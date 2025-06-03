2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK PREVIEW

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (June 2, 2025)………It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

No, it’s not Christmastime. But for any racing junkie, this might as well be Christmas in June as six nights at six different racetracks await the USAC Midget National Championship for the 21st annual edition of USAC Indiana Midget Week on June 3-8.

The IMW docket consists of six events in all, with the frenzied and action packed week beginning at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis on Tuesday, June 3, before the return of Paragon for the first time since 2021 on Wednesday, June 4.

From there, the series follows a path of familiar favorites at Putnamville’s Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway on Thursday, June 5; Bloomington Speedway on Friday, June 6; Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, June 7; with the finale set for Kokomo Speedway on Sunday, June 8.

USAC Indiana Midget Week is the hottest ticket in town with sprint cars also serving as the support class each and every night. A plethora of drivers will be jumping back-and-forth between the two machines throughout the night in double-duty mode.

The Indiana Midget Week champion will earn a prize of $15,000 for their efforts in a week that truly tests the physical, mental and mechanical abilities of each driver, crew and machine.

Let’s dig into it! Here are six storylines we’re watching entering USAC Indiana Midget Week 2025.

THE USAC MIDGET DOUBLE PLAY

Justin Grant leads the USAC National Midget season standings entering Indiana Midget Week, already garnering two victories on the season for he and his CB Industries team at Kokomo and Belleville.

Throughout the history of IMW, just four drivers have entered as the USAC National point leader and went on to win the Indiana Midget Week championship: Jerry Coons Jr. (2007), Darren Hagen (2012), Rico Abreu (2014) and Buddy Kofoid (2021).

If Grant is able to collect this year’s IMW title, the odds say he’s in good company. All four of the aforementioned drivers also went on to claim the USAC National Midget championship later that same year.

Along with Grant, Cannon McIntosh (-16), Kale Drake (-43), Logan Seavey (-57), Jacob Denney (-61) are within striking distance in the series championship races, and these six races could go a long way in forging a path to the top of the standings.

Additionally, each of the last four Indiana Midget Week champs have also captured the USAC National Midget title in the same season: Buddy Kofoid (2021-22), Logan Seavey (2023) and Daison Pursley (2024). Overall, nine drivers have won the Indiana Midget Week title and the USAC National Midget championship in the same season: Jerry Coons Jr. (2007), Bryan Clauson (2011), Darren Hagen (2012), Christopher Bell (2013) and Rico Abreu (2014).

INDIANA MIDGET WEEK BREAKTHROUGHS

A handful of this year’s Indiana Midget Week contingent scored their first career USAC National Midget feature wins during IMW. That particular list includes Steve Buckwalter (Gas City 2010), Kyle Cummins (Tri-State 2021), Jacob Denney (Lincoln Park 2022) and Gavin Miller (Bloomington 2023).

Over the past 20 years, 14 drivers in total have achieved this feat, including Johnny Rodriguez (Terre Haute 2005), Shane Cottle (Gas City 2006), Brady Bacon (Kokomo 2006), Kyle Larson (Bloomington 2011), Christopher Bell (Lincoln Park 2013), Tanner Thorson (Gas City 2015), Spencer Bayston (Gas City 2016), Tyler Courtney (Montpelier 2017), Chris Windom (Lawrenceburg 2019) and Corey Day (Circle City 2021).

No driver was able to break through for USAC win number one during IMW 2024 a year ago. However, this year, there are certainly some prime contenders to get the job done. Steven Snyder Jr. and Gunnar Setser both currently reside inside the top-10 of the standings, while Karter Sarff, a two-time Xtreme Outlaw Midget winner in 2025, looks to be a frontrunner in his first IMW appearance.

Drake Edwards, Kyle Jones and Cale Coons have all finished inside the top-five with USAC this season, while Hayden Reinbold and Ethan Mitchell have made some successful noise in each of their Indiana Midget Week careers.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

Four Aussie racers are expected to compete throughout USAC Indiana Midget Week, all hailing from Western Australian.

Tom Payet (Treeby) and Jake Robinson (Perth) will wheel a pair of LynK Australia entries built by Keith Kunz Motorsports. Meanwhile, Kaiden Manders (Port Kennedy) and Daniel Harding (Perth) will each be in team cars fielded by Dan Golding Racing.

Although Australians have had their share of success in the states over the years, no Aussie driver has ever won a USAC National Midget feature. Adam Clarke came the closest with a runner-up finish at Eldora Speedway in 2006. In fact, only one non-American driver has scored an Indiana Midget Week triumph, that being three-time winner Michael Pickens of New Zealand.

THE WIDE WORLD OF MIDGET WEEK

A roster of around 40 drivers from coast to coast and around the world are expected to compete at some of all events throughout USAC Indiana Midget Week, from Pennsylvania to California and from Canada to Australia.

Among them are 14 USAC National Midget main event winners: Steve Buckwalter (#25), Kyle Cummins (#3G), Zach Daum (#5d), Jacob Denney (#67), Kale Drake (#97K), Justin Grant (#87), Chase McDermand (#40m), Cannon McIntosh (#71K), Thomas Meseraull (#7x), Gavin Miller (#97), Daison Pursley (#86), Logan Seavey (#57), Kevin Thomas, Jr. (#14) and Zach Wigal (#8).

Many more will be making their Indiana Midget Week debuts, such as Jakeb Boxell (#14JB), Trevor Cline (#55), Cale Coons (#63), Mitchell Davis (#91), Daniel Harding (#71w), Preston Norbury (#77), Tom Payet (#7AU), Brecken Reese (#00), Jake Robinson (#8AU), Colton Robinson (#67K), Corbin Rueschenberg (#26), Karter Sarff (#21K), Gunnar Setser (#43), K.J. Snow (#86) and top series Rookie Steven Snyder Jr. (#4).

Returning to Indiana Midget Week field are Blake Brannon (#40), Drake Edwards (#83), Frankie Guerrini (#63G), Chelby Hinton (#4B), Kyle Jones (#27x), Kaiden Manders (#71), Trey Marcham (#85), Ethan Mitchell (#19m), Hayden Reinbold (#19AZ), Jeff Schindler (#8x) and Glenn Styres (#0G).

#100 ON THE HORIZON THIS WEEK

If all goes according to plan, Indiana Midget Week will celebrate its 100th event during the upcoming series this week.

With 95 events taking place dating back to its 2005 origins, the Tri-State Speedway round on Saturday, May 7, is slated to be the 100th event run in the series’ 21-year history at press time.

USAC Hall of Famer Jay Drake won the inaugural feature race held at Lawrenceburg Speedway on August 18, 2005. Since then, 244 different drivers have started an Indiana Midget Week feature.

Bryan Clauson owns the most Indiana Midget Week championships with three in 2009-11-16. Bryan Clauson and Kyle Larson are the winningest drivers in Indiana Midget Week history with nine apiece.

Larson and Rico Abreu have clocked in with the most top qualifying times in IMW history with nine each. Jerry Coons Jr. has recorded the most career IMW feature starts (64) and top-10 results (42). Meanwhile, Clauson collected 28 top-fives in his IMW career, which still ranks number one all-time.

RACE DETAILS

For more information on each event of USAC Indiana Midget Week 2025, visit www.usacracing.com, go to the menu, then go to the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship page. From there, click on “Event Info” next to the corresponding event on the schedule.

The entire week of events can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-365, 2-Cannon McIntosh-349, 3-Kale Drake-322, 4-Logan Seavey-308, 5-Jacob Denney-304, 6-Steven Snyder Jr.-297, 7-Gavin Miller-289, 8-Drake Edwards-281, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-267, 10-Gunnar Setser-224.

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK CHAMPIONS:

2005: Shane Cottle

2006: Shane Cottle

2007: Jerry Coons Jr.

2008: Tracy Hines

2009: Bryan Clauson

2010: Tracy Hines & Brad Kuhn

2011: Bryan Clauson

2012: Darren Hagen

2013: Christopher Bell

2014: Rico Abreu

2015: Rico Abreu

2016: Bryan Clauson

2017: Shane Golobic

2018: Spencer Bayston

2019: Logan Seavey

2020: Kyle Larson

2021: Buddy Kofoid

2022: Buddy Kofoid

2023: Logan Seavey

2024: Daison Pursley

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE WINS:

9-Bryan Clauson & Kyle Larson

6-Buddy Kofoid

5-Christopher Bell & Tanner Thorson

4-Rico Abreu & Logan Seavey

3-Spencer Bayston, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Darren Hagen, Brad Kuhn, Michael Pickens & Chris Windom

2-Jerry Coons Jr., Jacob Denney, Thomas Meseraull, Daison Pursley, Davey Ray, Brad Sweet & Ryan Timms

1-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Kyle Cummins, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Corey Day, Jay Drake, Justin Grant, Tracy Hines, Levi Jones, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Johnny Rodriguez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Swindell & Kevin Thomas Jr.

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WINNERS BY TRACK (2005-2024)

CIRCLE CITY RACEWAY: 2021-Corey Day, 2023-Buddy Kofoid

PARAGON SPEEDWAY: 2020-Kyle Larson, 2021-Thomas Meseraull

LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY: 2010-Brad Sweet, 2011-Bryan Clauson, 2012-Bryan Clauson, 2013-Christopher Bell, 2014-Dave Darland, 2015-Bryan Clauson, 2016-Tanner Thorson, 2017-Michael Pickens, 2018-Chad Boat, 2019-Tanner Thorson, 2020-Kyle Larson, 2020-Chris Windom, 2021-Tanner Thorson, 2022-Jacob Denney, 2023-Buddy Kofoid, 2024-Emerson Axsom

BLOOMINGTON SPEEDWAY: 2008-Davey Ray, 2009-Brad Kuhn, 2010-Shane Cottle, 2011-Kyle Larson, 2012-Levi Jones, 2013-Bryan Clauson, 2014-Christopher Bell, 2015-Christopher Bell, 2016-Christopher Bell, 2017-Tyler Courtney, 2019-Tyler Courtney, 2021-Buddy Kofoid, 2022-Buddy Kofoid, 2023-Gavin Miller, 2024-Daison Pursley

TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY: 2021-Kyle Cummins, 2022-Thomas Meseraull, 2023-Jacob Denney, 2024-Logan Seavey

KOKOMO SPEEDWAY: 2006-Brady Bacon, 2007-Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008-Bryan Clauson, 2009-Bryan Clauson, 2010-Brad Kuhn, 2011-Michael Pickens, 2012-Kyle Larson, 2013-Christopher Bell, 2014-Bryan Clauson, 2016-Rico Abreu, 2017-Spencer Bayston, 2018-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2020-Tanner Thorson, 2021-Chris Windom, 2022-Cannon McIntosh, 2024-Daison Pursley

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

9-Rico Abreu & Kyle Larson

5-Bryan Clauson

4-Brady Bacon, Justin Grant, Logan Seavey & Chris Windom

3-Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson

2-Christopher Bell, Jerry Coons Jr., Corey Day, Bobby East, Shane Golobic, Tracy Hines, Buddy Kofoid, Ethan Mitchell, Daison Pursley & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Jade Avedisian, Spencer Bayston, Tanner Carrick, Tyler Courtney, Chance Crum, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Jacob Denney, Darren Hagen, Jesse Love, Chase McDermand, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Michael Pickens, Chase Randall, Danny Stratton & Zach Wigal

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TOP-5 FINISHES:

28-Bryan Clauson

22-Tracy Hines

21-Jerry Coons Jr. & Kyle Larson

18-Justin Grant & Chris Windom

17-Logan Seavey & Tanner Thorson

16-Buddy Kofoid

15-Rico Abreu

14-Brad Kuhn

13-Darren Hagen

12-Brady Bacon, Christopher Bell & Tyler Courtney

10-Spencer Bayston, Shane Cottle, Cannon McIntosh & Brad Sweet

9-Emerson Axsom & Kevin Thomas Jr.

8-Dave Darland, Michael Pickens & Daison Pursley

6-Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Kyle Cummins, Zach Daum, Jacob Denney & Thomas Meseraull

5-Bobby East, Shane Golobic, Davey Ray & Bryant Wiedeman

4-Levi Jones, Jason McDougal, Kevin Swindell & Cole Whitt

3-Caleb Armstrong, Brenham Crouch, Brad Mosen, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Tyler Thomas, Ryan Timms & Josh Wise

2-Alex Bright, Kaylee Bryson, Tanner Carrick, Corey Day, Jay Drake, Brad Loyet, Chase McDermand, Gavin Miller, Mitchel Moles, Jeremy Warren & Zeb Wise

1-Bubba Altig, Jade Avedisian, Brent Beauchamp, Clinton Boyles, Chance Crum, Kale Drake, Andrew Felker, Brian Gerster, Ryan Kaplan, Ethan Mitchell, Jace Park, Taylor Reimer, Hayden Reinbold, Johnny Rodriguez, Gio Scelzi, Hunter Schuerenberg, Holly Shelton, Jon Stanbrough, Chase Stockon, Gary Taylor, Dillon Welch & Zach Wigal

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TOP-10 FINISHES:

42-Jerry Coons Jr.

35-Tracy Hines

34-Bryan Clauson

29-Justin Grant & Chris Windom

28-Tanner Thorson

27-Brady Bacon

26-Rico Abreu, Zach Daum & Logan Seavey

24-Darren Hagen & Brad Kuhn

22-Buddy Kofoid, Kyle Larson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

21-Michael Pickens

19-Cannon McIntosh

17-Steve Buckwalter, Dave Darland & Thomas Meseraull

16-Spencer Bayston, Chad Boat & Shane Cottle

15-Tyler Courtney & Daison Pursley

14-Shane Golobic

13-Bobby East

12-Christopher Bell & Jason McDougal

11-Jacob Denney & Brad Sweet

10-Caleb Armstrong, Emerson Axsom, Kyle Cummins, Levi Jones & Tyler Thomas

9-Bryant Wiedeman

8-Kaylee Bryson, Tanner Carrick, Brad Loyet, Gavin Miller & Taylor Reimer

7-Davey Ray

6-Jade Avedisian, Alex Bright, Andrew Felker, Chase McDermand, Brad Mosen, Ryan Robinson & Ryan Timms

5-Brent Beauchamp, Corey Day, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Whitt, Josh Wise & Zeb Wise

4-Brenham Crouch, Carson Macedo, Chase Stockon & Kevin Swindell

3-Clinton Boyles, Cole Carter, Shane Hmiel & Kody Swanson

2-Bubba Altig, Jake Andreotti, Chase Barber, Jay Drake, Kale Drake, Damion Gardner, Ronnie Gardner, Brian Gerster, Shane Hollingsworth, Darren Jenkins, Ethan Mitchell, Chase Randall, Hayden Reinbold, Johnny Rodriguez, Holly Shelton, Matt Smith, Gary Taylor, Jeremy Warren, Zach Wigal & Hayden Williams

1-Garrett Aitken, A.J. Anderson, Dakoda Armstrong, Teddy Beach, Ryan Bernal, Cole Bodine, Austin Brown, Brian Carber, Henry Clarke, Jesse Colwell, Colten Cottle, Chance Crum, Ryan Durst, A.J. Fike, Blake Fitzpatrick, Josh Ford, Alfred Galedrige, Dominic Gorden, Chuck Gurney Jr., Scott Hatton, Jonathan Hendrick, Chase Johnson, Ryan Kaplan, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Trevor Kobylarz, Andrew Layser, Brock Maskovich, Mat Neely, Jake Neuman, Jace Park, Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Jimi Quin, Jadon Rogers, Gio Scelzi, Hunter Schuerenberg, Matt Sherrell, Jake Slotten, Nathan Smee, Jon Stanbrough, Danny Stratton, Brandon Wagner, Gage Walker, Dillon Welch, Daniel Whitley & John Wolfe

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE STARTS:

64-Jerry Coons Jr.

56-Zach Daum

50-Justin Grant

46-Brady Bacon & Tanner Thorson

45-Thomas Meseraull & Chris Windom

44-Dave Darland

42-Steve Buckwalter & Bryan Clauson

41-Kevin Thomas Jr.

40-Darren Hagen & Tracy Hines

38-Michael Pickens

36-Brad Kuhn

35-Rico Abreu

34-Logan Seavey

33-Cannon McIntosh

32-Chad Boat

30-Davey Ray

28-Alex Bright & Tyler Courtney

27-Bobby East

26-Levi Jones

25-Daison Pursley & Tyler Thomas

24-Shane Cottle, Kyle Larson & Jason McDougal

23-Caleb Armstrong & Buddy Kofoid

22-Shane Golobic & Ethan Mitchell

21-Tanner Carrick & Kyle Cummins

20-Spencer Bayston

19-Bryant Wiedeman

18-Christopher Bell & Hayden Reinbold

17-Brad Loyet, Taylor Reimer & Brad Sweet

16-Jade Avedisian, Emerson Axsom, Kaylee Bryson & Jacob Denney

15-Brenham Crouch, Chase McDermand & Holly Shelton

14-Cole Bodine & Ryan Robinson

13-Brad Mosen & Ryan Timms

12-Ronnie Gardner, Jake Neuman & Gage Walker

11-Jake Andreotti, Mario Clouser, Chance Crum, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Gavin Miller, Danny Stratton, Dillon Welch & Hayden Williams

10-Chase Barber, Andrew Felker, Sam Johnson, Jimi Quin, Nathan Smee & Cole Whitt

9-Trevor Kobylarz, Andrew Layser, Josh Wise & Zeb Wise

8-Brenden Bright, Corey Day, Shane Hmiel, Chase Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Kevin Swindell

7-Dalton Armstrong, Brent Beauchamp, Cole Carter, Henry Clarke, Maria Cofer, Tom Hessert III, Chase Randall, Levi Roberts, Matt Smith & Kody Swanson

6-Dakoda Armstrong, Brian Carber, Ryan Greth, Trey Gropp, Shane Hollingsworth, Kyle Jones, Jesse Love, Brayton Lynch, Carson Macedo, Matt Westfall & Daniel Whitley

5-Austin Brown, Jesse Colwell, Kale Drake, C.J. Leary, Trey Marcham, Mitchel Moles, Dustin Morgan, Billy Pauch Jr. & Zach Wigal

4-Gary Altig, Ryan Bernal, Clinton Boyles, David Budres, Ryan Criswell, Drake Edwards, Ricky Ehrgott, Scott Hatton, Holley Hollan, Dayne Kingshott, Ricky Lewis, Tyler Nelson, Jace Park, Chase Stockon, Tanner Swanson, Gary Taylor, Bryce Townsend & Nick Wean

3-Garrett Aitken, Isaac Chapple, Hank Davis, Tony DiMattia, Jay Drake, Mariah Ede, Karsyn Elledge, A.J. Fike, Josh Ford, Noah Gass, Chett Gehrke, Brian Gerster, Dominic Gorden, Zane Hendricks, Mike Hess, Chelby Hinton, Darren Jenkins, Ryan Kaplan, Jimmy Light, Critter Malone, Dene McAllan, Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Johnny Rodriguez, Hunter Schuerenberg, Ryan Smith, Jon Stanbrough, Bryan Stanfill & Jeremy Warren

2-A.J. Anderson, Teddy Beach, Kyle Beilman, Lance Bennett, Alex Bowman, Blake Brannon, Cody Brewer, Daron Clayton, Kellen Conover, Colten Cottle, Courtney Crone, Robert Dalby, Ryan Durst, Tony Elliott, Damion Gardner, Bobby Grewohl, Chuck Gurney Jr., Garrett Hansen, Nathan High, Chase Jones, Cade Lewis, Greg Lueckert, Kaiden Manders, Brock Maskovich, Jaimie McKinlay, Matt Moore, Adam Pierson, Daryn Pittman, Domain Ramsay, Gio Scelzi, Kent Schmidt, Matt Sherrell, Jimmy Simpson & Jason Yount

1-Robert Ballou, Adam Barth, Chris Baue, Jeff Bland Jr., Adam Bolyard, Kaidon Brown, Mark Brown, Travis Buckley, Adam Clarke, Shane Cockrum, Kyle Craker, Justin Dickerson, Sean Dodenhoff, Don Droud Jr., Dave Ely, Murray Erickson, A.J. Felker, Blake Fitzpatrick, Alfred Galedrige, Bradley Galedrige, Rylan Gray, Ron Gregory, Frankie Guerrini, Russ Harper, Jonathan Hendrick, Ted Hines, Matt Hummel, Logan Jarrett, Cory Kruseman, Michael Lewis, Joe Liguori, Andy Malpocker, Mario Marietta, Chance Morton, Seth Motsinger, Mat Neely, Brian Postle, Brody Roa, Kayla Roell, Jadon Rogers, Nick Rowe, Jeff Schindler, Stephen Schnapf, Kyle Schuett, Alex Schutte, Jonathan Shafer, Casey Shuman, Landon Simon, Jake Slotten, Adam Taylor, Brandon Wagner, Todd Wanless & John Wolfe