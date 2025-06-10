Starks Repeats Late-Race Heroics for Another Win at Skagit Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (June 9, 2025) – Trey Starks executed a late-race pass to score a victory at Skagit Speedway last Saturday for the second straight weekend.

A week after a last-lap pass, Starks led the final two laps for his fifth triumph of the season.

“I was moving around a bunch,” he said. “I knew every spot of the track, what was working and what wasn’t. Pretty much everybody was on the top in turns one and two. In turns three and four, Robbie (Price) was working the bottom. Colton (Heath) was hammering the top. For at least half the race I was running through the middle in turns three and four. All three lanes were dead equal. I knew if I got into second I could pretty much go where the leader wasn’t.

“I passed Colton running through the middle. I got to Robbie and was hanging with him, but I could tell I was wearing my own groove out. I saw he was getting into traffic so I started hammering the top. I thought if he got slowed up in traffic at all I had clear track. I got a big run coming off turn four with three laps to go. He went to the top in turns one and two and I was able to slide him and pick it up off the exit.”

The win was Starks’ third straight in the 360ci winged sprint car division this season and increased his lead in the championship standings to 53 points.

“It was a really good race track,” he said. “I had the benefit of being second or third for most of that race. It was the key to winning because I was able to move around a lot. The car was really good so we could move around, too.”

Starks opened the night by setting quick time during qualifying before he advanced from fourth to third place in a heat race.

“We qualified well,” he said. “We went out fairly early, which helped. We put down a good lap. That sets you up for the rest of the night. I had decent speed in the heat race and went fourth to third. Then we drew the No. 4 to start the feature fourth. It was a really good night from start to finish.”

Starks will return to Skagit Speedway this Saturday before he heads to Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash., on Sunday for the Timber Cup with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series. He’s earned a podium during the Timber Cup each of the last three years, including a win in 2022.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 7 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 3 (4); Feature: 1 (4).

SEASON STATS –

10 races, 5 wins, 9 top fives, 9 top 10s, 9 top 15s, 10 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash., and Sunday at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash., with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts