Williams Grove Cancels June 13

From Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway has cancelled the racing program slated for June 13 due to forecasted rains slated to hit the area during the evening racing program.

Fan Appreciation Night will now be held next Friday night, June 20 when the USAC wingless 410 sprints and the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints compete at 7:30 pm.

General admission fans will be granted access to the frontstretch pit area from 5:30 until 6:15 pm with chips courtesy of Martin’s Potato Chips and candy from hoseheads.com and J & S Classics handed out to fans as they enter the pit area to meet the drivers.

Mamma’s Pizza of Wellsville will distribute hundreds of dollars in contingency prizes to the weekly sprint car drivers at Williams Grove on June 20 along with coupons for free slices of Mamma’s Pizza to young fans.

The 358 sprint Dirty Deeds 25 feature held over from April 4 will now be made up as part of the July 18 racing program when the 358s also race in a Summer Series event.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.