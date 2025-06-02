Starks Scores Victory at Skagit Speedway With Last-Lap Pass

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (June 2, 2025) – Trey Starks recorded his fourth feature victory of the season and did so in impressive fashion last Saturday at Skagit Speedway.

Starks was doing double duty – racing in both the 410ci winged sprint car and 360ci winged sprint car divisions – for the second time this season. He won both main events during his first attempt last month.

“We were pretty close to another one,” he said. “We had our fair share of struggles, but overall we were working toward the front the entire night. It was good to know we have good speed. Running two cars is tough because you have twice the opportunity to win, but also twice the opportunity for something to go wrong.”

Starks was second quickest to open the 360 sprint car program. He advanced from fourth to third place in a heat race before drawing the No. 4 to start the feature on the outside of the second row.

“We changed some stuff around for the feature and instantly felt better,” he said. “I got into second within the first five laps. The race went green to checkered. I knew I was going to have to be pretty close and it’d be won in traffic. We chased the leader through traffic until Lap 25. Going into the last corner I was close enough and knew wherever he went I’d go the opposite direction. He entered high and I went to the bottom. It stuck and he got tight, and it was just enough to beat him across the line. We kind of muscled one out again and I felt good that we had a lot of speed and could maneuver.”

The last-lap pass was his second win in the division this season at Skagit Speedway, where he now holds a 32-point lead in the championship standings.

Starks was also strong throughout the 410 sprint car program. He was second quickest in qualifying and again advanced from fourth to third place in a heat race.

“We qualified good and did what we had to in the heat race,” he said. “We drew the No. 4 and had an issue with the fuel system in the main event that we’ve sorted out now. The engine wasn’t quite running how it should. The track had a lot of grip in it so it made it difficult. It was manageable once I figured how to do what I needed to do. We dropped to fifth and there was a red at the halfway point. Under the red I was able to warm the engine up and a couple of laps after the restart it was running good again. Toward the end of the race it cooled down and we had the same problem.

“On a restart we picked up a couple of spots and it felt really good. We were into second with nine laps to go. We had a restart and had a shot. We were pretty close, but not quite good enough. It was nice to have another solid night, especially with big races coming up.”

Starks finished second for his seventh podium performance of the season. He leads the 410 sprint car championship standings by seven points.

A return to Skagit Speedway on Saturday is next on his schedule.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 31 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. (410 sprint car) – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 3 (4); Feature: 2 (4).

May 31 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. (360 sprint car) – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 3 (4); Feature: 1 (4).

SEASON STATS –

9 races, 4 wins, 8 top fives, 8 top 10s, 8 top 15s, 9 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash.

