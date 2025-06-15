Hulsey tops USL field at Lawton Speedway

By John Rittenoure

LAWTON, Okla. (June 14, 2025) – After four straight rainouts the Ortco, Inc. United Sprint League presented by Same Day Auto Repair finally got a race in on Saturday and at Lawton Speedway and Ty Hulsey came away with a victory.

It was the fourth USL career victory for the 2020 series champion. His last win came one year ago at Creek County Speedway.

Hulsey jumped into the early lead from his inside second row starting position and went the distance in the 30-lapper. Pole sitter Cooper Sullivan gave chase until a lap 22 yellow flag. Ryan Padgett, who had been running fifth, moved into second on the restart. When the checkered waved Padgett was only 0.184 seconds behind Hulsey. Sullivan held on to third, two-time defending champion Johnny Kent came from 8th to finish fourth, and Hulsey teammate Craig Carroll drove from 11th to round out the top five.

The next event for the Ortco, Inc. United Sprint League presented by Same Day Auto Repair is July 19 at Caney Valley Speedway.

United Sprint League

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, Oklahoma

June 14, 2025

Morton Excavating (30 Laps): 1. 24H-Ty Hulsey[3]; 2. 98-Ryan Padgett[5]; 3. 99-Cooper Sullivan[1]; 4. 55-Johnny Kent[8]; 5. 24C-Craig Carroll[11]; 6. 24-TJ Herrell[2]; 7. 5B-Brock Cottrell[7]; 8. 6-Tanner Conn[4]; 9. 8R-Ryker Pace[9]; 10. 79-Tim Kent[10]; 11. 50-Cody Whitworth[15]; 12. 6T-Cameron Hagin[13]; 13. 45-Tyler LaPointe[6]; 14. 36-Zack Smith[17]; 15. 69-Greg York[18]; 16. 07-Chris Clark[12]; 17. 6K-Brylee Kilmer[22]; 18. 29G-Gerald Smith[14]; 19. 19-Kody Kastner[19]; 20. 21P-Mike Ables[21]; 21. (DNF) 5F-Sandy Rushing[16]; 22. (DNF) 7D-David Baxter[20]

Speed Stix Shocks Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Tanner Conn[2]; 2. 45-Tyler LaPointe[4]; 3. 5B-Brock Cottrell[6]; 4. 29G-Gerald Smith[1]; 5. 24C-Craig Carroll[7]; 6. 6T-Cameron Hagin[8]; 7. 7D-David Baxter[3]; 8. 21P-Mike Ables[5]

Kent Fireworks Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 98-Ryan Padgett[2]; 2. 99-Cooper Sullivan[5]; 3. 79-Tim Kent[3]; 4. 55-Johnny Kent[7]; 5. 50-Cody Whitworth[4]; 6. 69-Greg York[1]; 7. 19-Kody Kastner[6]

H&R Auto Glass Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24-TJ Herrell[6]; 2. 24H-Ty Hulsey[5]; 3. 8R-Ryker Pace[4]; 4. 07-Chris Clark[2]; 5. 36-Zack Smith[3]; 6. 5F-Sandy Rushing[7]; 7. (DNF) 6K-Brylee Kilmer[1]

﻿

Lap Leaders: 1-30 Ty Hulsey.

Margin of victory: 0.184.

2025 Winners: 3/22 – Steven Shebester, Red Dirt Raceway; 4/11 – Johnny Kent, Tulsa Speedway; 4/12 – Johnny Kent, Creek County Speedway; 4/25 – Tyler Edwards, Creek County Speedway; 6/14 – Ty Hulsey, Lawton Speedway.

Next Event: July 19, Caney Valley Speedway.

About United Sprint League

Owned by Michael Tyre, the USL sanctions 360 two-barrel / 305 non-wing sprint car events throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states with goals of supporting sponsors and providing fans the the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of non-wing sprint car racing.

