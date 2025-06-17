Chance Grasty Win First Career SCCT Feature

PETERSEN MEDIA

Saturday night in Petaluma, CA, Chance Grasty went toe to toe with defending Sprint Car Challenge Tour Champion, Andy Forsberg, and was able to get the best of him and score his first career series win.

“We have been really good all year long, but the last few weeks we’ve really made some gains, and I am happy to get the team a win and score my first ever SCCT win,” Chance Grasty said. “Saturday night we were fast from hot laps on, and it is a great feeling.”

With 24 cars heading to Petaluma Speedway for the Wings Over Wine Country Event, Grasty set the standard in qualifying time trials as he earned quick time honors.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, the Suisun City, CA driver picked up a couple of positions amidst the quick heat as his second-place finish put him in the all-important High Sierra Industries Dash.

Pulling the three in the redraw, Grasty bettered his feature even starting position by a row as he finished second and lined up on the front row of the 35-lapper alongside Andy Forsberg.

The opening half of the race was a bit of a challenge as numerous stoppages never allowed an extended green flag run as Grasty maintained the second position. The numerous stoppages led officials to calling for a fuel stop just past the race’s halfway point.

Following the stoppage, the race got into a rhythm and it allowed the leaders to get into traffic which is just what Grasty needed. Chasing after Forsberg as traffic became a factor, Grasty was able to keep pace with the veteran as they each managed the challenges well.

On the 29th lap, Forsberg closed in on a slower car quickly and it allowed Grasty to change lanes and zip by to take the top spot. Clearing Forsberg and the slower car, Grasty had clear track the last five laps as he went on to score his second win of the season and first career SCCT feature event win.

“Saturday night we were fast from hot laps on, and it is a great feeling to pick this win up,” Grasty added. “I knew Andy Forsberg was going to be tough in the feature, but I have all the confidence in the world in this team and I knew we’d have our chances. It really was an amazing night and I owe it all to Allan, Tooch, Dan, Terry, Mike, Joe, and Ryan for all of their hard work.”

F&F Racing would like to thank Bushey Financial Services, C&H Motor Parts, Sierra Single Ply Roofing, Wrayvon, CRV Carbon Solutions, Quick Change Liquid Energy, All Pro Heads, Engler, and Don Ott Racing Engines for their support.

ON TAP: F&F Racing and Chance Grasty will be at Placerville Speedway on Saturday night.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-22, Wins-2, Top 5’s-8, Top 10’s-14

