20 USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVERS & CARS SET FOR SATURDAY’S RACE AT WWTR

By Richie Murray

Madison, Illinois (June 11, 2025)………For the 12th time, USAC Silver Crown National Championship racing will take a trip to the biggest, boldest and fastest circuit on the series trail this Saturday, June 14.

Twenty drivers and cars are entered for the Route 66 Centennial Classic Presented by Ranken Technical College & Welsch Heating & Cooling at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois for the 66-lap, 82.5-mile extravaganza on the 1.25-mile paved oval.

Among the entries are three past WWT Raceway Silver Crown winners: Franklin, Massachusetts’ Bobby Santos (2013 & 2014); Kingsburg, California’s Kody Swanson (2022); and defending victor, New Castle, Indiana’s Dakoda Armstrong (2024).

Past top-five WWT Silver Crown finishers looking to upgrade to a first career victory this Saturday night at the St. Louis area oval are Ione, California’s Justin Grant (2nd in 2024) who also enters as the series point leader; plus Auburn, Illinois’ Mario Clouser (3rd in 2022); Muskogee, Oklahoma’s Kaylee Bryson (3rd in 2024); Greenfield, Indiana’s C.J. Leary (4th in 2024); Angola, Indiana’s Derek Bischak (5th in 2023); and Goodyear, Arizona’s Nathan Byrd (5th in 2022).

A handful more who have previously raced their way to a top-10 result at WWT are returning to the fray this Saturday, including New Castle, Indiana’s Kyle Robbins (6th in 2022), Shelby Township, Michigan’s Taylor Ferns (9th in 2022) and Saint Charles, Missouri’s Kyle Steffens (9th in 2024).

Returning to WWT Raceway after making previous starts at the track are Shelbyville, Indiana’s Gregg Cory (13th in 2024), Pleasant Hill, Ohio’s Matt Westfall (16th in 2023) and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania’s Dave Berkheimer (16th in 2024).

Looking to make their first main event start at WWT Raceway are recent Hoosier Hundred winner Tyler Roahrig (Plymouth, Ind.) as well as Billy Wease (Noblesville, Ind.), top-ranked series Rookie Jackson Macenko (Cincinnati, Ohio), Jake Trainor (Medway, Mass.) and Colton Bettis (Lutz, Fla.).

RACE DETAILS

The Route 66 Centennial Classic Presented by Ranken Technical College & Welsch Heating & Cooling features the USAC Silver Crown National Championship at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois on Saturday, June 14.

The schedule for USAC Silver Crown race day consists of practice at 9:15am, followed by qualifying at 1:05pm and the 66-lap, 82.5-mile Silver Crown main event at 7pm. (All Times Central).

Advance tickets for the event are on sale now at: https://www.tixr.com/groups/wwtraceway/events/bommarito-500-weekend-123468.

================

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-265, 2-C.J. Leary-247, 3-Logan Seavey-183, 4-Matt Westfall-182, 5-Kody Swanson-156, 6-Tyler Roahrig-140, 7-Gregg Cory-139, 8-Kaylee Bryson-136, 9-Dave Berkheimer-133, 10-Mario Clouser-126.

================

WWTR USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST: (20)

5 DAKODA ARMSTRONG/New Castle, IN (C & A Motorsports)

6 (R) JAKE TRAINOR/Medway, MA (Klatt Enterprises)

7 KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

8 KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Steffens Motorsports)

21 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Team AZ-Petty-Rossi Racing)

22 DEREK BISCHAK/Angola, IN (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing)

26 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Sam Pierce Racing)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Dave Berkheimer Motorsports)

32 GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams-Cory Racing)

40 NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (Meyer Auto Research)

41 TYLER ROAHRIG/Plymouth, IN (Newman Racing)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (4 Kings Racing)

55 TAYLOR FERNS/Shelby Township, MI (Taylor Ferns Racing)

60 BILLY WEASE/Noblesville, IN (Meyer Auto Research)

77 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran Binks Racing)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

92 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Kazmark Motorsports)

98 BOBBY SANTOS/Franklin, MA (DJ Racing)

124 (R) JACKSON MACENKO/Cincinnati, OH (Brad Hayes Racing)

126 (R) COLTON BETTIS/Lutz, FL (Sam Pierce Racing)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

================

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC SILVER CROWN AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY:

1 Lap – 8/16/2024 – Kody Swanson – 30.239 – 148.814 mph

60 Laps – 6/25/2016 – Tanner Swanson – 44:33.031 – 101.009 mph

80 Laps – 6/14/2014 – Bobby Santos – 49:46.000 – 120.563 mph

================

USAC SILVER CROWN WINS AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY:

2-Bobby Santos

1-Pat Abold, Dakoda Armstrong, Davey Hamilton Jr., Tracy Hines, Ryan Newman, Dave Steele, Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson & J.J. Yeley

================

USAC SILVER CROWN WINNERS AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY:

1997: Pat Abold (9/14)

1998: J.J. Yeley (10/17)

1999: Ryan Newman (7/30)

2000: Tracy Hines (5/7)

2001: Dave Steele (8/25)

2013: Bobby Santos (6/1)

2014: Bobby Santos (6/14)

2016: Tanner Swanson (6/25)

2022: Kody Swanson (8/19)

2023: Davey Hamilton Jr. (8/27)

2024: Dakoda Armstrong (8/16)

================

PAST USAC SILVER CROWN RESULTS AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY:

1997 FEATURE (80 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Pat Abold (2), 2. Dave Steele (5), 3. Dan Drinan (10), 4. Kenny Irwin Jr. (25), 5. Robby Flock (6), 6. Tony Stewart (4), 7. Jimmy Sills (3), 8. Dave Darland (21), 9. Ryan Newman (12), 10. Mike Gregg (26), 11. Russ Gamester (17), 12. Jim Keeker (19), 13. Brian Tyler (22), 14. Ronnie Burke (30), 15. Eric Gordon (23), 16. Wally Pankratz (27), 17. Chuck Gurney (11), 18. Jason McCord (29), 19. Gary Irvin (24), 20. Donnie Beechler (13), 21. Bentley Warren (20), 22. Jack Hewitt (7), 23. Chuck Leary (1), 24. Ricky Logan (28), 25. Mike Bliss (9), 26. Kevin Thomas (14), 27. Davey Hamilton (8), 28. Johnny Parsons (16), 29. Gary Hieber (18), 30. Tracy Hines (15). NT

1998 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. J.J. Yeley (17), 2. Tracy Hines (12), 3. Ryan Newman (2), 4. Jason Leffler (3), 5. Bentley Warren (8), 6. Jason McCord (14), 7. Brad Armstrong (15), 8. Davey Hamilton (9), 9. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (18), 10. Pat Abold (27), 11. Eric Gordon (19), 12. Derek Davidson (22), 13. Dave Darland (20), 14. Johnny Parsons (29), 15. Rebel Jackson Jr. (26), 16. Brian Tyler (10), 17. Jimmy Sills (6), 18. Mike Brooks (28), 19. Robby Flock (11), 20. Gary Hieber (25), 21. Doug Didero (24), 22. Dave Steele (1), 23. Kevin Bloomstran (30), 24. Jack Hewitt (16), 25. Jerry Coons Jr. (23), 26. Chet Fillip (21), 27. Stevie Reeves (13), 28. Dan Drinan (5), 29. Russ Gamester (4), DQ. Chuck Leary (7). 56:47.64

1999 FEATURE: (80 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ryan Newman (6), 2. Kenny Irwin Jr. (8), 3. Jack Hewitt (1), 4. Gary Hieber (18), 5. Tracy Hines (5), 6. Russ Gamester (7), 7. Bentley Warren (15), 8. Brad Noffsinger (12), 9. Jimmy McCune (17), 10. Dave Darland (20), 11. Robby Flock (14), 12. Todd Kane (19), 13. Chuck Leary (2), 14. Brian Gerster (21), 15. Paul White (23), 16. Tony Elliott (4), 17. Tom Capie (27), 18. Rebel Jackson Jr. (16), 19. J.J. Yeley (26), 20. Brian Paulus (9), 21. Jason Leffler (3), 22. Brian Tyler (13), 23. Randy Bateman (30), 24. Chet Fillip (11), 25. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (24), 26. Rich Tobias Jr. (29), 27. Keith Butler (28), 28. Jimmy Sills (10), 29. Jason McCord (22), 30. Jay Drake (25). 59:46.88

2000 FEATURE: (80 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tracy Hines (4), 2. Jason Leffler (6), 3. Brad Noffsinger (1), 4. J.J. Yeley (5), 5. John Heydenreich (26), 6. Jack Hewitt (15), 7. Dan Drinan (12), 8. Jimmy McCune (27), 9. Russ Gamester (8), 10. Brian Paulus (20), 11. Dave Darland (11), 12. Jay Drake (16), 13. Brian Gerster (18), 14. Billy Whittaker (22), 15. Todd Kane (23), 16. Jimmy Kite (28), 17. Bobby McMahan (24), 18. Kasey Kahne (17), 19. Tom Capie (29), 20. Jimmy Sills (7), 21. Jon Herb (14), 22. Bud Kaeding (3), 23. Paul White (2), 24. Chet Fillip (21), 25. Tony Elliott (30), 26. Brian Tyler (10), 27. Ed Carpenter (13), 28. Jason McCord (25), 29. Ryan Newman (9), 30. Gary Hieber (19). NT

2001 FEATURE: (80 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Steele (1), 2. Tracy Hines (10), 3. Mike Bliss (7), 4. Paul White (8), 5. Brian Tyler (6), 6. J.J. Yeley (2), 7. Ed Carpenter (11), 8. Kasey Kahne (9), 9. Bud Kaeding (14), 10. Chet Fillip (26), 11. Gary Hieber (27), 12. John Heydenreich (19), 13. Jerry Coons Jr. (17), 14. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (22), 15. Jason McCord (15), 16. Rich Tobias Jr. (21), 17. Tom Capie (16), 18. A.J. Fike (18), 19. Robby Flock (24), 20. Dave Darland (4), 21. Derek Davidson (20), 22. Eric Butze (28), 23. Jay Drake (12), 24. Tony Elliott (13), 25. Bentley Warren (30), 26. Michael Lewis (23), 27. Dane Carter (25), 28. John Nervo (29), 29. Aaron Fike (3), 30. Russ Gamester (5). 51:14.28

2013 FEATURE: (80 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (5), 2. Kody Swanson (3), 3. Chris Windom (1), 4. Brian Tyler (10), 5. Jacob Wilson (7), 6. Jerry Coons Jr. (8), 7. Levi Jones (6), 8. Bobby East (2), 9. Shane Hollingsworth (11), 10. A.J. Fike (4), 11. David Byrne (15), 12. Zach Daum (12), 13. Jarett Andretti (9), 14. Tracy Hines (14), 15. Aaron Pierce (13), 16. Randy Bateman (16). NT

2014 FEATURE: (80 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (5), 2. Tracy Hines (1), 3. Bobby East (3), 4. Caleb Armstrong (7), 5. Kody Swanson (12), 6. Jarett Andretti (4), 7. Cale Thomas (9), 8. Chris Windom (13), 9. Tanner Swanson (2), 10. David Byrne (6), 11. Randy Bateman (10), 12. Patrick Lawson (11), 13. Jacob Wilson (8). 49:46.000

2016 FEATURE: (60 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Swanson (1), 2. Chris Windom (5), 3. Austin Nemire (4), 4. David Byrne (6), 5. Joe Liguori (9), 6. Justin Grant (7), 7. Casey Shuman (8), 8. Hunter Schuerenberg (12), 9. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 10. Shane Cottle (11), 11. Kody Swanson (2), 12. Patrick Lawson (10), 13. Tad Roach (13). 44:33.031

2022 FEATURE: (80 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Davey Hamilton Jr. (7), 3. Mario Clouser (5), 4. Justin Grant (3), 5. Nathan Byrd (12), 6. Kyle Robbins (11), 7. Eric Gordon (14), 8. Bryan Gossel (17), 9. Taylor Ferns (6), 10. C.J. Leary (9), 11. Bobby Santos (2), 12. Brian Tyler (8), 13. Travis Welpott (15), 14. Derek Bischak (10), 15. Patrick Lawson (13), 16. Logan Seavey (4), 17. Dave Berkheimer (19), 18. Gregg Cory (16), 19. Tom Paterson (18), 20. Mike McVetta (20). 1:07:32.395

2023 FEATURE: (80 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Davey Hamilton Jr. (6), 2. Bobby Santos (3), 3. Justin Grant (9), 4. Logan Seavey (2), 5. Derek Bischak (7), 6. Trey Burke (11), 7. Kaylee Bryson (10), 8. Kyle O’Gara (8), 9. Mario Clouser (5), 10. Dakoda Armstrong (13), 11. Taylor Ferns (12), 12. Bryan Gossel (17), 13. Nathan Moore (19), 14. Kody Swanson (1), 15. Travis Welpott (18), 16. Matt Westfall (14), 17. Nathan Byrd (22), 18. Mike McVetta (16), 19. C.J. Leary (4), 20. Tom Paterson (20), 21. Aaron Pierce (15), 22. Patrick Lawson (21). 1:05:05.708

2024 FEATURE: (60 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dakoda Armstrong (3), 2. Justin Grant (6), 3. Kaylee Bryson (5), 4. C.J. Leary (2), 5. Bobby Santos (14), 6. Mario Clouser (8), 7. Nathan Byrd (7), 8. Logan Seavey (4), 9. Kyle Steffens (10), 10. Bryan Gossel (12), 11. Patrick Lawson (11), 12. Kody Swanson (1), 13. Gregg Cory (13), 14. Davey Hamilton Jr. (9), 15. Nathan Moore (16), 16. Dave Berkheimer (15). 46:58.536