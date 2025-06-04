CRSA BEGINS JOE’S GARAGE SOUTHERN TIER SERIES WITH DOUBLEHEADER AT PENN CAN AND THUNDER MOUNTAIN

By Marty Czekala

The off weekend is over and the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints prepare for their first two-in-two of the season with a trip across the New York-Pennsylvania border to Penn Can Speedway and Susquehanna Friday. The night after, a return to the Southern Tier at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Center Lisle.

Both races kick off this year’s Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Miniseries.

At Penn Can, the 35th time the series has stopped in Pennsylvania, the most of any track currently on the CRSA calendar. Last year, Billy VanInwegen scored the victory, resulting in him being proclaimed “King Billy” for the second time in his career. It is the first of two trips to The Can, the second visit July 11.

As for Thunder Mountain is trip No. 17 to Center Lisle and the first of two races for them this season, the second July 19. Last year, a pair of first-time Thunder Mountain 305 winners found their way to victory lane in Jordan Hutton and Kyle Pierce. For Pierce, the win eventually led to his Joe’s Garage Southern Miniseries championship.

Here’s a look at the top stories.

Tune In: Action can be seen live on Dirt Track Digest TV both nights (and Race Report TV Friday night) with Marty Czekala on the call. For $5.99 a month, you can expand your race night experience at the track or online through the MyRacePass app or at www.myracepass.com, which features live timing, entry lists, fantasy, and results.

Last Time Out: CRSA celebrated its 300th event in series history at Weedsport Speedway May 25.

A series record 48 drivers checked in for the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge Opener, with 26 drivers taking the green.

Bobby Parrow held off Dillon Paddock in the final laps to end a 17-race winless streak and score his third career CRSA victory, his first since May 30, 2021, at The Port.

The No. 80 started outside pole for the 25-lap feature and grabbed the lead early off turn two from polesitter Bob Hamm Jr. Parrow lost the lead to Johnny Smith on lap nine.

After the first yellow for debris, Parrow regained the lead and wouldn’t give it back despite facing a fast-charging Paddock who would try to challenge around the outside.

“It feels good to win a CRSA race,” said Parrow on Victory Hill. “I heard Paddock and had to try to keep it as smooth as I could.”

Paddock finished second and Jeff Trombley rounded out the podium.

The series returns to Weedsport July 26 as a part of Hall of Fame 100 weekend.

Point Standings: After finishing sixth last race at Weedsport, Jordan Hutton remains the points leader, up 14 on Zach Sobotka. Sobotka’s fifth-place finish Sunday at The Port makes him the only driver to finish in the top five in all CRSA races, as he trimmed five points on Hutton’s lead.

With a first and second in the last two races, Dillon Paddock has elevated himself to third in the standings, 21 markers behind Hutton.

Although he dropped a spot in the standings, Dalton Herrick finished well with a ninth. He is now 28 points back on Hutton.

A hard charger in two of three races, Alysha Bay rounds out the top five, 37 points back.

The rest of the top 12 looks like this: Spencer Burley sixth (-47), Tomy Moreau seventh (-55), Timmy Lotz eighth (-71), Bob Hamm Jr. breaks into the top 10 in ninth (-72) and Scott Landers is 10th (-75). Vince Chicklets 11th (-78) and Nolan Groves 12th (-86).

At the Weekly Track: With Fonda raining out last Saturday, many drivers traveled to the lone weekly 305 Sprint track in the state at Land of Legends Raceway.

Ethan Gray took advantage of an accident involving the top two drivers of Randy Years and Bobby Parrow near the halfway mark to score his third career track win and his first since 2023. Tomy Moreau finished second and Dillon Paddock third.

The Southern Boys: With the series making its first trip of the season to Pennsylvania, invaders are always a possibility.

Last year featured past King of the Can winner Kevin Nagy making his lone CRSA appearance of 2024. Starting sixth, Nagy made his way up to second.

This weekend, some PA drivers will be in full bloom.

Nolan Groves has had an impressive start to his first CRSA season. The No. 25NG driver, who has also run 305 Sprint series shows in Pennsylvania, is 12th in points.

However, per his MyRacePass history, Groves has never visited Penn Can. The track could provide an interesting test for him.

Whenever the Smith brothers attend a CRSA event, they are a force to be reckoned with.

Johnny Smith has two CRSA appearances at Penn Can and two top-10s. “The Firecracker Kid’s” best finish is sixth, back in May 2016.

Mikey Smith has never run a CRSA race at Penn Can, but in his early experience, he can be a threat no matter the track. He has two podiums in three starts, with his best being a second at Skyline last September.

Wanting Redemption: Last year, Billy VanInwegen came close to winning again at his Saturday home with a modified.

A past winner at Thunder Mountain in 2023, VanInwegen recorded a pair of seconds last year. In the 2024 season opener, VanInwegen led early before losing the lead to Jordan Hutton and Johnny Smith early.

Last August, Billy VanInwegen took the lead away early and held it until eight to go when he opened up the bottom for Kyle Pierce to take the lead and run away with it.

Loyalty Giveaways: A pair of loyalty giveaways continue this weekend. Anyone who entered at Woodhull May 10 and enters Penn Can Friday will remain eligible for a Saldana Fuel Cell, Kinsler 400 Tough Pump, Kinsler Diaphragm Hi-Speed, Low Speed and Main Pill Holder and a pair of King shut-offs. Drivers will also have to enter Penn Can July 11 and Woodhull Aug. 9 to be in the drawing for the prize pack.

As for anyone who entered at Outlaw April 18 that enters Thunder Mountain Saturday will remain eligible for a Sweet ½ Box, Power Steering Pump, Wing Cylinder and Gen 2 Wing Valve. Drivers must also enter the Thunder Mountain July 19 show and Outlaw Aug. 8 to be in the drawing for the Sweet pack.

By the Numbers: 25 different drivers have taken a checkered flag at Penn Can. Jeff VanSteenburg and Joe Kata each have three. Seven drivers have at least two, the most recent Kyle Pierce and Billy VanInwegen. Jeff VanSteenburg leads in top fives with nine, one in front of Dalton Herrick. 73 different drivers have finished in the top five.

At Thunder Mountain, 13 different drivers have taken a checkered. Only one driver has won multiple features in Center Lisle, Dalton Herrick, with four; the last time was in 2021. Herrick has 10 top fives, six in front of Dana Wagner and Billy VanInwegen. 47 different drivers have finished in the top five.

From the Frontman: “We’re excited to kick off our Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Miniseries this weekend, which had more races than any other miniseries had last year due to Mother Nature. Penn Can and Thunder Mountain have always been committed to our tour and they’ve put on great shows. We can’t wait for CRSA to have them back with us again!” ~ Mike Emhof

Up Next: CRSA makes the trip to Utica-Rome June 13 for round two of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge. Action at “The Home of Heroes” can also be seen live on FloRacing.

Standings

1. 66 Jordan Hutton, 490 pts

2. 38 Zach Sobotka -14

3. 8 Dillon Paddock -21

4. 29 Dalton Herrick -28

5. 48A Alysha Bay -37

6. 15B Spencer Burley -47

7. 22 Tomy Moreau -55

8. 18 Timmy Lotz -71

9. 77 Bob Hamm Jr. -72

10. 33 Scott Landers -75

Previous Winners @ Penn Can

1. Jeff VanSteenburg (3) 2008, 2010, 2013

2. Joe Kata (3) 2013×2, 2014

3. Chuck Alessi (2) 2007, 2008

4. Eddie Strada (2) 2015, 2016

5. Josh Flint (2) 2016, 2020

6. Kyle Pierce (2) 2021, 2023

7. Billy VanInwegen (2) 2022, 2024

8. Billy Jaycox Jr. (1) 2007

9. Jim McCaffrey (1) 2007

10. Brian Davis (1) 2008

11. Matt Tanner (1) 2008

12. Tyler Rice (1) 2011

13. Tommy Martocci (1) 2011

14. Mike Kiser (1) 2012

15. Brittany Tresch (1) 2012

16. Brian Carber (1) 2012

17. Jeremy Quick (1) 2014

18. Scott Goodrich (1) 2015

19. Brian Krummel (1) 2016

20. Thomas Radivoy (1) 2017

21. Darryl Ruggles (1) 2020

22. Jeff Trombley (1) 2021

23. Kevin Nagy (1) 2021

24. Dalton Herrick (1) 2022

25. Tim Iulg (1) 2023

Previous Winners @ Thunder Mountain

1. Dalton Herrick (4) 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021

2. Matt Demitraszek (1) 2007

3. Jamie Russell (1) 2007

4. Jeff VanSteenburg (1) 2012

5. Scott Goodrich (2015)

6. Kyle Smith (2016)

7. Brian Krummel (2016)

8. Eddie Strada (2017)

9. Peter Dance (2022)

10. Ron Greek (2022)

11. Billy VanInwegen (2023)

12. Jordan Hutton (2024)

13. Kyle Pierce (2024)

Feature Winners

1. 3A Jeff Trombley 1

2. 8 Dillon Paddock 1

3. 80 Bobby Parrow 1