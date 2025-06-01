HAGAR WINS ABBREVIATED USCS SPEEDWEEK 2025 TITLE WITH WIN AT WHYNOT

By Roby Helm

MERIDIAN, MS – May 31, 2025 – Wins by Derek Hagar of Marion, AR bookended the 20th Annual United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire Speedweek action and Mother Nature won the five races in between. After winning the opener on May 23 at Benton Speedway in Benton, MO, Hagar won the 30-lap finale on Saturday night at Whynot Motorsports Park to take his third straight Speedweek title.

Cody Gardner of Benton, AR finished in second place. The final podium spot went third went to current USCS National point leader, Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS. Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC, who follows Dale Howardc in second place in the current standings took the fourth spot on Saturday night. Third-generation sprint car young gun, Chase Howard of Nesbit, MS was fifth.

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee and 16-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN, finished in the sixth position followed Ronny Howard of Nesbit, MS in seventh place at the checkers. Hayden Martin of Olive Branch, MS was eighth, Jeff Willingham of Ripley, MS drove to a ninth-place finish and Aaron Smith of Gulfport, MS rounded out the top ten finshers.

Hannah Merritt of Nesbit, MS started 17th on the grid in the A’Main and finished 11th to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award.

In preliminary action, the six lap Hoosier Speed Dash was won by Dale Howard to earn the Pole Position for the 30-lap Feature Race. The three eight-lap Heat Races were won by Shane Morgan of Gulfport, MS in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, Moss in the Butlerbuilt Second Heat, and Gardner in the Schoenfeld Headers Third Heat.

The next two events on the USCS schedule will be Friday night, June 13th at All-Tech Raceway in Lake City, FL and on Saturday night, June 14th at Needmore Speedway in Norman Park, GA. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, J&J Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE 20TH ANNUAL SPEEDWEEK FINALE FOR THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE AT WHYNOT MOTORSPORTS PARK IN MERIDIAN, MS ON 5/31/25:

FEATURE RACE – 30 Laps: 1. 3 Derek Hagar, Marion, AR (4); 2. G6 Cody Gardner, Benton, AR (2); 3. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (1); 4. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (5); 5. 91 Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS (7); 6. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (6); 7. 44 Ronny Howard, Nesbit, MS (12); 8. 67 Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS (10) 9. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (11); 10. 29 Aaron Smith, Gulfport, MS (15); 11. 16 Hannah Merritt, Nesbit, MS (17); 12. Ernie Ainsworth, Barlett, TN (9); 13. L37 Scott Craft, Purvis, MS (13); 14. 01 Shane Morgan, Gulfport, MS (3); 15. 06 Jason Breeland, Sandy Hook, MS (8); 16. 22 Bubba Jones, West Memphis, AR (18); 17. 29r Corey Ray, Millington, TN (16); 18. 61 Sean Wimpee, Mobile, AL (14).

HOOSIER RACING TIRE SPEED DASH – 6 Laps; 1. D. Howard; 2. Gardner; 3. Morgan; 4. Hagar; 5. Moss; 6. Gray.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Morgan; 2. Gray; 3. C. Howard; 4. Ainsworth; 5. Craft; 6. Smith.

BUTLERBUILT HEAT 2: 1. Moss; 2. D. Howard; 3. Breeland; 4. Willingham; 5. Wimpee; 6. Jones DNS.

SCHOENFELD HEADERS HEAT 3: 1. Gardner; 2. Hagar; 3. Martin; 4. R. Howard; 5. Merritt; 6. Ray.