Tony Jackson Sweeps Wingless Features at Williams Grove Speedway

by Justin Snyder

Tony Jackson added another memorable chapter to his already impressive 2025 campaign, scoring both his fifth and sixth victories of the season during a special twin-feature night on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway. The night was not only a major rebound from earlier weather setbacks—it also marked the first double-feature sweep in wingless action of Jackson’s career.

“I’ve swept the night before in wingless and winged sportsman, but I can’t remember ever doing that in just the wingless car,” said Jackson. “It was a pretty cool night for me and our team and one I’ll definitely remember.”

The evening kicked off with a make-up feature from a previously rain-shortened event. Jackson, piloting the familiar Scott Hess Racing No. 88, rolled off fifth on the grid. He wasted little time slicing through the field, taking the lead by lap three and never looking back. In dominant fashion, Jackson cruised to the checkered flag with a commanding margin of victory—crossing the line more than 7.0 seconds ahead of the competition.

In the second feature of the night, Jackson faced a bit more traffic, starting seventh. Once again, he was up to the challenge. He charged through the field and claimed the lead by lap seven, ultimately sealing the deal on an unforgettable night at the Grove.

“You never know how big of a lead you have out there, but we just got out front and just tried to stay consistent in both shows,” said Jackson. “To finally get a full night in here after so many rainouts and then to score both wins, it was just a really cool night.”

The back-to-back wins bring Jackson’s season total to six and his career tally to 52 victories, further cementing his reputation as one of the region’s most consistent forces in wingless Sportsman competition. The wins were also special sentimentally, as Jackson currently only has one more trip to Williams Grove left on his 2025 schedule.

“With the way Williams Grove has battled rain all year and with it being my final season racing, I really was starting to think I might not get another chance to win there,” he said. “So, to be able to add a couple more victories to my total in what could be my final shot there, it was a little more meaningful for sure.”

Jackson and Hess will take a much-deserved break from the track this week and will return to action on June 21st at BAPS Motor Speedway for wingless competition.

For continued updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more, follow Tony Jackson and Scott Hess Racing on social media.

ABOUT TONY JACKSON

With an impressive track record in the Super Sportsman series, Jackson has consistently demonstrated exceptional talent, determination, and an unwavering passion for the sport. Over the years, he has carved a name for himself as a formidable force, capturing the attention of fans, competitors, and sponsors alike. He’s also looking forward to continuing his family’s legacy, as his father Larry Jackson was a force to be reckoned with for decades in the Sportsman ranks.

Career highlights include winning the Super Sportsman 100-lapper in 2023, winning the winged and wingless super sportsman features on the same night in 2022, and amassing 46 career Super Sportsman wins!

Follow Tony Jackson and Scott Hess Racing’s season on Facebook at Scott Hess Racing!

THANKS TO OUR 2025 PARTNERS!

Reeser’s Ice Cream

McCoy Brothers

Machining America

Interstate Garage Doors

Hess Iron

High Performance Lubricants

Ken Brown Trucking

Piper Advertising

Sledgecraft Chassis

Drew Bible / FK Shocks

Fit Racing Engines

Godfrey Racing Engines

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Sponsorship opportunities with Scott Hess Racing are available for the 2025 season! Message us via Facebook at Scott Hess Racing.