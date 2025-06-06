PENN CAN POSTPONED; THUNDER MOUNTAIN STILL ON FOR SATURDAY

By Marty Czekala

SUSQUEHANNA, Penn. – Mother Nature is not playing nice.

CRSA Sprints officials and Penn Can Speedway track officials have called Friday’s running of the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series a rainout.

Multiple weather reports say rain is expected to begin tomorrow late morning and last for hours into the night, not giving Penn Can enough time to prepare the track.

Mike Emhof, Keith Beach and the rest of Penn Can Speedway are working to find a rain date to make up this event. Stay tuned to CRSASprints.com and follow CRSA on Facebook and X @CRSASprints for more updates.

“The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” will now turn their attention to Thunder Mountain Speedway Saturday night to kick off the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series. For those who can’t attend, action can be seen live on Dirt Track Digest TV.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.