Mitchell Moles conquers Kokomo sprint car main

Kokomo,IN (June 8,2025)- Mitchell Moles was victorious in the exciting 25 lap feature at Kokomo Speedway Sunday evening on a very fast track after early day rain.

Kale Drake led the majority of the race with Cale Coons, Jake Swanson and Moles close behind. Fifth starting Robert “Madman” Ballous lived up to his name making for some daring moves and working hard to make passes on the tricky fast surface.

Eventually Ballou passed Drake to take the point with a handful of laps remaining and just as the white flag was waved, the red appeared for a nasty flip by Sam Hinds down the backstretch. Hinds was not injured. When the race restarted with two to go, Ballou and Drake charged into turn two side by side with Ballou high into the cushion and Drake slid up up from the bottom.

Contact was made with Ballou spinning and bouncing to a stop ending his night. On the restart Drake led Mitchell Moles and the heavy cushion in turn four grabbed Drake just enough for Moles to sneak low and take the lead and went on to take the win. Moles was followed by Drake, Cale Coons, Jake Swanson and Shane Cottle.

Non Wing 410 Sprints

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 19AZ-Mitchell Moles[3]; 2. 2B-Kale Drake[1]; 3. 63-Cale Coons[8]; 4. 47-Jake Swanson[2]; 5. 34-Shane Cottle[10]; 6. 57-Jack Hoyer[13]; 7. 00-Geoff Ensign[17]; 8. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[14]; 9. 07-Jadon Rogers[19]; 10. 1-Rylan Gray[7]; 11. 6T-Trey Osborne[9]; 12. 13P-Cameron La Rose[20]; 13. 12-Robert Ballou[5]; 14. 71H-Sam Hinds[12]; 15. 41-Ricky Lewis[16]; 16. 33P-RJ Johnson[6]; 17. 16-Harley Burns[4]; 18. 6-Logan Calderwood[11]; 19. 4K-Kayla Roell[15]; 20. 81K-Kole Kirkman[18]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 00-Geoff Ensign[2]; 2. 07-Jadon Rogers[1]; 3. 21B-Beau Brandon[3]; 4. 77-Saban Bibent[5]; 5. 34M-RJ Miller[4]; 6. 2A-Abby Hohlbein[9]; 7. 44-Brent Sexton[6]; 8. 0C-Andrew Cockman[8]; 9. (DNF) 00W-Noah Whitehouse[7]; 10. (DNF) 37-Dave Gross[10]; 11. (DNS) 11-Aaron Davis; 12. (DNS) 05-George Wessel Jr

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 81K-Kole Kirkman[2]; 2. 13P-Cameron La Rose[1]; 3. 28-Brandon Mattox[4]; 4. 21-Parker Frederickson[10]; 5. 42AU-Nathan Smee[5]; 6. 4C-Brayden Clark[3]; 7. 75-Devan Myers[6]; 8. 87-Tony Helton[9]; 9. 21S-Bryar Schroeter[7]; 10. (DNS) 43-Brennon Marshall; 11. (DNS) 15-Kevin Thomas Jr

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 33P-RJ Johnson[1]; 2. 63-Cale Coons[3]; 3. 6T-Trey Osborne[2]; 4. 57-Jack Hoyer[4]; 5. 07-Jadon Rogers[6]; 6. 21B-Beau Brandon[5]; 7. 77-Saban Bibent[7]; 8. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[8]; 9. 2A-Abby Hohlbein[9]; 10. 11-Aaron Davis[10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Robert Ballou[1]; 2. 19AZ-Mitchell Moles[2]; 3. 34-Shane Cottle[3]; 4. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[4]; 5. 00-Geoff Ensign[5]; 6. 34M-RJ Miller[7]; 7. 44-Brent Sexton[6]; 8. 0C-Andrew Cockman[8]; 9. 37-Dave Gross[9]; 10. (DNS) 05-George Wessel Jr

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2B-Kale Drake[2]; 2. 16-Harley Burns[1]; 3. 6-Logan Calderwood[3]; 4. 4K-Kayla Roell[6]; 5. 13P-Cameron La Rose[5]; 6. 4C-Brayden Clark[4]; 7. 42AU-Nathan Smee[7]; 8. 21S-Bryar Schroeter[8]; 9. 87-Tony Helton[9]; 10. (DNF) 43-Brennon Marshall[10]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 47-Jake Swanson[1]; 2. 1-Rylan Gray[3]; 3. 71H-Sam Hinds[4]; 4. 41-Ricky Lewis[8]; 5. 81K-Kole Kirkman[6]; 6. 28-Brandon Mattox[7]; 7. 75-Devan Myers[9]; 8. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[2]; 9. 21-Parker Frederickson[5]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 33P-RJ Johnson, 00:13.632[9]; 2. 6T-Trey Osborne, 00:13.647[6]; 3. 63-Cale Coons, 00:13.666[3]; 4. 57-Jack Hoyer, 00:13.770[7]; 5. 21B-Beau Brandon, 00:13.805[5]; 6. 07-Jadon Rogers, 00:13.854[8]; 7. 77-Saban Bibent, 00:13.883[4]; 8. 00W-Noah Whitehouse, 00:13.957[10]; 9. 2A-Abby Hohlbein, 00:14.412[2]; 10. 11-Aaron Davis, 00:14.511[1]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 12-Robert Ballou, 00:12.908[8]; 2. 19AZ-Mitchell Moles, 00:13.010[7]; 3. 34-Shane Cottle, 00:13.292[9]; 4. 9Z-Zack Pretorius, 00:13.376[10]; 5. 00-Geoff Ensign, 00:13.752[1]; 6. 44-Brent Sexton, 00:14.297[4]; 7. 34M-RJ Miller, 00:14.353[6]; 8. 0C-Andrew Cockman, 00:15.577[3]; 9. (DNS) 37-Dave Gross; 10. (DNS) 05-George Wessel Jr

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 16-Harley Burns, 00:13.321[5]; 2. 2B-Kale Drake, 00:13.341[6]; 3. 6-Logan Calderwood, 00:13.486[2]; 4. 4C-Brayden Clark, 00:13.594[3]; 5. 13P-Cameron La Rose, 00:13.678[10]; 6. 4K-Kayla Roell, 00:13.823[7]; 7. 42AU-Nathan Smee, 00:14.097[9]; 8. 21S-Bryar Schroeter, 00:14.320[8]; 9. 87-Tony Helton, 00:14.367[1]; 10. 43-Brennon Marshall, 00:14.501[4]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 47-Jake Swanson, 00:13.400[9]; 2. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr, 00:13.568[7]; 3. 1-Rylan Gray, 00:13.623[5]; 4. 71H-Sam Hinds, 00:13.648[6]; 5. 21-Parker Frederickson, 00:13.669[8]; 6. 81K-Kole Kirkman, 00:13.725[4]; 7. 28-Brandon Mattox, 00:13.759[1]; 8. 41-Ricky Lewis, 00:13.805[3]; 9. 75-Devan Myers, 00:14.563[2]