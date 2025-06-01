Ryan Timms is on Fire, Wins Again in 410 Class

By Bill Wright

In the 20-lap 410 feature, Emerson Axsom worked his way to lead lap one. Carson McCarl took the point on the second lap, chased by Axsom, Austin McCarl, Scott Bogucki and Ryan Timms. Bogucki and Austin McCarl exchanged third before the latter surged from fourth to second. Four laps in, Tasker Phillips got sideways in turn one, collecting Anthony Macri. Both drivers were done.

Austin McCarl used the low side to surge past his brother into the lead on the restart, while Timms rocketed from fifth to third. Bogucki went under Axsom to take fourth on lap six.

Timms was a missile on the cushion and swallowed up Carson McCarl for second on lap seven, quickly reeled in the low riding Austin McCarl on lap nine, and began pulling away. A spin by Jack Anderson with 11 laps to go proved to be the last caution.

Timms led Austin McCarl, Carson McCarl, Axsom and Bogucki back to green. Austin changed his line to the high side and tried to keep Timms within his reach, while Bogucki moved into fourth on lap 11 and third on lap 14. Timms entered traffic with three laps to go. Behind him, Kerry Madsen was a late mover, entering the top five on lap 18, and passing Carson McCarl for fourth on the white flag lap.

Timms third 410 win of the year and in his career at Knoxville came ahead of Austin McCarl, Bogucki, Madsen and Carson McCarl. Brian Brown, Kaleb Johnson, Axsom, Terry McCarl and Kelby Watt completed the top ten. Axsom and Austin McCarl set quick time over their respective flights, and Johnson, Don Droud Jr., Chris Martin and Macri won the heats. Lynton Jeffrey won the B main.

“There at the beginning, I felt really good,” said Timms. “I was just kind of staying the same pace as everyone else, and we had the (yellow) and I was wondering to myself why we were the same speed as everyone else. I came to the conclusion I just wasn’t running it hard enough. After that restart, luckily the two guys in front of me went to the bottom, and I was able to go around there and into third. I was very happy to see both the McCarl’s move down, and I was just able to get my momentum built up and get comfortable up there. We were able to get it done. It’s pretty unreal, I never thought I’d be standing here with four wins. I think it just says how fast this car is every night. It’s awesome.”

Join us Saturday, June 7 for Vermeer Night! The 410 class, the Randall Roofing 360 class and the Pro Sprints will all be in action! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

410 Sprints

Time Trials Group One (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 27W-Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN, 00:15.406 (17) ($100 from OpenWheel101.com); 2. 27-Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:15.544(16); 3. 71X-Parker Price Miller, Kokomo, IN, 00:15.615(13); 4. 4-Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:15.710(9); 5. 24-Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:15.711(1); 6. 22-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 00:15.759(8); 7. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:15.766(12); 8. 19H-Kevin Thomas Jr, Cullman, AL, 00:15.817(14); 9. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:15.836(11); 10. 1K-Kelby Watt, Adel, IA, 00:15.844(18); 11. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, 00:15.856(6); 12. 1M-Don Droud Jr, Lincoln, NE, 00:15.860(5); 13. 09-Matt Juhl, Tea, SD, 00:15.917(4); 14. 45X-Landon Crawley, Benton, AR, 00:15.923(7); 15. 121-RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, 00:16.110(3); 16. 11T-TJ Stutts, Liverpool, PA, 00:16.155(10); 17. 44X-Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, 00:16.301(2); 18. 53-Alex Attard, Mangrove Mountain, NSW, Aust., 00:16.405(19); 19. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall, MO, 00:17.043(15)

Time Trials Group Two (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 88-Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:15.499(5); 2. 78-Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 00:15.516(1); 3. 21-Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 00:15.638(8); 4. 55-Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 00:15.652(15); 5. 10-Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 00:15.654(6); 6. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, Mechanicsburg, PA, 00:15.728(2); 7. 39-Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., 00:15.784(4); 8. 2M-JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 00:15.860(3); 9. 17A-Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 00:15.943(13); 10. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO, 00:15.994(18); 11. 44-Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:16.060(11); 12. 39M-Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA, 00:16.082(12); 13. 4W-Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.107(7); 14. 21H-Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK, 00:16.292(14); 15. 31-Kyle Bellm, Nixa, MO, 00:16.427(9); 16. 15JR-Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 00:16.614(16); 17. 8H-Jacob Hughes, Hartford, SD, 00:16.646(10); 18. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, Springfield, IL, 00:16.673(19); 19. 71-Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA, 00:16.823(17)

Heat one (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps, 2:15.1: 1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson(1*); 2. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips(2*); 3. 3P-Sawyer Phillips(3*); 4. 24-Terry McCarl(4*); 5. 27W-Emerson Axsom(6*); 6. 09-Matt Juhl(5); 7. 7B-Ben Brown(9); 8. 44X-Scotty Johnson(7); 9. 121-RJ Johnson(8); DNS – 71X-Parker Price Miller

Heat two (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps, 2:17.8: 1. 1M-Don Droud Jr(1*); 2. 22-Riley Goodno(4*); 3. 1K-Kelby Watt(2*); 4. 27-Carson McCarl(6*); 5. 19H-Kevin Thomas Jr(3); 6. 4-Cameron Martin(5*); 7. 45X-Landon Crawley(7); 8. 11T-TJ Stutts(8); 9. 53-Alex Attard(9)

Heat three (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps, 2:18.3: 1. 44-Chris Martin(1*); 2. 10-Ryan Timms(4*); 3. 17A-Jack Anderson(2*); 4. 21-Brian Brown(5*); 5. 88-Austin McCarl(6*); 6. 39-Lynton Jeffrey(3); 7. 31-Kyle Bellm(8); 8. 8H-Jacob Hughes(9); 9. 4W-Jamie Ball(7); DNS – 71-Brandon Worthington

Heat four (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps, NT: 1. 39M-Anthony Macri(1*); 2. 2M-JJ Hickle(3*); 3. 78-Scott Bogucki(6*); 4. 21H-Brady Bacon(7); 5. 55-Kerry Madsen(5*); 6. 5W-Lucas Wolfe(4*); 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten(2); 8. 15JR-Cole Mincer(8); 9. 65-Jordan Goldesberry(9)

B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:38.1: 1. 39-Lynton Jeffrey(2); 2. 21H-Brady Bacon(4); 3. 19H-Kevin Thomas Jr(1); 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten(6) / 5. 45X-Landon Crawley(5); 6. 09-Matt Juhl(3); 7. 31-Kyle Bellm(8); 8. 7B-Ben Brown(9); 9. 4W-Jamie Ball(10); 10. 15JR-Cole Mincer(12); 11. 8H-Jacob Hughes(14); 12. 53-Alex Attard(15); 13. 44X-Scotty Johnson(11); 14. 11T-TJ Stutts(7); 15. 121-RJ Johnson(13); 16. 65-Jordan Goldesberry(16); DNS – 71X-Parker Price Miller, 71-Brandon Worthington

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. 10-Ryan Timms(4); 2. 88-Austin McCarl(6); 3. 78-Scott Bogucki(2); 4. 55-Kerry Madsen(12); 5. 27-Carson McCarl(1); 6. 21-Brian Brown(8); 7. 6K-Kaleb Johnson(13); 8. 27W-Emerson Axsom(3); 9. 24-Terry McCarl(7); 10. 1K-Kelby Watt(19); 11. 2M-JJ Hickle(10); 12. 3-Ayrton Gennetten(24); 13. 22-Riley Goodno(5); 14. 21H-Brady Bacon(22); 15. 4-Cameron Martin(15); 16. 44-Chris Martin(14); 17. 17A-Jack Anderson(16); 18. 39-Lynton Jeffrey(21); 19. 19H-Kevin Thomas Jr(23); 20. 5W-Lucas Wolfe(20); 21. 3P-Sawyer Phillips(9); 22. 1M-Don Droud Jr(17); 23. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips(11); 24. 39M-Anthony Macri(18). Lap Leaders: Axsom 1, C. McCarl 2-4, A. McCarl 5-8, Timms 9-20. Hard-charger: Gennetten.