Petaluma Speedway welcomes SCCT for Wings Over Wine Country this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Petaluma, CA…The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour campaign rolls on with its first appearance of the season at the cool confines of Petaluma Speedway this Saturday June 14th.

The show dubbed as “Wings Over Wine Country” marks the fifth event for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour this year. It’s the first of two season stops at Petaluma Speedway, with a return visit occurring for the annual Adobe Cup in September.

Please note the facility features an earlier start time, with the Pit Meeting at 3:45pm and cars on track at 4pm.

“We look forward to having the Sprint Car Challenge Tour here at Petaluma Speedway on Saturday,” commented track Promoter Rick Faeth. “It will be our first traveling Winged Sprint Car show of the season, and I know our fans are hungry for it. Hopefully everyone can come out and join us for the night.”

The show at Sonoma County’s longest running entertainment venue is the final SCCT race prior to Western Sprint Tour Speedweek, which gets underway on July 18th in Chico. Wings Over Wine Country this Saturday will award $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start the Shop Kyle Larson main event.

Petaluma Speedway is always a welcome stop for race fans around Northern California. The 3/8 mile clay oval routinely yields thrilling wheel-to-wheel competition, as lapped traffic can create some of the most hectic action of any venue on tour.

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg is the most recent winner in Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour competition, having snagged the Davy Thomas Memorial on May 30th. The two-time SCCT champion also claimed the Adobe Cup at Petaluma Speedway last September in Petaluma.

“I always enjoy going to Petaluma Speedway and hope to see a full house on Saturday with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour,” commented Forsberg. “We’ve been running well, which certainly gives me confidence going into the night. Petaluma only holds Winged Sprint Car races on a limited basis nowadays so that always makes it special to get down there.”

More drivers looking to take home the top prize will include Suisun City’s Chance Grasty, Sacramento’s Austin Wood, Yuba City’s Seth Standley, Montana racer Cole Schroeder, Marysville’s Dawson and Carson Hammes, Livermore’s Travis Labat, Cotati’s Jake Haulot, Brentwood’s Adriana Demartini, Dunnigan’s Luke Hayes and others.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating is general admission this Saturday June 14th at Petaluma Speedway. Adult tickets cost $25; while seniors 65 and older, juniors ages 12-16 and military are $22. Kids 6-11 cost $10 and those five and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate on race day or ahead of time via https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1869/tickets/1440441

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. The pit meeting will be held at 3:45pm with cars on track at 4. Hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying and racing will follow.

The Petaluma Speedway is located in the southern part of the wine country at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds just off Highway 101 in Petaluma, California. More info on the track can be found at http://www.petaluma-speedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Hoosier Racing Tires, CaliDirt.TV, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, Sierra Foothills Wine Services, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Pacific Highway Rentals and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is managed by Russell Motorsports Inc., which also runs the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on X/Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

Upcoming Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour events

Saturday June 14: Petaluma Speedway (Wings Over Wine Country)

(Western Sprint Tour Speedweek)

Friday July 18: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico (12th annual Tyler Wolf Memorial)

Saturday July 19: Placerville Speedway ($5,000-to-win Gold Pan Rampage)

Monday July 21: Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Oregon

Tuesday July 22: Coos Bay Speedway

Wednesday July 23: Cottage Grove Speedway

Friday July 25: Skagit Speedway in Alger, Washington (360 Summer Nationals Opener)

Saturday July 26: Skagit Speedway ($26,000-to-win 360 Summer Nationals Finale)

Sunday July 27: Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Washington (Hall of Fame Tribute-360 Battle Royale Speedweek Finale)