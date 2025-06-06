SPRINT CARS SET FOR MOBILE RETURN AUGUST 2

By David Sink

June 6, 2025 – Mobile International Speedway officials today announced details of a winged sprint car event that has been added to the 2025 MIS schedule for Saturday night August 2, 2025.

Winged 360 sprint cars made their visit to MIS for the first time in nearly six years on April 26, 2025. A strong field of cars and a great crowd lead speedway owner Eddie Showmaker to attempt a second winged sprint car race of the season at the legendary half-mile asphalt speedway in Irvington, Alabama.

Tampa, Florida driver Johnny Gilbertson was victorious in the April 26 event and walked off with $2500 with purse money and a $500 bonus. Gilbertson is expected to be on hand when the winged sprint cars make their return to MIS on August 2.

The April 26 event was made possible by Fred Fayard who helped organize the event and found the necessary funding to bring winged sprint cars back to area. Fayard is instrumental in helping bring back sprint cars to MIS for a second time in 2025.

“Sprint cars have always been big since the day Mobile opened up” explained Shoemaker. “We love them, the fans came, and the drivers put on a good show. So, I said let’s do it again. I was happy with the crowd, but it can only get bigger from there. The ones that watched it on Racing America now know this is the place to be.

“Fred Fayard is one hundred percent responsible for helping get the sprint cars back to Mobile. Fred called me one day and said I wanna run another sprint car race at Mobile. We’ve been doing it our whole lives. I told him ‘I don’t know Fred, that’s a big purse’. And he said ‘We’ll help cover it. Just let me run them’ and I said all right.’

If their schedule doesn’t conflict, I will bring sprint cars back one more time before the season is over. Next year we’ll have a series of races with a points fund. Next year they will race four times minimum, maybe more” concluded Showmaker.

The August 2 race will pay $2000 to win and $500 to start. Bonus money could be added and and will be announced as it is secured.

For more updates on this event please visit Mobile International Speedway or follow Pavement Founders on Facebook.Or call event organizer Fred Fayard (228) 669-7777.