodies. Anyone who enters Fonda, Utica-Rome June 13 and Albany Saratoga Aug. 15 will be eligible to win an FK shock package by 87 Speed and an inboard and left front brake kit by Smith Ti.

By the Numbers: Fonda has hosted the fourth most races in CRSA history, with 30. Their first race was in 2009 when Dylan Swiernik took the checkered flag.

There have been 14 different winners in CRSA history at Fonda. The most recent new winner was Tomy Moreau in 2023, which was Moreau’s first career win.

54 drivers have finished in the top five at Fonda. Jeff Trombley leads with 12, including three wins, followed by Mike Kiser with 11 and Cory Sparks with 10.

From the Frontman: “We’re looking forward to getting eastward at one of our longer tracks on the schedule while also showcasing the speed of our 305 Sprint Cars. Fonda provided a thrilling finish last year, and we look forward to putting on another great show.” ~ Mike Emhof

Up Next: CRSA has its first two-in-two of the year at Penn Can June 6 and Thunder Mountain June 7. Both races kick off the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series and can be seen live on Dirt Track Digest TV.

Standings

1. 66 Jordan Hutton, 490 pts

2. 38 Zach Sobotka -14

3. 8 Dillon Paddock -21

4. 29 Dalton Herrick -28

5. 48A Alysha Bay -37

6. 15B Spencer Burley -47

7. 22 Tomy Moreau -55

8. 18 Timmy Lotz -71

9. 77 Bob Hamm Jr. -72

10. 33 Scott Landers -75

Previous Winners @ Fonda

1. Danny Varin (4) 2011, 2012, 2013×2

2. Mike Kiser (4) 2015, 2019, 2021, 2022

3. Jordan Hutton (4) 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024

4. Cory Sparks (3) 2011, 2014, 2016

5. Josh Pieniazek (3) 2014, 2015, 2018

6. Jeff Trombley (3) 2018, 2019, 2022

7. Kyle Smith (2) 2016, 2017

8. Dylan Swiernik (1) 2009

9. John Matrafailo (1) 2010

10. Tyler Rice (1) 2012

11. Jordan Thomas (1) 2015

12. Brett Jaycox (1) 2017

13. Josh Flint (1) 2021

14. Tomy Moreau (1) 2023