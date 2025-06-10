THE CHAMP! DRAKE DASHES TO 2025 ﻿USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TITLE

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (June 9, 2025)………In what was among the shortest editions of USAC Indiana Midget Week in its 21-year history, Kale Drake came up large to earn the series title and a $15,000 prize.

The originally scheduled six-race slate was sliced to three after a trio of consecutive rain outs at Lincoln Park Speedway, Bloomington Speedway and Tri-State Speedway made it so that there was little wiggle room for error, making every point gained more coveted than ever before.

Drake’s total take home pay of 23,500 for the series arrived after three consecutive podium finishes, including his first career Indiana Midget Week win in Tuesday’s opener at Circle City Raceway, followed by a 3rd at Paragon Speedway on Wednesday and a 2nd in Sunday’s Kokomo Speedway finale, all of which netted him a 22-point triumph in the final tally.

The Collinsville, Oklahoma native became the third Okie to capture a USAC Indiana Midget Week championship, joining Christopher Bell (2013) and Daison Pursley (2024). Additionally, Drake’s performance led to Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports’ eighth Indiana Midget Week title after the team previously got the job done with Christopher Bell (2013), Rico Abreu (2014-2015), Spencer Bayston (2018), Logan Seavey (2019) and Buddy Kofoid (2021-2022).

“I’m super grateful for this entire crew,” Drake praised. “Every single one of them plays a really big role in this. Without each and every one of them, none of this would be possible.”

The three-race IMW was the shortest in nearly two decades with a two-race series taking place in 2006 and a three-race slate the year prior during the inaugural running of the event in 2005. That led to little room for error among Drake and his competition who entered the final race at Kokomo among the 17 drivers in the championship hunt.

“Going into this last one, we’d only gotten two races in,” Drake began. “The points gap was really close with 17 drivers mathematically able to win, which was probably one of the most ever. You really had to buckle down to make sure you earn qualifying points, heat race points, and most of all, finish with a good feature result at the end of the night.”

Drake, who also serves as a crewman on the KKM team, has elevated his profile over the course of the 2025 season. After IMW, he now sits second in the season long USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship standings and is on a streak of five consecutive top-three finishes.

It’s not lost on Drake regarding the fact that each of the past four Indiana Midget Week champs has gone on to win the USAC National Midget title later that same season: Kofoid (2021-2022), Logan Seavey (2023) and Daison Pursley (2024). Drake intends to become the next in succession.

“Man, I’m excited for this season,” Drake exclaimed. “It’s still really, really early, but to have five podiums in a row is just super awesome. I know we didn’t get to race the whole midget week, but we’ll take it. You can’t really be too greedy here. You’ve got to take the little wins when you can.”

Jacob Denney (Galloway, Ohio) won two of the three Indiana Midget Week events, leading all 30 laps at Paragon and then charging from 17th to the win at Kokomo, marking the largest charge to win of any driver in USAC National Midget competition since at least 2019. In fact, two of the three races during IMW 2025 were won by Rod End Supply Hard Chargers, including Drake who advanced 9th to 1st at Circle City.

An 11th place feature result for Denney in the Circle City opener doomed his chances at a title, but he still managed to race his way back to third in the points behind runner-up Justin Grant (Ione, California). Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Alabama) took fourth with IMW newcomer Karter Sarff (Mason City, Illinois) fifth and Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Oklahoma) sixth.

The top-six in Indiana Midget Week points finished “in the money” with Drake pocketing $15,000 followed by Grant ($6,000), Denney ($4,000), Thomas ($2,500), Sarff ($1,500) and McIntosh ($1,000).

Additionally, Denney picked up USAC Indiana Midget Week Parallax Group Passing Master honors with 25 passes, 16 of which came in the Kokomo feature while Preston Norbury (Chino Valley, Arizona) earned $500 with the ProSource Perseverance Award.

Denney led the most laps in the series (36), while Drake was the only driver to finish inside the top-five in all three events. Drake, Grant and Thomas were the lone three drivers who finished all three of their starts inside the top-10.

Sarff, making his Indiana Midget Week debut, led all drivers with two Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifying times at Paragon and Kokomo. Drake, Thomas Meseraull and Gunnar Setser all scored a pair of heat race victories.

Forty-five drivers participated in Indiana Midget Week 2025 representing 14 United States (Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania & Texas), as well as two different countries (United States & Australia). Sixteen drivers started all three feature events.

====================

2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK STAT LEADERS

Driver Champion: Kale Drake

Most Feature Wins: 2-Jacob Denney

Laps Led: 36-Jacob Denney

Top-Fives: 3-Kale Drake

Top-Tens: 3-Kale Drake, Justin Grant & Kevin Thomas Jr.

Fast Qualifying Times: 2-Karter Sarff

Heat Race Wins: 2-Kale Drake, Thomas Meseraull & Gunnar Setser

Feature Starts: 3-Cale Coons, Jacob Denney, Kale Drake, Drake Edwards, Justin Grant, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Gavin Miller, Brecken Reese, Hayden Reinbold, Corbin

Rueschenberg, Karter Sarff, Logan Seavey, Gunnar Setser, Steven Snyder Jr. & Kevin Thomas Jr.

Most Positions Gained in a Feature: June 8: Kokomo Speedway – Jacob Denney (17th to 1st)

USAC Indiana Midget Week Parallax Group Passing Master: Jacob Denney (25)

====================

2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK SCHEDULE & RESULTS

June 3: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana

WINNER: Kale Drake (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Racing #97K)

June 4: Paragon Speedway – Paragon, Indiana

WINNER: Jacob Denney (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

June 5: Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana

WINNER: Rained Out

June 6: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana

WINNER: Rained Out

June 7: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana

WINNER: Rained Out

June 8: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana

WINNER: Jacob Denney (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

====================

2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK DRIVER POINT STANDINGS

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 235 Kale Drake, Collinsville, Oklahoma

2 213 Justin Grant, Ione, California

3 211 Jacob Denney, Galloway, Ohio

4 211 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Alabama

5 180 Karter Sarff, Mason City, Illinois

6 170 Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, Oklahoma

7 159 Drake Edwards, Peoria, Arizona

8 159 Logan Seavey, Sutter, California

9 159 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Arizona

10 149 Gunnar Setser, Columbus, Indiana

11 140 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, California

12 139 Steven Snyder Jr., Rising Sun, Maryland

13 124 Gavin Miller, Allentown, Pennsylvania

14 121 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Oklahoma

15 111 Zach Wigal, Belpre, Ohio

16 111 Jakeb Boxell, Zanesville, Indiana

17 106 Corbin Rueschenberg, Mesa, Arizona

18 99 Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Illinois

19 99 Brecken Reese, Canyon, Texas

20 96 K.J. Snow, Kingsburg, California

21 93 Ethan Mitchell, Mooresville, North Carolina

22 88 Colton Robinson, Titusville, Florida

23 83 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Indiana

24 71 Trey Marcham, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

25 71 Chelby Hinton, Dubberly, Louisiana

26 67 Rylan Gray, Greenfield, Indiana

27 60 Kyle Jones, Kennedale, Texas

28 60 Cale Coons, Greencastle, Indiana

29 58 Kaiden Manders, Perth, Western Australia

30 40 Mason Hannagan, Pittsboro, Indiana

31 40 Blake Brannon, Morgan Hill, California

32 40 Tom Payet, Perth, Western Australia

33 40 Jake Robinson, Perth, Western Australia

34 40 Preston Norbury, Chino Valley, Arizona

35 40 Daniel Harding, Perth, Western Australia

36 38 Trevor Cline, Mooresville, North Carolina

37 30 Chris Baue, Indianapolis, Indiana

38 24 Frankie Guerrini, San Rafael, California

39 20 Kevin Newton, Farmersburg, Indiana

40 10 Christopher Hartman, Boulder, Colorado

41 10 Abby Hohlbein, Cloverdale, Ohio

42 10 Scott Orr, Columbia City, Indiana

43 10 Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, Pennsylvania

44 10 Mark Chisholm, New Berlin, Illinois

45 10 Jeff Schindler, Evansville, Indiana

====================

2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK STATISTICS

2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE WINS

2-Jacob Denney (Jun 4 at Paragon Speedway & Jun 8 at Kokomo Speedway)

1-Kale Drake (Jun 3 at Circle City Raceway)

====================

2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE LAPS LED

36-Jacob Denney

19-Kale Drake

18-Logan Seavey

13-Drake Edwards

4-Kevin Thomas Jr.

====================

2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TOP-5 FEATURE FINISHES

3-Kale Drake

2-Jacob Denney, Cannon McIntosh & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Drake Edwards, Justin Grant, Daison Pursley, Karter Sarff, Logan Seavey & K.J. Snow

====================

2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TOP-10 FEATURE FINISHES

3-Kale Drake, Justin Grant & Kevin Thomas Jr.

2-Jacob Denney, Cannon McIntosh, Hayden Reinbold, Karter Sarff, Logan Seavey & Gunnar Setser

1-Jakeb Boxell, Kyle Cummins, Zach Daum, Drake Edwards, Rylan Gray, Gavin Miller, Daison Pursley, K.J. Snow & Zach Wigal

====================

2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK HONEST ABE ROOFING FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

2-Karter Sarff

1-Justin Grant

====================

2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK HONEST ABE ROOFING FAST QUALIFIERS

June 3: Circle City Raceway – Justin Grant (12.482)

June 4: Paragon Speedway – Karter Sarff (14.833)

June 8: Kokomo Speedway – Karter Sarff (13.252)

====================

2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK HEAT RACE WINS: (Presented by Car IQ, K1 RaceGear, USAC Gear & Cook Out)

2-Kale Drake, Thomas Meseraull & Gunnar Setser

1-Zach Daum, Rylan Gray, Chelby Hinton, Cannon McIntosh, Corbin Rueschenberg & Logan Seavey

====================

2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI-FEATURE WINS

1-Karter Sarff, Steven Snyder Jr. & Zach Wigal

====================

2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE STARTS

3-Cale Coons, Jacob Denney, Kale Drake, Drake Edwards, Justin Grant, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Gavin Miller, Brecken Reese, Hayden Reinbold, Corbin Rueschenberg, Karter Sarff, Logan Seavey, Gunnar Setser, Steven Snyder Jr. & Kevin Thomas Jr.

2-Jakeb Boxell, Kyle Cummins, Zach Daum, Chelby Hinton, Kyle Jones, Trey Marcham, Ethan Mitchell, Daison Pursley, Colton Robinson, K.J. Snow & Zach Wigal

1-Trevor Cline, Rylan Gray, Frankie Guerrini, Mason Hannagan & Kaiden Manders

====================

2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE

June 3: Circle City Raceway – Kale Drake (9th to 1st)

June 4: Paragon Speedway – Kyle Cummins (16th to 8th)

June 8: Kokomo Speedway – Jacob Denney (17th to 1st)

====================

2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK DIRT DRAFT FASTEST HOT LAP DRIVER

June 3: Circle City Raceway – Jacob Denney (12.698)

June 4: Paragon Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (15.060)

June 8: Kokomo Speedway – Jakeb Boxell (13.331)

====================

2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK INFERNO ARMOR FIRE MOVE OF THE NIGHT

June 3: Circle City Raceway – Karter Sarff

June 4: Paragon Speedway – K.J. Snow

June 8: Kokomo Speedway – Drake Edwards

====================

2025 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK PROSOURCE HARD WORK AWARD

June 3: Circle City Raceway – Brecken Reese

June 4: Paragon Speedway – Zach Daum

June 8: Kokomo Speedway – Trevor Cline

====================

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK CHAMPIONS: (2005-2025)

2005: Shane Cottle (Kansas, Illinois)

2006: Shane Cottle (Kansas, Illinois)

2007: Jerry Coons Jr. (Tucson, Arizona)

2008: Tracy Hines (New Castle, Indiana)

2009: Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Indiana)

2010: Tracy Hines (New Castle, Indiana) & Brad Kuhn (Avon, Indiana)

2011: Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Indiana)

2012: Darren Hagen (Riverside, California)

2013: Christopher Bell (Norman, Oklahoma)

2014: Rico Abreu (Saint Helena, California)

2015: Rico Abreu (Saint Helena, California)

2016: Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Indiana)

2017: Shane Golobic (Fremont, California)

2018: Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, Indiana)

2019: Logan Seavey (Sutter, California)

2020: Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, California)

2021: Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, California)

2022: Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, California)

2023: Logan Seavey (Sutter, California)

2024: Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Oklahoma)

2025: Kale Drake (Collinsville, Oklahoma)

====================

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE WINS: (2005-2025)

9-Bryan Clauson & Kyle Larson

6-Buddy Kofoid

5-Christopher Bell & Tanner Thorson

4-Rico Abreu, Jacob Denney, & Logan Seavey

3-Spencer Bayston, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Darren Hagen, Brad Kuhn, Michael Pickens & Chris Windom

2-Jerry Coons Jr., Thomas Meseraull, Daison Pursley, Davey Ray, Brad Sweet & Ryan Timms

1-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Kyle Cummins, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Corey Day, Jay Drake, Kale Drake, Justin Grant, Tracy Hines, Levi Jones, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Johnny Rodriguez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Swindell & Kevin Thomas Jr.

====================

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WINNERS BY TRACK: (2005-2025)

CIRCLE CITY RACEWAY: 2021-Corey Day, 2023-Buddy Kofoid, 2025-Kale Drake

PARAGON SPEEDWAY: 2020-Kyle Larson, 2021-Thomas Meseraull, 2025-Jacob Denney

LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY: 2010-Brad Sweet, 2011-Bryan Clauson, 2012-Bryan Clauson, 2013-Christopher Bell, 2014-Dave Darland, 2015-Bryan Clauson, 2016-Tanner Thorson, 2017-Michael Pickens, 2018-Chad Boat, 2019-Tanner Thorson, 2020-Kyle Larson, 2020-Chris Windom, 2021-Tanner Thorson, 2022-Jacob Denney, 2023-Buddy Kofoid, 2024-Emerson Axsom, 2025-Rained Out

BLOOMINGTON SPEEDWAY: 2008-Davey Ray, 2009-Brad Kuhn, 2010-Shane Cottle, 2011-Kyle Larson, 2012-Levi Jones, 2013-Bryan Clauson, 2014-Christopher Bell, 2015-Christopher Bell, 2016-Christopher Bell, 2017-Tyler Courtney, 2019-Tyler Courtney, 2021-Buddy Kofoid, 2022-Buddy Kofoid, 2023-Gavin Miller, 2024-Daison Pursley, 2025-Rained Out

TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY: 2021-Kyle Cummins, 2022-Thomas Meseraull, 2023-Jacob Denney, 2024-Logan Seavey, 2025-Rained Out

KOKOMO SPEEDWAY: 2006-Brady Bacon, 2007-Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008-Bryan Clauson, 2009-Bryan Clauson, 2010-Brad Kuhn, 2011-Michael Pickens, 2012-Kyle Larson, 2013-Christopher Bell, 2014-Bryan Clauson, 2016-Rico Abreu, 2017-Spencer Bayston, 2018-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2020-Tanner Thorson, 2021-Chris Windom, 2022-Cannon McIntosh, 2024-Daison Pursley, 2025-Jacob Denney

====================

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FAST QUALIFYING TIMES: (2005-2025)

9-Rico Abreu & Kyle Larson

5-Bryan Clauson & Justin Grant

4-Brady Bacon, Logan Seavey & Chris Windom

3-Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson

2-Christopher Bell, Jerry Coons Jr., Corey Day, Bobby East, Shane Golobic, Tracy Hines, Buddy Kofoid, Ethan Mitchell, Daison Pursley, Karter Sarff & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Jade Avedisian, Spencer Bayston, Tanner Carrick, Tyler Courtney, Chance Crum, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Jacob Denney, Darren Hagen, Jesse Love, Chase McDermand, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Michael Pickens, Chase Randall, Danny Stratton & Zach Wigal

====================

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TOP-5 FINISHES: (2005-2025)

28-Bryan Clauson

22-Tracy Hines

21-Jerry Coons Jr. & Kyle Larson

19-Justin Grant

18-Logan Seavey Chris Windom

17-Tanner Thorson

16-Buddy Kofoid

15-Rico Abreu

14-Brad Kuhn

13-Darren Hagen

12-Brady Bacon, Christopher Bell, Tyler Courtney & Cannon McIntosh

11-Kevin Thomas Jr.

10-Spencer Bayston, Shane Cottle & Brad Sweet

9-Emerson Axsom & Daison Pursley

8-Dave Darland, Jacob Denney & Michael Pickens

6-Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Kyle Cummins, Zach Daum & Thomas Meseraull

5-Bobby East, Shane Golobic, Davey Ray & Bryant Wiedeman

4-Kale Drake, Levi Jones, Jason McDougal, Kevin Swindell & Cole Whitt

3-Caleb Armstrong, Brenham Crouch, Brad Mosen, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Tyler Thomas, Ryan Timms & Josh Wise

2-Alex Bright, Kaylee Bryson, Tanner Carrick, Corey Day, Jay Drake, Brad Loyet, Chase McDermand, Gavin Miller, Mitchel Moles, Jeremy Warren & Zeb Wise

1-Bubba Altig, Jade Avedisian, Brent Beauchamp, Clinton Boyles, Chance Crum, Drake Edwards, Andrew Felker, Brian Gerster, Ryan Kaplan, Ethan Mitchell, Jace Park, Taylor Reimer, Hayden Reinbold, Johnny Rodriguez, Karter Sarff, Gio Scelzi, Hunter Schuerenberg, Holly Shelton, K.J. Snow, Jon Stanbrough, Chase Stockon, Gary Taylor, Dillon Welch & Zach Wigal

====================

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TOP-10 FINISHES: (2005-2025)

42-Jerry Coons Jr.

35-Tracy Hines

34-Bryan Clauson

32-Justin Grant

29-Chris Windom

28-Logan Seavey & Tanner Thorson

27-Brady Bacon & Zach Daum

26-Rico Abreu

25-Kevin Thomas Jr.

24-Darren Hagen & Brad Kuhn

22-Buddy Kofoid & Kyle Larson

21-Cannon McIntosh & Michael Pickens

17-Steve Buckwalter, Dave Darland & Thomas Meseraull

16-Spencer Bayston, Chad Boat, Shane Cottle & Daison Pursley

15-Tyler Courtney

14-Shane Golobic

13-Jacob Denney Bobby East

12-Christopher Bell & Jason McDougal

11-Kyle Cummins & Brad Sweet

10-Caleb Armstrong, Emerson Axsom, Levi Jones & Tyler Thomas

9-Gavin Miller & Bryant Wiedeman

8-Kaylee Bryson, Tanner Carrick, Brad Loyet & Taylor Reimer

7-Davey Ray

6-Jade Avedisian, Alex Bright, Andrew Felker, Chase McDermand, Brad Mosen, Ryan Robinson & Ryan Timms

5-Brent Beauchamp, Corey Day, Kale Drake, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Whitt, Josh Wise & Zeb Wise

4-Brenham Crouch, Carson Macedo, Hayden Reinbold, Chase Stockon & Kevin Swindell

3-Clinton Boyles, Cole Carter, Shane Hmiel, Kody Swanson & Zach Wigal

2-Bubba Altig, Jake Andreotti, Chase Barber, Jay Drake, Damion Gardner, Ronnie Gardner, Brian Gerster, Shane Hollingsworth, Darren Jenkins, Ethan Mitchell, Chase Randall, Johnny Rodriguez, Karter Sarff, Gunnar Setser, Holly Shelton, Matt Smith, Gary Taylor, Jeremy Warren & Hayden Williams

1-Garrett Aitken, A.J. Anderson, Dakoda Armstrong, Teddy Beach, Ryan Bernal, Cole Bodine, Jakeb Boxell, Austin Brown, Brian Carber, Henry Clarke, Jesse Colwell, Colten Cottle, Chance Crum, Ryan Durst, Drake Edwards, A.J. Fike, Blake Fitzpatrick, Josh Ford, Alfred Galedrige, Dominic Gorden, Rylan Gray, Chuck Gurney Jr., Scott Hatton, Jonathan Hendrick, Chase Johnson, Ryan Kaplan, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Trevor Kobylarz, Andrew Layser, Brock Maskovich, Mat Neely, Jake Neuman, Jace Park, Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Jimi Quin, Jadon Rogers, Gio Scelzi, Hunter Schuerenberg, Matt Sherrell, Jake Slotten, Nathan Smee, K.J. Snow, Jon Stanbrough, Danny Stratton, Brandon Wagner, Gage Walker, Dillon Welch, Daniel Whitley & John Wolfe

====================

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE STARTS: (2005-2025)

64-Jerry Coons Jr.

58-Zach Daum

53-Justin Grant

48-Thomas Meseraull

46-Brady Bacon & Tanner Thorson

45-Chris Windom

44-Dave Darland & Kevin Thomas Jr.

42-Steve Buckwalter & Bryan Clauson

40-Darren Hagen & Tracy Hines

38-Michael Pickens

37-Logan Seavey

36-Brad Kuhn & Cannon McIntosh

35-Rico Abreu

32-Chad Boat

30-Davey Ray

28-Alex Bright & Tyler Courtney

27-Bobby East & Daison Pursley

26-Levi Jones

25-Tyler Thomas

24-Shane Cottle, Kyle Larson, Jason McDougal & Ethan Mitchell

23-Caleb Armstrong, Kyle Cummins & Buddy Kofoid

22-Shane Golobic

21-Tanner Carrick & Hayden Reinbold

20-Spencer Bayston

19-Jacob Denney & Bryant Wiedeman

18-Christopher Bell

17-Brad Loyet, Taylor Reimer & Brad Sweet

16-Jade Avedisian, Emerson Axsom & Kaylee Bryson

15-Brenham Crouch, Chase McDermand & Holly Shelton

14-Cole Bodine, Gavin Miller & Ryan Robinson

13-Brad Mosen & Ryan Timms

12-Ronnie Gardner, Jake Neuman & Gage Walker

11-Jake Andreotti, Mario Clouser, Chance Crum, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Danny Stratton, Dillon Welch & Hayden Williams

10-Chase Barber, Andrew Felker, Sam Johnson, Jimi Quin, Nathan Smee & Cole Whitt

9-Trevor Kobylarz, Andrew Layser, Josh Wise & Zeb Wise

8-Brenden Bright, Corey Day, Kale Drake, Shane Hmiel, Chase Johnson, Kyle Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Kevin Swindell

7-Dalton Armstrong, Brent Beauchamp, Cole Carter, Henry Clarke, Maria Cofer, Drake Edwards, Tom Hessert III, Trey Marcham, Chase Randall, Levi Roberts, Matt Smith, Kody Swanson & Zach Wigal

6-Dakoda Armstrong, Brian Carber, Ryan Greth, Trey Gropp, Shane Hollingsworth, Jesse Love, Brayton Lynch, Carson Macedo, Matt Westfall & Daniel Whitley

5-Austin Brown, Jesse Colwell, Chelby Hinton, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Dustin Morgan & Billy Pauch Jr.

4-Bubba Altig, Ryan Bernal, Clinton Boyles, David Budres, Ryan Criswell, Ricky Ehrgott, Scott Hatton, Holley Hollan, Dayne Kingshott, Ricky Lewis, Tyler Nelson, Jace Park, Chase Stockon, Tanner Swanson, Gary Taylor, Bryce Townsend & Nick Wean

3-Garrett Aitken, Isaac Chapple, Cale Coons, Hank Davis, Tony DiMattia, Jay Drake, Mariah Ede, Karsyn Elledge, A.J. Fike, Josh Ford, Noah Gass, Chett Gehrke, Brian Gerster, Dominic Gorden, Zane Hendricks, Mike Hess, Darren Jenkins, Ryan Kaplan, Jimmy Light, Critter Malone, Kaiden Manders, Dene McAllan, Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Brecken Reese, Johnny Rodriguez, Corbin Rueschenberg, Karter Sarff, Hunter Schuerenberg, Gunnar Setser, Ryan Smith, Steven Snyder Jr., Jon Stanbrough, Bryan Stanfill & Jeremy Warren

2-A.J. Anderson, Teddy Beach, Kyle Beilman, Lance Bennett, Alex Bowman, Jakeb Boxell, Blake Brannon, Cody Brewer, Daron Clayton, Kellen Conover, Colten Cottle, Courtney Crone, Robert Dalby, Ryan Durst, Tony Elliott, Damion Gardner, Rylan Gray, Bobby Grewohl, Frankie Guerrini, Chuck Gurney Jr., Garrett Hansen, Nathan High, Chase Jones, Cade Lewis, Greg Lueckert, Brock Maskovich, Jaimie McKinlay, Matt Moore, Adam Pierson, Daryn Pittman, Domain Ramsay, Colton Robinson, Gio Scelzi, Kent Schmidt, Matt Sherrell, Jimmy Simpson, K.J. Snow & Jason Yount

1-Robert Ballou, Adam Barth, Chris Baue, Jeff Bland Jr., Adam Bolyard, Kaidon Brown, Mark Brown, Travis Buckley, Adam Clarke, Trevor Cline, Shane Cockrum, Kyle Craker, Justin Dickerson, Sean Dodenhoff, Don Droud Jr., Dave Ely, Murray Erickson, A.J. Felker, Blake Fitzpatrick, Alfred Galedrige, Bradley Galedrige, Ron Gregory, Mason Hannagan, Russ Harper, Jonathan Hendrick, Ted Hines, Matt Hummel, Logan Jarrett, Cory Kruseman, Michael Lewis, Joe Liguori, Andy Malpocker, Mario Marietta, Chance Morton, Seth Motsinger, Mat Neely, Brian Postle, Brody Roa, Kayla Roell, Jadon Rogers, Nick Rowe, Jeff Schindler, Stephen Schnapf, Kyle Schuett, Alex Schutte, Jonathan Shafer, Casey Shuman, Landon Simon, Jake Slotten, Adam Taylor, Brandon Wagner, Todd Wanless & John Wolfe