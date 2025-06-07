RAIN WINS BLOOMINGTON USAC IMW ROUND, ﻿POSTPONED TO AUG. 29

By Richie Murray

Bloomington, Indiana (June 6, 2025)………Rain during Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying has forced postponement of Friday night’s June 6th USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event at Indiana’s Bloomington Speedway.

The event has been postponed to Friday night, August 29. The event will not carry Indiana Midget Week points.

On Friday, 34 drivers & cars were checked in. Dirt Draft Hot Laps were completed with Corbin Rueschenberg (Mesa, Arizona) and Kale Drake (Collinsville, Oklahoma) both tying for the fastest overall time with a best lap of 12.229 seconds.

All licensed USAC National Midget drivers and teams were awarded 10 points after the Bloomington round. All drivers in attendance also earned 10 points toward the 2025 USAC Indiana Midget Week standings.

The 21st annual USAC Indiana Week resumes on Saturday, June 7 at Haubstadt, Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway and on Sunday, June 8 at Kokomo, Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway.

Fans are advised to keep their wristbands from Friday’s rain out and may use it for any race at Bloomington Speedway in 2025. Bands purchased through TracPass may be used for Indiana Midget Week events on Saturday at Tri-State Speedway or Sunday at Kokomo Speedway.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 6, 2025 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 21st Annual USAC Indiana Midget Week

DRIVERS & CARS IN ATTENDANCE (34): Brecken Reese (#00 Chandler), Steven Snyder Jr. (#4 RMS), Chelby Hinton (#4B Klatt), Tom Payet (#7AU Bennett), Thomas Meseraull (#7x Engler), Zach Wigal (#8 Cornell), Jake Robinson (#8AU Robinson), Kevin Thomas Jr. (#14 4 Kings), Jakeb Boxell (#14JB 4 Kings), Hayden Reinbold (#19AZ Reinbold-Underwood), Ethan Mitchell (#19m Bundy Built), Karter Sarff (#21K Sarff), Steve Buckwalter (#25 Buckwalter), Corbin Rueschenberg (#26 Rueschenberg), Kyle Jones (#27x Joyner), Chris Baue (#36 Baue), Blake Brannon (#40 Brannon), Gunnar Setser (#43 Arnold), Trevor Cline (#55 Cline), Logan Seavey (#57 Abacus), Cale Coons (#63 Dooling), Jacob Denney (#67 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), Colton Robinson (#67K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), Kaiden Manders (#71 Golding), Cannon McIntosh (#71K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), Daniel Harding (#71w Golding), Preston Norbury (#77AZ Norbury), Drake Edwards (#83 CBI), Trey Marcham (#85 Central), Daison Pursley (#86 CBI), Justin Grant (#87 CBI), Gavin Miller (#97 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), Zach Daum (#97D O’Dell), Kale Drake (#97K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian).

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-516, 2-Kale Drake-482, 3-Cannon McIntosh-453, 4-Jacob Denney-438, 5-Logan Seavey-431, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-407, 7-Steven Snyder Jr.-387, 8-Gavin Miller-378, 9-Drake Edwards-371, 10-Gunnar Setser-325.

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-160, 2-Justin Grant-151, 3-Karter Sarff-147, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-140, 5-Jacob Denney-134, 6-Logan Seavey-123, 7-Hayden Reinbold-109, 8-Cannon McIntosh-104, 9-Thomas Meseraull-102, 10-Zach Wigal-101.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-124, 2-C.J. Leary-54, 3-Kyle Cummins-53, 4-Briggs Danner-44, 5-Chase Stockon-42, 6-Robert Ballou-41, 7-Gunnar Setser-41, 8-Justin Grant-37, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-32, 10-Jadon Rogers-30.

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK PARALLAX GROUP PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-15, 2-Kale Drake-14, 3-Zach Wigal-14, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-13, 5-Kyle Jones-11, 6-Mason Hannagan-11, 7-Justin Grant-9, 8-Jacob Denney-8, 9-Karter Sarff-8, 10-Gavin Miller-8.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 7, 2025 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 21st Annual USAC Indiana Midget Week

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Corbin Rueschenberg & Kale Drake (12.229)