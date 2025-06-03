Paul Nienhiser Nets 4th Win of Season

PETERSEN MEDIA



“Friday was wild,” Paul Nienhiser said. “I landed at 4pm and met my team at the track at 615pm and hopped in and took off for our heat race.”

With his team drawing him a second row starting position in his heat race, the Chapin, IL driver got off to a quick start as he quickly worked into second despite having no laps in the car on the night.

Running second for much of the heat, a late move saw Nienhiser power into the lead as he went on to pick up the win and made himself eligible for the nightly redraw.

Pulling the five, Nienhiser rolled off the starting grid from fifth and wasted no time showcasing a strong CAM2 Lubricants/Midland Performance Inc./MB Heating and Cooling backed No. 9x.

Putting his right rear on the wall as the race went green, Nienhiser was in the lead in just a matter of corners as he officially led the opening lap. Wasting no time getting into the lead, Nienhiser looked very strong out front and set a nice pace just as the track started to take rubber.

Out front and in the rubber, Nienhiser was never challenged for the top spot as he went on to pick up the win, giving him four on the season and now 30 for his career with MOWA.

Travelling to Peoria, IL on Saturday night for another round of MOWA action, Nienhiser’s heat race was full of excitement as he was shoved up the track and ultimately tipped over.

With minor damage to his wing, Nienhiser was able to restart from the tail end of the field and race his way to a second-place finish to again earn a spot in the all-important redraw.

Drawing the eight pill, Nienhiser took the green from the outside of the fourth row and was able to quickly work his way into third. Closing in on the lead duo as the leaders battled in traffic, contact with a lapped car caused damage to his right rear shock, but he was able to keep going.

Once the race resumed, Nienhiser continued to hold down the third position despite the broken shock, but with just five laps to go the damaged shock cut Nienhiser’s right rear and his night came to an abrupt end.

“Things are going really well for us right now, and if it wasn’t for the issue in traffic we at least end our weekend with two podiums,” Nienhiser said. “Thanks to my guys for getting us to the track on Friday night, and giving me a great car all weekend”

Nienhiser would like to thank CAM2 Lubricants, Midland Performance Inc., MB Heating & Cooling Inc., Buffalo Wild Wings, T&K Tree Services, Morrow Brothers Ford Inc., American Rental Center, Signature Signs, The Auringer Family, Matt Bradshaw, Wessler Bros. Agency Inc., Haverfield Construction-Concrete, Dropped Mobile, Mason Sound, AB&C Moving, Bayer, Dekalb/Asgrow, Maxim Racing, Engler Machine and Tool, Rider Racing Engines, K1 Race Gear, and Super Shox for their support.

Nienhiser would also like to thank Heartland Trailer Manufacturing, Rockstar Wraps, Kinney Racing Engines, and Stronghurst Collision Center for their support of Scott Bonar’s No. 50 car.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-10, Wins-4, Top 5’s-6, Top 10’s-8

ON TAP: Nienhiser will take on the POWRi Series at Tri City on Friday night followed by more MOWA action at Highland Speedway on Saturday night.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Paul Nienhiser by following him on Twitter @Paul_Nienhiser or by clicking over to www.paulnienhiser.com.