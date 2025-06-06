“Cam Bam” Cam Schafer and the “GT” Garrett Tatnell go two for two for the weekend at RLS

By Sherri Murawski

Rice Lake, WI, May 31st, 2025

The Pirtek Renegades hauled to Rice Lake Speedway in Rice Lake, Wi on Saturday with eleven

Traditional and eighteen Winged teams checking in for battle.

Traditional heat 1, sponsored by The Post Bar & Grill and James Ackerley Construction was

achieved by the 76 car of Edison Aldrich. Heat 2, sponsored by Rapid Press Printing and Copy

Center, and Bradwell Auto and Truck Repair, went to the 12x of Blake Anderson. Anderson

earned 105 passing points to top all Traditional sprint drivers.

For Winged Sprints heat 1, sponsored by The Post Bar & Grill, and James Ackerley

Construction, it was the 95 car of John Vaillancourt. And for heat 2, sponsored by Rapid Press

Printing and Copy Center, and Bradwell Auto & Truck Repair, it was the 609 car of Casey Lang

at the checkered flag. Brett Peterson earned himself 115 passing points, to top all Winged sprint

drivers.

Heat Results:

Traditionals

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 76-Edison Aldrich[1]; 2. 7X-Dan Atchison[2]; 3. 54-Cam Schafer[3]; 4. 25-

Eric Guyot[5]; 5. 99-Bryan Roach[4]; 6. 5-Kierston Coss[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12X-Blake Anderson[2]; 2. 10Z-Zach Widdes[3]; 3. 25A-Ashley Williams[1];

4. 28-Westen Johnson[5]; 5. 1-Kevin Bradwell[4]

Winged

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 95-John Vaillancourt[2]; 2. 03-Jamey Ogston[3]; 3. 16-Willie Ewing[1]; 4. 7-

Keegan Coss[5]; 5. 93-Brad Peterson[7]; 6. 6-Mark Martin[4]; 7. 00-Austin Mosher[8]; 8. 390-

Mitchell Schoenoff[9]; 9. (DNF) 1B-Matthew Weber[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 609-Casey Lang[1]; 2. 14-Garrett Tatnell[3]; 3. 42X-Brett Peterson[9]; 4. 17-

Austin Phillips[4]; 5. 12-Jason Flohrs[7]; 6. 97-Carl Brunsvold[6]; 7. (DNF) C4-Carl Wade[2]; 8.

(DNS) 2J-John Lowe; 9. (DNS) 4H-Mitch Hagen

After the top six in passing points redrew following the heats, it was Anderson, Zach Widdes,

Schafer, Aldrich and Guyot who led the pack for the 20 lap Traditional Feature. Schafer made

his victory lap on his way to the Pirtek/Hoosier Tire North Victory Lane. Following him to the

double checkered flag, it was Zach Widdes, Ashley Williams, Eric Guyot, and Anderson.

Williams was tonight’s hard charger, winning $40 Sponsored by EJ’s Bar and Bottle Shop, for

moving up four positions from seventh starting position.

After the top eight drivers in passing points redrew following the heats, it was Brett Peterson,

Lang, Brad Peterson, Garrett Tatnell, and Vaillancourt leading the pack for the Winged Feature

at the green flag. With the tracks visibility low, drivers moved and grooved through the pack

battling for the top spots. At the double checkers it was Tatnell, followed by Brad Peterson,

Jamey Ogston, Vaillancourt, and Brett Peterson. Mark Martin won the hard charger award by

passing seven cars from 13th starting position, earning himself $40 from EJ’s Bar and Bottle

Shop in East Bethel MN.

Feature Results:

Traditional

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[3]; 2. 10Z-Zach Widdes[2]; 3. 25A-Ashley Williams[7]; 4.

25-Eric Guyot[5]; 5. 12X-Blake Anderson[1]; 6. 99-Bryan Roach[8]; 7. 1-Kevin Bradwell[9]; 8.

(DNF) 7X-Dan Atchison[6]; 9. (DNF) 76-Edison Aldrich[4]; 10. (DNF) 28-Westen Johnson[10];

11. (DNF) 5-Kierston Coss[11]

Winged

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 14-Garrett Tatnell[4]; 2. 93-Brad Peterson[3]; 3. 03-Jamey Ogston[6]; 4.

95-John Vaillancourt[5]; 5. 42X-Brett Peterson[1]; 6. 6-Mark Martin[13]; 7. 16-Willie Ewing[7]; 8.

12-Jason Flohrs[9]; 9. 97-Carl Brunsvold[11]; 10. 00-Austin Mosher[12]; 11. 17-Austin

Phillips[10]; 12. 609-Casey Lang[2]; 13. 7-Keegan Coss[8]; 14. 1B-Matthew Weber[16]; 15. C4-

Carl Wade[15]; 16. 390-Mitchell Schoenoff[14]; 17. (DNF) 4H-Mitch Hagen[18]; 18. (DNS) 2J-

John Lowe

The Pirtek Renegades Traditional and Winged Sprints next event will be Friday June 5th, 2025

at Gondik Law Speedway, in Superior WI, and June 6th, 2025 at ABC Raceway, in Ashland WI.

More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other

Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.