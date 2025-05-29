Second Paducah Date Added to American Sprint Car Series Calendar, Crowley’s Ridge Canceled

By Jordan Delucia

CONCORD, NC (May 29, 2025) — Following a successful May trip to Paducah International Raceway, the American Sprint Car Series will return to the high-banked, 3/8-mile oval on Friday, Sept. 19, creating a new marquee weekend for the Series.

The added race date at the Kentucky track, bringing a $4,000 payday, will set the stage for one of the highest-paying races of the season the following night (Saturday, Sept. 20) at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park in Pevely, MO, where the winner will bank a $10,000 check.

The American Sprint Car Series has visited Paducah three times and seen Matt Covington claim victory in two of those events, including this year’s race in May.

Additionally, the Series event at Crowley’s Ridge Raceway set for Friday, June 20, has been canceled. After further evaluation, the date did not work for the Series, and officials were not able to find a more suitable option this season.

To view the complete, updated Series schedule, click the link below and view event information, and purchase tickets to select events.

VIEW FULL SCHEDULE

If you can’t make it out to see the American Sprint Car Series at your favorite track in 2025, stream every race of the national 360 Sprint Car series tour live on DIRTVision.

ARTICLE: https://ascsracing.com/news/second-paducah-date-added-to-american-sprint-car-series-calendar-crowleys-ridge-canceled/

PHOTO CREDIT: Emily Schwanke

EVENT INFO: https://ascsracing.com/schedule/?series=national&season=2025

TRACK INFO: https://www.paducahracing.com/, http://www.crowleysridgeraceway.com/

FAN 101: https://ascsracing.com/about/

The American Sprint Car Series was founded in 1992, comprised of regional races primarily in the Southwest region. It then went national in 1993 and has become the premier 360 Sprint Car Series in the country, while still sanctioning nine regional series that include 360 Sprint Cars, 410 Sprint Cars and Non-Wing Sprint Cars. ASCS is supported by DIRTVision, Hoosier Racing Tire, Honest Abe Roofing, Intercomp, Racing Electronics, Real American Beer (Official Beer), Smith Titanium, SIS Insurance, and VP Racing.