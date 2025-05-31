Ryan Timms Continues Roll with Randall Roofing 360 Victory

By Bill Wright

Ryan Timms sat on the pole of the Randall Roofing 360 18-lap main event after a point invert of four. He paced the field early over Kerry Madsen, Carson McCarl, Austin McCarl and Tasker Phillips. The non-stop event went quickly.

Austin McCarl passed his brother Carson for third with a low side move in turn four on lap three, and on lap six, used a pass on the low side of two to take second from Madsen. Austin slowly reeled in Timms, making a bid for the lead at the halfway point. Timms was able to dive back under McCarl to maintain the lead. Carson McCarl made a low pass of Madsen for third on lap 11.

Timms continued to the checkers, banking $2,000 in the Liebig #10 and backing up his 410 win here last Saturday. Austin McCarl, Carson McCarl, Madsen and Phillips were the top five. Ryan Giles, Emerson Axsom, Parker Price-Miller, JJ Hickle and Chris Martin completed the top ten. All but Giles are expected to compete in the 410 class here on Saturday. Carson McCarl and Timms set quick time in their respective groups in the 45-car field. Alex Hill, Riley Goodno, Jack Anderson and Madsen won the heats. Clint Garner and Sawyer Phillips won twin B’s. Russell Potter turned over in his heat. He was uninjured, but done for the night.

“I wasn’t really sure where the preferred line was going to be,” said Timms in Victory Lane. “I got a good initial start and got to the top in one. That’s where I made the least amount of mistakes now is on the top, so I just felt a lot more comfortable choosing to run the top, until someone showed me a nose. I think when we got to lapped traffic, Austin showed me a nose. He slid me, and I got up over the cushion. I had to be an inch or two from the wall. I got really lucky I didn’t hit it a few times. Once I got over it, it set me up perfectly to drive back by him on the bottom. I saw (lapped traffic) around the bottom and figured if I got at least a car or two in each corner, we’d be alright.”

Randall Roofing 360 Sprints

Time Trials Group One (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 27-Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:15.941(1); 2. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:15.950(8); 3. 86-Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO, 00:15.987(7); 4. 24-Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:16.012(21); 5. 88-Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:16.019(2); 6. 4W-Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.023(3); 7. 22-Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.025(19); 8. 09-Matt Juhl, Tea, SD, 00:16.028(14); 9. 44-Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:16.044(11); 10. 01-Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, CA, 00:16.050(4); 11. 77X-Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can., 00:16.132(5); 12. 22X-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.146(22); 13. 83-Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL, 00:16.264(10); 14. 40-Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 00:16.267(18); 15. 21-Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 00:16.286(12); 16. 17B-Ryan Bickett, Ramona, SD, 00:16.319(6); 17. 4G-Cole Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 00:16.339(16); 18. 6-Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 00:16.386(17); 19. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, OK, 00:16.887(20); 20. 1A-John Anderson, Des Moines, IA, 00:17.044(23); 21. 38-Logan Alexander, Lacona, IA, 00:17.076(9); 22. 03-Shayle Bade, Lincoln, NE, 00:17.168(15); 23. 31-McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 00:17.726(13)

Time Trials Group Two (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 10-Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 00:15.765(3); 2. 55-Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 00:15.815(2); 3. 4-Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:15.922(4); 4. 27W-Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN, 00:16.001(18); 5. 2M-Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA, 00:16.046(7); 6. 63-JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 00:16.188(12); 7. 99-Tony Rost, Utica, NE, 00:16.200(14); 8. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:16.226(17); 9. 71-Parker Price Miller, Kokomo, IN, 00:16.243(22); 10. 17-Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA, 00:16.253(19); 11. 17A-Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 00:16.293(8); 12. 23W-Scott Winters, Butterfield, MN, 00:16.370(9); 13. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, Mechanicsburg, PA, 00:16.549(21); 14. 24H-Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.572(13); 15. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.670(20); 16. 14-Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.723(11); 17. 33-Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.770(16); 18. 3R-Russell Potter, Boonville, MO, 00:16.946(1); 19. 4J-Tuesday Calderwood, Goodyear, AZ, 00:17.079(6); 20. 13G-Gaige Weldon, Hinton, IA, 00:17.115(10); 21. T4-Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA, 00:18.197(15); 22. 32-Riley Valentine, Terril, IA, 00:18.985(5)

Heat one (started, *qualified for feature), 7 Laps, 2:01.6: 1. 77X-Alex Hill(1*); 2. 44-Chris Martin(2*); 3. 88-Austin McCarl(4*); 4. 27-Carson McCarl(6*); 5. 86-Timothy Smith(5*); 6. 22-Ryan Leavitt(3); 7. 83-Kurt Mueller(7); 8. 4G-Cole Garner(9); 9. 21-Cam Sorrels(8); 10. 11B-Kaylee Bryson(10); 11. 38-Logan Alexander(11); 12. 31-McCain Richards(12)

Heat two (started, *qualified for feature), 7 Laps, 2:01.1: 1. 22X-Riley Goodno(1*); 2. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips(6*); 3. 4W-Jamie Ball(4*); 4. 09-Matt Juhl(3*); 5. 01-Thomas Meseraull(2); 6. 24-Terry McCarl(5*); 7. 40-Clint Garner(7); 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett(8); 9. 6-Dustin Selvage(9); 10. 03-Shayle Bade(11); 11. 1A-John Anderson(10)

Heat three (started, *qualified for feature), 7 Laps, 2:01.9: 1. 17A-Jack Anderson(1*); 2. 71-Parker Price Miller(2*); 3. 2M-Ryan Giles(4*); 4. 10-Ryan Timms(6*); 5. 4-Cameron Martin(5*); 6. 99-Tony Rost(3*); 7. 4J-Tuesday Calderwood(10); 8. 5W-Lucas Wolfe(7); 9. 5A-Alex Vande Voort(8); 10. 33-Alan Zoutte(9); 11. T4-Tyler Graves(11)

Heat four (started, *qualified for feature), 7 Laps, NT: 1. 55-Kerry Madsen(6*); 2. 17-Tyler Groenendyk(2*); 3. 63-JJ Hickle(4*); 4. 27W-Emerson Axsom(5*); 5. 23W-Scott Winters(1); 6. 3P-Sawyer Phillips(3); 7. 24H-Kade Higday(7); 8. 13G-Gaige Weldon(10); 9. 14-Aidan Zoutte(8); 10. 3R-Russell Potter(9); 11. 32-Riley Valentine(11)

B main one (started), 10 Laps, 3:04.2: 1. 40-Clint Garner(4); 2. 22-Ryan Leavitt(1) / 3. 17B-Ryan Bickett(5); 4. 6-Dustin Selvage(8); 5. 01-Thomas Meseraull(2); 6. 4G-Cole Garner(6); 7. 83-Kurt Mueller(3); 8. 21-Cam Sorrels(7); 9. 03-Shayle Bade(10); 10. 11B-Kaylee Bryson(9); 11. 38-Logan Alexander(12); 12. 1A-John Anderson(11); 13. 31-McCain Richards(13)

B main two (started), 10 Laps, 3:01.7: 1. 3P-Sawyer Phillips(1); 2. 24H-Kade Higday(3) / 3. 23W-Scott Winters(2); 4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe(4); 5. 5A-Alex Vande Voort(6); 6. 13G-Gaige Weldon(8); 7. 4J-Tuesday Calderwood(5); 8. 14-Aidan Zoutte(7); 9. 33-Alan Zoutte(9); 10. T4-Tyler Graves(11); 11. 32-Riley Valentine(10); DNS – 3R-Russell Potter

A main (started), 18 Laps, 5:43.2: 1. 10-Ryan Timms(1); 2. 88-Austin McCarl(5); 3. 27-Carson McCarl(2); 4. 55-Kerry Madsen(3); 5. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips(4); 6. 2M-Ryan Giles(6); 7. 27W-Emerson Axsom(8); 8. 71-Parker Price Miller(14); 9. 63-JJ Hickle(12); 10. 44-Chris Martin(11); 11. 4W-Jamie Ball(9); 12. 86-Timothy Smith(7); 13. 77X-Alex Hill(13); 14. 22X-Riley Goodno(17); 15. 24-Terry McCarl(15); 16. 09-Matt Juhl(19); 17. 40-Clint Garner(21); 18. 4-Cameron Martin(10); 19. 17A-Jack Anderson(16); 20. 17-Tyler Groenendyk(18); 21. 22-Ryan Leavitt(23); 22. 24H-Kade Higday(22); 23. 99-Tony Rost(20); DNS – 24. 3P-Sawyer Phillips. Lap Leader: Timms 1-18. Hard-charger: Price-Miller.