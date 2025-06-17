Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Capture Knoxville Raceway Victory to Build Momentum Entering Mega Week at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 17, 2025) – A stout weekend at Knoxville Raceway showcased a return to Victory Lane for Big Game Motorsports.

David Gravel advanced from eighth to win the opening night of a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series doubleheader at the half-mile oval last Friday. It marked the team’s ninth triumph of the season.

Gravel was fifth quickest in his group during time trials before he advanced from third to second place in a heat race. That earned a spot in the dash and Gravel finished eighth to line up on the outside of the fourth row in the main event.

After quickly rocketing into the top five, Gravel methodically worked his way into the runner-up position before taking the lead on Lap 20. He pulled away in the closing laps to secure his 112 th career World of Outlaws win.

“I felt really good,” he said in a post-race interview on DIRTVision. “From Lap 5 to Lap 20 I felt awesome. In the beginning I was alright, and at the end I was feeling a little weird, but we were the best car there for 15 or 20 laps by far. We could move around, charge the corner hard on the bottom and carry speed. I’ve got to thank Cody (Jacobs), Zach (Patterson), and Pete (Stephens) and Scott (Vogelsong) this week for helping us out.”

Gravel was strong on Saturday as well. He timed in second quickest in his group and won a heat race. A sixth-place result in the dash started him on the outside of the third row in the A Main. Gravel’s car got stronger as the race went on and in the last 10 laps he advanced to second and closed on the leader. Gravel went for a last-ditch slide job in turns three and four, but was forced to check up to avoid contact. His second-place showing marked the team’s 20 th podium in 33 races this season.

“I felt really good,” he said in a post-race interview on DIRTVision. “I tried running the bottom a few times, and one time it really cost me a lot of time. Those last 10 laps I could really carry some speed through the corner. I wish I could take a couple laps back and gain some of that time back. Obviously, we had the fastest race car there at the end. These guys continue to give me fast race cars every single night, and it’s my job to get the win.”

Gravel used the strong weekend to build his lead in the World of Outlaws championship standings to 176 points.

Focus shifts to a home week for the team with Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., hosting the $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle on Wednesday and Thursday followed by the $250,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards on Friday and Saturday.

Gravel won the then-record quarter-million payday at the track in 2023.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 13 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 2 (3); Dash: 8 (7); Feature: 1 (8).

June 14 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 6 (6); Feature: 2 (6).

SEASON STATS –

33 races, 9 wins, 28 top fives, 32 top 10s, 32 top 15s, 32 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Wednesday through Saturday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., for the Huset’s Hustle and the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

