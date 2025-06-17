James McFadden Makes Statement During Opening Week with Tarlton Motorsports

PETERSEN MEDIA

Taking part in the NARC series’ Fastest Five Days in Motorsports, James McFadden made a big statement in his opening stint with Tarlton Motorsports as the Australian National Champion picked up four feature event wins during the five day trip through Oregon and into Washington.

Using the week as a tune up for this week’s Super Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway, McFadden adapted to his new ride in the United States very well as he timed in sixth fastest during the opener at Southern Oregon Speedway and went on to win his heat, and run third in the Dash.

Settling into second as the race came to life, McFadden chased after early Landon Brooks as he continued to adapt to the Drew Warner prepared, Tarlton and Son Inc./American Rock and Rent/Executive Auto Sales backed No. 21. In traffic, the Alice Springs, NT driver made his winning move on the 12th lap as he stormed into the lead and never looked back.

Traveling to Roseburg, OR on Thursday night, McFadden and company checked in at the Douglas County Dirt Trac a track that he had won at in 2024 with High Limit Racing.

Timing in fifth quickest, McFadden again powered to the heat race win before winning the Dash and earning the pole for the 30-lap feature event. Getting the initial jump when the green flag was displayed, officials deemed it too good and put him back a row for a second attempt at the start.

Slipping back to fifth when the race got underway, McFadden was able to calm himself after the penalty and begin working his way forward.

Racing into second on the 21st lap, McFadden then tracked down Justin Sanders on the 24th lap, and made a bold move to power his way into the lead and make it a perfect 2 for 2 on the week.

Friday night saw the series invade Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, OR.

Typically known as a slick bullring, a very wet surface greeted the field on this night and going out early proved less than ideal for McFadden and company.

Despite timing in 17th quickest in time trials, McFadden worked his way to a fourth place finish in his heat race which then put him in the seventh row of the feature event.

Despite the track staying extremely fast and narrow, he was able to make do form the middle of the field. Carving his way forward, McFadden’s two race streak came to a close but he was still able to tally a sixth place finish.

Saturday night brought the action to Willamette Speedway in Lebanon, OR where J-Mac bounced back and timed in fastest in time trials before a second-place finish in his heat race put him back in the Dash.

Running second in the Dash to Robbie Price, McFadden was not to be denied in the feature event as he quickly jumped into the lead and motored from the field at the race’s onset.

Quickly getting into traffic, McFadden was able to navigate well until his pace was slowed dramatically in the closing laps. Trying to navigate slower cars, Dominic Scelzi was able to challenge for the lead, but McFadden was quickly able to counter his efforts and retain the top spot.

In what was a six minute feature event, McFadden was back in victory lane for third and final time of the week in Oregon, as Sunday’s finale was hosted at Elma, WA’s Gray’s Harbor Raceway.

Going out late in qualifying time trials, McFadden was able to time in seventh fastest before again picking up a heat race win. Drawing the front row of the Dash, McFadden continued to flex his muscle as he powered to the win and lined up on the pole of the 25-lap Fastest 5 Days finale.

Getting off to a great start, McFadden looked to be well on his way to yet another feature event win, but a restart following an open red made things exciting.

When the race came back to life, Trey Starks was able to steal the lead from JMac after closing on him prior to the stoppage. Back in second, McFadden went back to work as he kept Starks in his sights with laps clicking down.

Getting back into traffic, McFadden had the advantage and on the final lap he snuck under Starks in three and four to take the lead and score the win coming to the checkered flag to make it four wins and five nights as the team now prepares for Dirt Cup which kicks off at Skagit Speedway this Thursday night.

Tarlton Motorsports would like to thank Tarlton and Son Inc., American Rock and Rent, Executive Auto Sales, Durst, Tarlton Estate and Asset Management, Bandy and Associates, FK Shocks, FK Rod Ends, Willwood Brakes, Vortex Wings, and High Performance Lubricants for their support.