HUTTON, SOBOTKA, PADDOCK TOP THREE WITHIN 16 POINTS AS CRSA HEADS TO UTICA-ROME

By Marty Czekala

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are set to return to Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon for round two of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge.

It is the 21st time CRSA has visited “The Home of Heroes” and the only time CRSA races at Utica-Rome this season. Last September, the series eventually determined its 13th champion, as Kyle Pierce edged out Tomy Moreau by four points.

Here’s a look at the top stories.

Last Week: CRSA made its first of two appearances at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Center Lisle to begin the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series portion of 2025.

Johnny Smith went from fifth to first to score his first career CRSA Sprints feature win to become the 84th different winner in series history.

The feature saw Scott Landers and Johnny’s father, Sheldon Smith, on the front row. Landers led early, but Sheldon stayed right behind Landers and moved around the outside to lead on lap eight.

On a restart with 10 to go, Zach Sobotka restarted on the outside of Sheldon to take the lead, but once Johnny moved up to second, he closed the gap on Sobotka to 0.25 seconds and then made a move that “The Firecracker Kid” said he wouldn’t normally run, testing the bottom on Zach Sobotka. He took the lead with four to go and wouldn’t look back to win by 2.4 seconds.

“We had so many good chances and it was getting harder and harder to pick one of these off,” said Smith. “I’m glad we were able to get one. Every time we get in [this car], we were either in contention for the lead or leading and had a part failure. It really deserves to be here all the time.”

Sobotka scored his best career series finish in second, while Dillon Paddock recorded his third straight podium in third.

Point Standings: The top three may have gone through four races in the season, but they are in a tight battle early in the championship hunt.

Jordan Hutton’s points lead decreased to eight markers after Zach Sobotka scored his fourth top-five of the year.

With three straight podiums of a first, second and third, Dillon Paddock has decreased his gap to 16 behind Hutton.

After his fourth top 10 of the season, Dalton Herrick is 40 points behind in fourth.

Spencer Burley is now up a spot, rounding out the top five, 67 points back.

The rest of the top 12 looks like this: Alysha Bay is sixth (-73), Tomy Moreau is seventh (-74), Timmy Lotz is eighth (-78), Scott Landers is ninth (-83), and Bob Hamm Jr. is 10th (-108). Vince Chicklets 11th (-114) and Bailey Boyd 12th (-118).

Closer and Closer: The transition from Sportsman mods to 305 Sprints has been incredible for Zach Sobotka.

In five starts last year for Sobotka, he finished every race in the top 10 except for two. One of the non-top 10s was at Utica-Rome.

At that race, he crossed the finish line first and got a taste of victory lane but was stripped of the victory for coming up light on the scales.

This season, in four starts, Sobotka’s No. 38 is the only car to have finished in the top five in every race. Sobotka last week is coming off his best series finish in second.

That first CRSA victory, without question, is around the corner for Sobotka.

Heating Up: The competition for the race lead has been fantastic to start the season.

No driver has yet to lead an entire race so far. Every race has had at least two different.

50% of the races (Woodhull, Thunder Mountain) have featured at least four lead changes, with the race-winning pass coming with under 10 to go.

Looking to Rebound: It’s not the start Tomy Moreau has expected in 2025.

The runner-up in last year’s championship currently stands seventh in points. In CRSA competition, he started off the year with a fourth-place finish. However, in the last three races, there have been no top 10s and an average finish of 15.3.

Last year at Utica-Rome, “The Canadian Kid” scored a fifth-place run. With back-to-back top fives at “The Home of Heroes,” this could be a race for Moreau to bounce back into championship-contending form.

Loyalty Giveaways: Fonda rained out a few weeks ago, so Friday night begins the first race for the FK Shock with Smith Ti Brake giveaway. Anyone who enters this race, Albany Saratoga Aug. 15, and if the Fonda race gets rescheduled will be eligible for a chance to win the package. Rainouts do not affect giveaways, so if a race is canceled, it is one less race.

By the Numbers: 48 different drivers have finished in the top five. Utica-Rome has also been known for its parity of winners, with 17 drivers taking the checkered flag in Vernon. Jeff Trombley and Jeff VanSteenburg each lead the way in top fives with six. Mike Kiser has a win and four top fives at “The Home of Heroes.”

From the Frontman: “Through four season races, action is very tight. It’s great to see the committed field we have had lately, with many drivers up or near the front. We hope we see a lot of close racing for the lead again, like last Saturday! ” ~ Mike Emhof

Up Next: CRSA makes its inaugural trip to Fulton Speedway June 21 for round three of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge.

