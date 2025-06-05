THURSDAY’S LINCOLN PARK ﻿USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK EVENT POSTPONED

From USAC

Putnamville, Indiana (June 5, 2025)………Thursday night’s June 5th USAC Indiana Midget Week round at Putnamville, Indiana’s Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway has been postponed due to rain.

Overnight storms continuing into race day morning have forced the postponement of the Lincoln Park event featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship. Officials are discussing a makeup date for the event. The makeup date will not be this week.

USAC Indiana Midget Week continues with the final three races of the series on Friday, June 6 at Bloomington Speedway; Saturday, June 7 at Tri-State Speedway and Sunday, June 8 at Kokomo Speedway.