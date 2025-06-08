Tyler Courtney Holds Off Day by .037 of a Second at Knoxville!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 7, 2025) – Tyler Courtney passed the red hot Ryan Timms and held off a closing Corey Day to win the 410 feature on Vermeer Night at the Knoxville Raceway Saturday. The victory was Courtney’s third in a 410 at Knoxville, and was worth $6,000 aboard the Clauson-Marshall #7BC. Tasker Phillips led from beginning to finish in the Randall Roofing 360 Series for his second win of the year and the third in his career. Des Moines native Chase Young won his fifth career feature here in the Pro Sprints class.

Ryan Timms was vying for his third straight 410 feature win here early in the 20-lap 410 feature, as he led Courtney, Carson McCarl, Corey Day and Brian Brown early. On lap two, Kerry Madsen entered the fray, shooting from sixth to third, ending in a flying slidejob across McCarl’s bow.

On lap five, Day passed McCarl for fourth. Timms entered lapped traffic on lap six in the non-stop event. At the halfway point, Austin McCarl passed his brother Carson to entere the top five.

Up front, Courtney was sizing Timms up in traffic, and slid in front of him in turn four to lead lap 14. Day used a similar move to dispatch Madsen for third. Day did a slider in turn four three laps later to pick off second from Timms. Madsen followed into third, coming for the white flag.

When Courtney stumbled behind a lapper in turns three and four on the final lap, Day saw his chance. The two raced side-by-side down the frontstretch, with Courtney edging Day by just .037 of a second. Madsen was third, ahead of Timms and Austin McCarl. Aaron Reutzel, Brenham Crouch, Carson McCarl, Brown and Brent Marks rounded out the top ten. Timms and Reutzel topped their respective groups in qualifying over the 41-car field, and Timms, Landon Crawley, Day and Jack Anderson won the heats. Sawyer Phillips claimed the B.

“Honestly, I thought Corey got us at the line,” said Courtney in Victory Lane. “I thought I was going the safe route, sliding myself across and around the guy running the bottom, but he smoked the berm and came across and I had to lift. I hung myself in the slick and I knew somebody had to be coming. I figured Corey was going to be good with a track like that. I’m happy to hang on and get our first win of the season. To get it at Knoxville is special. Sprint car racing right now is as good as it’s ever been and it’s hard. To race the High Limit Series night in and night out is tough. I’ve got the best group of guys behind me. I live in Newton (Iowa) now, so this is awesome. I love coming to Knoxville, this place means more to me than a lot of places. It’s special for a lot of reasons.”

Ryan Giles, who entered the night second in the Randall Roofing 360 point standings, had a rough start. A mechanical issue sidelined him before a lap could be completed in the 18-lap main event. Tasker Phillips nabbed the early lead from Clint Garner, Terry McCarl, Tyler Groenendyk and Aaron Reutzel.

Groenendyk, another top five driver in the standings had misfortune as well. A lap in, while running fourth, he got a bit sideways in turn four and was tagged from behind by Reutzel, spinning him. He rejoined the field at the tail.

Phillips led the field again ahead of Garner, McCarl, Reutzel and JJ Hickle, who was soon under siege from Kerry Madsen. Madsen used a pass low in turn four to grab the fifth position on lap four. Phillips entered traffic on lap six, and was pursued by Clint Garner before a slowdown for a stopped Cole Garner with eight to go.

Phillips was never headed the rest of the way in earning $2,000. McCarl used a slider in turn two on Garner to gain second on lap 12, and Reutzel and Madsen followed him into third and fourth with five to go. Garner would settle for fifth, and Cam Martin, Hickle, Sawyer Phillips, hard-charger Riley Goodno and Dustin Selvage completed the top ten. Sawyer Phillips set quick time over the 30-car field, and Cam Martin, Selvage and Sawyer Phillips won heats. Kaylee Bryston took the B main.

“We’ve been fighting for a win the last three weeks, and it’s been a bottom dominant track,” said Phillips beside the 3 Way Motorsports #1TAZ. “We’ve been beating down the walls fighting for them. I’ve told (the crew) once things get hot and bouncing off the walls, we’re game on. This car is all clicking good. We’ve been struggling with the heavy tracks and we’re still in the fight. I think we’re showing something.”

Des Moines’ Chase Young led from the start in the 15-lap Pro Sprint feature ahead of Devin Wignall, Matt Allen, Brody Johnson and Tyler Thompson. Point leader J Kinder entered the top five on lap four, as Young started lapping slower cars. Five laps in, Young’s lead was three seconds when Ryan Navritil stopped inside turn four.

Young led Wignall, Allen, Johnson and Kinder back to green. Thompson re-entered the top five at that point, dueling with Kinder, until lap seven, when Kinder and Allen moved into fourth and fifth.

Slower traffic became a factor again, and Allen would break his front end, getting into a slower car. Young led Wignall, Kinder, Johnson and Thompson back to racing. Kinder snagged second and Thompson grabbed fourth on the restart. On lap 12, Luke Lane began a charge taking five and then passing Thompson for fourth with two to go.

Up front, no one had anything for Young, who topped Kinder, Wignall, Luke Lane and Matthew Stelzer. Thompson, Johnson, Josh Jones, Brett Moffitt and Koddy Hildreth rounded out the top ten. Kinder set quick time, and Moffitt and Stelzer won the heats.

“It’s hard to be up here, and you never know when you’ll be back,” said a happy Young, holding his two and a half week old daughter. “I’m going to soak it in. I’m super happy and super proud of my family and team. I want to thank my brother. We’ve worked super hard. I knew there were a couple of guys way off the pace, so I knew (there were going to be yellows). This year’s been a lot of yellows and reds. I was prepared for it. I just kept her down and was ready to win.”

Join us Friday and Saturday, June 13 and 14 for the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Series! On Friday, the Pro Sprints will be joining the card, while the Randall Roofing 360’s will be in action Saturday! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Vermeer Night Results

410 Sprints

Time Trials Group One (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 10-Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 00:15.498(21) ($100 from OpenWheel101.com); 2. 27-Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:15.551(12); 3. 88-Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:15.590(18); 4. 21-Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 00:15.619(6); 5. 78-Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 00:15.666(1); 6. 44-Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:15.711(15); 7. 39-Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., 00:15.758(16); 8. 42-Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA, 00:15.769(14); 9. 5-Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, TX, 00:15.770(17); 10. 4W-Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 00:15.818(8); 11. 3K-Tim Kaeding, San Jose, CA, 00:15.855(2); 12. 45X-Landon Crawley, Benton, AR, 00:15.856(3); 13. 22-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 00:15.866(5); 14. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO, 00:15.874(20); 15. 74-Xavier Doney, Odessa, MO, 00:15.905(13); 16. 6T-Danny Sams III, North Port, FL, 00:15.979(4); 17. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall, MO, 00:16.154(11); 18. 98P-Miles Paulus, Marshall, MO, 00:16.170(7); 19. 71-Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA, 00:16.242(19); 20. 8H-Jacob Hughes, Hartford, SD, 00:16.397(10); 21. 121-RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, 00:16.643(9)

Time Trials Group Two (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX, 00:15.523(8); 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN, 00:15.588(4); 3. 55-Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 00:15.637(13); 4. 19-Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA, 00:15.816(7); 5. 14BC-Corey Day, Clovis, CA, 00:15.841(19); 6. 15JR-Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 00:15.942(1); 7. 6K-Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, IN, 00:15.957(2); 8. 2M-JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 00:16.011(18); 9. 2KS-Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN, 00:16.024(3); 10. 17A-Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 00:16.042(12); 11. 14-Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN, 00:16.044(17); 12. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:16.143(10); 13. 25-Jy Corbet, Gympie, QLD, Aust., 00:16.145(11); 14. 24-Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:16.181(14); 15. 44X-Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, 00:16.225(5); 16. 23L-Jimmy Light, Pittsboro, IN, 00:16.270(6); 17. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN, 00:16.298(15); 18. 31-Kyle Bellm, Nixa, MO, 00:16.356(16); 19. 10V-Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.562(9); 20. 15-Jack Potter, Lee’s Summit, MO, 00:17.833(20)

Heat one (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps, 2:23.9: 1. 10-Ryan Timms(6*); 2. 5-Brenham Crouch(2*); 3. 3K-Tim Kaeding(1*); 4. 78-Scott Bogucki(4*); 5. 88-Austin McCarl(5*); 6. 39-Lynton Jeffrey(3); 7. 22-Riley Goodno(7); 8. 74-Xavier Doney(8); 9. 7B-Ben Brown(9); 10. 121-RJ Johnson(11); 11. 71-Brandon Worthington(10)

Heat two (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps, 2:36.6: 1. 45X-Landon Crawley(1*); 2. 4W-Jamie Ball(2*); 3. 44-Chris Martin(4*); 4. 21-Brian Brown(5*); 5. 27-Carson McCarl(6*); 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten(7); 7. 42-Sye Lynch(3); 8. 6T-Danny Sams III(8); 9. 8H-Jacob Hughes(10); 10. 98P-Miles Paulus(9)

Heat three (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps, NT: 1. 14BC-Corey Day(4*); 2. 14-Spencer Bayston(1*); 3. 55-Kerry Madsen(5*); 4. 6K-Brandon Wimmer(3*); 5. 87-Aaron Reutzel(6*); 6. 25-Jy Corbet(7); 7. 44X-Scotty Johnson(8); 8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek(9); 9. 10V-Joe Beaver(10); 10. 2KS-Christopher Thram(2)

Heat four (started, *qualified for feature), 8 Laps, 2:16.2: 1. 17A-Jack Anderson(2*); 2. 3P-Sawyer Phillips(1); 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney(6*); 4. 2M-JJ Hickle(3*); 5. 19-Brent Marks(5*); 6. 15JR-Cole Mincer(4*); 7. 31-Kyle Bellm(9); 8. 24-Terry McCarl(7); 9. 23L-Jimmy Light(8); 10. 15-Jack Potter(10)

B main (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. 3P-Sawyer Phillips(2); 2. 39-Lynton Jeffrey(1); 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten(5); 4. 22-Riley Goodno(7) / 5. 42-Sye Lynch(3); 6. 25-Jy Corbet(4); 7. 7B-Ben Brown(13); 8. 6T-Danny Sams III(11); 9. 8H-Jacob Hughes(14); 10. 74-Xavier Doney(9); 11. 31-Kyle Bellm(8); 12. 98P-Miles Paulus(15); 13. 44X-Scotty Johnson(6); 14. G5-Gage Pulkrabek(10); 15. 23L-Jimmy Light(12); 16. 121-RJ Johnson(16); 17. 71-Brandon Worthington(17); 18. 24-Terry McCarl(18); DNS – 2KS-Christopher Thram; 10V-Joe Beaver; 15-Jack Potter

A main (started), 20 Laps, 6:34.2: 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney(2); 2. 14BC-Corey Day(4); 3. 55-Kerry Madsen(6); 4. 10-Ryan Timms(1); 5. 88-Austin McCarl(7); 6. 87-Aaron Reutzel(10); 7. 5-Brenham Crouch(13); 8. 27-Carson McCarl(3); 9. 21-Brian Brown(5); 10. 19-Brent Marks(8); 11. 78-Scott Bogucki(11); 12. 14-Spencer Bayston(18); 13. 2M-JJ Hickle(16); 14. 17A-Jack Anderson(12); 15. 4W-Jamie Ball(15); 16. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (23); 17. 44-Chris Martin(9); 18. 45X-Landon Crawley(17); 19. 6K-Brandon Wimmer(14); 20. 22-Riley Goodno (24); 21. 39-Lynton Jeffrey (22); 22. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (21); 23. 15JR-Cole Mincer(20); 24. 3K-Tim Kaeding(19). Lap Leaders: Timms 1-13, Courtney 14-20. Hard-charger: Gennetten.

Randall Roofing 360 Sprints

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:16.746(1); 2. 63-JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 00:16.792(6); 3. 17-Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA, 00:16.792(9); 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX, 00:16.823(30); 5. 24-Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:16.876(20); 6. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:16.897(7); 7. 40-Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 00:16.950(24); 8. 2M-Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA, 00:17.016(28); 9. 01-Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 00:17.030(11); 10. 86-Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO, 00:17.044(4); 11. 22X-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.084(19); 12. 83-Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL, 00:17.139(5); 13. 99-Tony Rost, Utica, NE, 00:17.151(12); 14. 4W-Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.154(29); 15. 22-Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.202(16); 16. 4-Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:17.202(27); 17. 6-Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 00:17.266(13); 18. 3R-Russell Potter, Boonville, MO, 00:17.287(2); 19. 24H-Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.299(26); 20. 17B-Ryan Bickett, Ramona, SD, 00:17.388(10); 21. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.395(3); 22. 4G-Cole Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 00:17.415(18); 23. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, OK, 00:17.585(23); 24. 38-Logan Alexander, Lacona, IA, 00:17.603(17); 25. 14-Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.925(21); 26. 74N-Luke Nellis, Forest Lake, MN, 00:18.144(22); 27. 33-Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 00:18.262(14); 28. 31-McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 00:18.602(8); 29. 1A-John Anderson, Des Moines, IA, 00:18.905(15); 30. T4-Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA, NT(25)

Heat one (started, *qualified for feature), 7 Laps, 2:02.5: 1. 4-Cameron Martin(1*); 2. 99-Tony Rost(2*); 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel(5*); 4. 40-Clint Garner(4*); 5. 3P-Sawyer Phillips(6*); 6. 24H-Kade Higday(7*); 7. 86-Timothy Smith(3*); 8. 4G-Cole Garner(8); 9. 14-Aidan Zoutte(9); 10. 31-McCain Richards(10)

Heat two (started, *qualified for feature), 7 Laps, 2:09.7: 1. 6-Dustin Selvage(1*); 2. 2M-Ryan Giles(4*); 3. 4W-Jamie Ball(2*); 4. 24-Terry McCarl(5*); 5. 63-JJ Hickle(6*); 6. 22X-Riley Goodno(3*); 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett(7); 8. 11B-Kaylee Bryson(8); 9. 74N-Luke Nellis(9); 10. 1A-John Anderson(10)

Heat three (started, *qualified for feature), 7 Laps, 2:19.2: 1. 3R-Russell Potter(1); 2. 22-Ryan Leavitt(2); 3. 01-Kerry Madsen(4); 4. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips(5); 5. 17-Tyler Groenendyk(6); 6. 5A-Alex Vande Voort(7); 7. 38-Logan Alexander(8); 8. 83-Kurt Mueller(3); 9. 33-Alan Zoutte(9); DNS – T4-Tyler Graves

B main (started), 10 Laps, 3:27.1: 1. 11B-Kaylee Bryson(4); 2. 4G-Cole Garner(3); 3. 38-Logan Alexander(2); 4. 14-Aidan Zoutte(5) / 5. 33-Alan Zoutte(7); 6. 31-McCain Richards(8); 7. 1A-John Anderson(9); 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett(1); 9. 74N-Luke Nellis(6); 10. (DNS) T4-Tyler Graves

A main (started), 18 Laps, NT: 1. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips(2); 2. 24-Terry McCarl(4); 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel(7); 4. 01-Kerry Madsen(9); 5. 40-Clint Garner(1); 6. 4-Cameron Martin(11); 7. 63-JJ Hickle(6); 8. 3P-Sawyer Phillips(8); 9. 22X-Riley Goodno(16); 10. 6-Dustin Selvage(12); 11. 99-Tony Rost(10); 12. 24H-Kade Higday(19); 13. 17-Tyler Groenendyk(5); 14. 4W-Jamie Ball(15); 15. 86-Timothy Smith(17); 16. 5A-Alex Vande Voort(20); 17. 22-Ryan Leavitt(13); 18. 83-Kurt Mueller(18); 19. 11B-Kaylee Bryson (21); 20. 38-Logan Alexander (23); 21. 3R-Russell Potter(14); 22. 14-Aidan Zoutte (24); 23. 4G-Cole Garner (22); 24. 2M-Ryan Giles(3). Lap Leader: T. Phillips 1-18. Hard-charger: Goodno.

Pro Sprints

Time Trials (started), 3 laps: 1. 88-J Kinder, Iberia, MO, 00:17.566(1); 2. 17-Matt Allen, Norwalk, IA, 00:17.633(2); 3. 7-Hunter Lane, Milo, IA, 00:17.735(15); 4. 9-Luke Lane, Milo, IA, 00:17.842(4); 5. 44-Brody Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, 00:17.845(5); 6. 48-Tyler Thompson, Des Moines, IA, 00:17.884(13); 7. 57A-Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 00:17.886(17); 8. 26-Chase Young, Des Moines, IA, 00:17.921(8); 9. 13M-Brett Moffitt, Mooresville, NC, 00:17.936(9); 10. 99-Matthew Stelzer, Omaha, NE, 00:17.980(11); 11. 02S-Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA, 00:18.038(7); 12. 12K-Koddy Hildreth, Iowa Falls, IA, 00:18.049(18); 13. 35-Kevin Hetrick, Gladstone, IL, 00:18.071(6); 14. 41-Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA, 00:18.098(12); 15. 55KC-Bob Hildreth, Iowa Falls, IA, 00:18.460(3); 16. 12P-Ryan Navratil, Des Moines, IA, 00:18.684(10); 17. 4S-Dave Seddon, Knoxville, IA, 00:21.069(16); DQ (Light at Scales) 7G-Jackson Gray, Ankeny, IA, (14)

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:54.9: 1. 13M-Brett Moffitt(2); 2. 02S-Josh Jones(1); 3. 57A-Devin Wignall(3); 4. 44-Brody Johnson(4); 5. 88-J Kinder(6); 6. 7-Hunter Lane(5); 7. 55KC-Bob Hildreth(8); 8. 4S-Dave Seddon(9); 9. 35-Kevin Hetrick(7)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 2:00.5: 1. 99-Matthew Stelzer(2); 2. 26-Chase Young(3); 3. 48-Tyler Thompson(4); 4. 9-Luke Lane(5); 5. 12K-Koddy Hildreth(1); 6. 17-Matt Allen(6); 7. 41-Jeff Wilke(7); 8. 12P-Ryan Navratil(8); 9. 7G-Jackson Gray(9)

A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. 26-Chase Young(2); 2. 88-J Kinder(8); 3. 57A-Devin Wignall(1); 4. 9-Luke Lane(7); 5. 99-Matthew Stelzer(9); 6. 48-Tyler Thompson(6); 7. 44-Brody Johnson(3); 8. 02S-Josh Jones(11); 9. 13M-Brett Moffitt(5); 10. 12K-Koddy Hildreth(12); 11. 41-Jeff Wilke(13); 12. 7-Hunter Lane(10); 13. 7G-Jackson Gray(18); 14. 55KC-Bob Hildreth(14); 15. 17-Matt Allen(4); 16. 4S-Dave Seddon(17); 17. 35-Kevin Hetrick(15); 18. 12P-Ryan Navratil(16). Lap Leader: Young 1-15. Hard-charger: Kinder.