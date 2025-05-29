Paul Nienhiser’s Strong 2025 Continues with Win at Jacksonville Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

Paul Nienhiser continues to have a very stout 2025 season, and that was on full display Friday night at Jacksonville Speedway where Nienhiser charged from his 10th starting position to capture his third consecutive feature event win.

“Friday night in the feature event, the car could pretty much go wherever I needed and that was huge in allowing us to charge from 10th and score another win,” Paul Nienhiser said.

Drawing the outside pole to start his heat race, Nienhiser darted out to the lead but as he rolled through turns one and two he did all but get his entry upside down as he spun to a stop and was relegated to the back of the pack.

Back underway, Nienhiser didn’t miss a beat aboard the CAM2 Lubricants/Midland Performance Inc./MB Heating and Cooling Inc. No. 9x as he forged his way forward and recovered to finish second.

Gridding the field from the 10th starting spot in the feature event, Nienhiser continued to pass cars once the ‘A’ came to life. Simply putting his car where his competitors weren’t, Nienhiser powered to the lead at the race’s halfway point.

Out front, he continued to flex his muscle as he powered away from the field and went on to score his third win of the 2025 season.

Heading to 34 Raceway on Sunday night aboard the Scott Bonar No. 50 entry, Nienhiser’s fifth place finish in heat race competition forced him into the ‘B’ main on a track that stayed extremely fast and narrow all night long.

Taking the green from the pole, Nienhiser jumped out to the lead and quickly reeled in the rear of the field. Able to get through traffic with ease, he picked up the win and punched his ticket into the feature event.

Lining up 17th in the ‘A’, Nienhiser did what he could on the quick surface as passing was tough the more he worked his way forward.

Able to race into the Top-10, Nienhiser was able to get up to the 7th position when the checkered flag was displayed to the field.

“Sunday night the track was quick all night, and it made moving forward really difficult,” Nienhiser said. “I was patient, and we ended up coming forward as best we could and picked up a Top-10.”

Nienhiser would like to thank CAM2 Lubricants, Midland Performance Inc., MB Heating & Cooling Inc., Buffalo Wild Wings, T&K Tree Services, Morrow Brothers Ford Inc., American Rental Center, Signature Signs, The Auringer Family, Matt Bradshaw, Wessler Bros. Agency Inc., Haverfield Construction-Concrete, Dropped Mobile, Mason Sound, AB&C Moving, Bayer, Dekalb/Asgrow, Maxim Racing, Engler Machine and Tool, Rider Racing Engines, K1 Race Gear, and Super Shox for their support.

Nienhiser would also like to thank Heartland Trailer Manufacturing, Rockstar Wraps, Kinney Racing Engines, and Stronghurst Collision Center for their support of Scott Bonar’s No. 50 car.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-8, Wins-3, Top 5’s-5, Top 10’s-7

ON TAP: Nienhiser is scheduled to in action with MOWA this weekend in Lincoln, IL on Friday night, and Peoria, IL on Saturday.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Paul Nienhiser by following him on Twitter @Paul_Nienhiser or by clicking over to www.paulnienhiser.com.