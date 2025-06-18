By Bob Baker

The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum’s 16th WinaSprintCar.com sweepstakes

heads to Husets Speedway in Brandon, SD this week for the BillionAuto.com Husets High-

Bank Nationals presented by Menards. This June 18 – 21, the new J & J Chassis Company’s

newest chassis design along with the Don Ott Racing Engines 410 cubic inch engine will be

on display outside the front gates at Husets Speedway.

This is the 16th sprint car that the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum will be giving

away to some lucky winner, hence the #16 on the newest sprint car to be built and donated

by the manufacturers, builders, and parts suppliers in sprint car racing.

“Without the help of J & J Chassis and Don Ott Racing engines, along with the help of Janet Holbrook.

and all of the parts suppliers to the sprint car industry ,(see donors list below) this 16th edition of our

WinaSprintCar.com sweepstakes sprint car giveaway would not be possible”, said Bob Baker, the

executive director of the museum. This program is part of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame’s

efforts to help “Promote the future of sprint car racing and preserve the sport’s past”, in addition

to help fund the daily operations of the museum.

The WinaSprintCar.com sweepstakes sprint car will be on display all four days of racing this week at

Husets Speedway as part of the BillionAuto.com Husets High Bank Nationals, and race fans can also

enter from home on their phones at WinaSprintCar.com.

For more information on the WinaSprintCar.com sweepstakes visit WinaSprintCar.com. And for more information

on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum visit SprintCarhof.com, and for the BillionAuto.com Husets High-

Bank Nationals visit HusetsSpeedway.com

Special thanks to the following sprint car suppliers for their generous support:

J & J Auto Racing, Don Ott Racing Engines, Winters Performance, Wilwood Racing,

Keitzer Aluminum Wheels, Hoosier Racing Tires, Builtwiswer Wings, PWR Advanced

Cooling Technology/ C&R, Leavitt Graphics, Ultra-Shield Race Products, Slade Precision Shocks,

Saldana Racing Products ,All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Brown &

Miller Racing Solutions, XYZ Machining, Point One, FK Bearings, Durward Company, Cometic Gaskets,

Astro Titanium, Schoenfield Headers, M & W Aluminum Products, Allstar Performance,

Total Seal Piston Rings, Shaver – Wesmar Gear Drives, Barnes Systems, Fragola Performance

Systems. Cofer’s Classics, Callies, Killer Coattings, Vision Composits, MPI, and Engler Machine

and Tool.