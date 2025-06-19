CRSA SET TO PUSH OFF AT FULTON FOR FIRST TIME

By Marty Czekala

It’s a new week for the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints and “The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” are set to head to a new track.

The high banks of Fulton Speedway play host to the 305 Sprint Cars for round three of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge. It is the first of two new tracks on the CRSA Sprints schedule for its 20th Anniversary. With this, the 3/8 oval becomes the 27th track to host a CRSA event.

Here’s a look at the news and notes.

Last Week: CRSA made its lone appearance at Utica-Rome Speedway for round two of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge.

Zach Sobotka started from the pole and led every lap to hold off Dillon Paddock for his first career feature win to become the 85th different winner in series history.

The win comes nearly 260 days after Sobotka took the checkered flag first at the same track before coming up a few pounds light on the scales.

“Feels good to go through the scales,” Sobotka said in victory lane. “Last year was a little bit of a bummer. I could tell [Paddock] was on top and I almost went up there going under the white. I led all 24 laps on the bottom down there, might as well try and get 25.”

Dillon Paddock scored his fourth straight podium in second, while Darryl Ruggles finished third, his best finish since last July.

Point Standings: With his win last Friday, Sobotka is now the new points leader following five races. In fact, the No. 38 remains the only car to finish in the top five in all races this season.

With four straight podiums leading to an average finish of second in the last four races, Dillon Paddock jumped up to second, 12 points behind Sobotka.

After a tough 14th-place finish following contact early in last Friday’s feature, Jordan Hutton lost the points lead and fell back to third, 19 markers back on Sobotka.

After his fifth top 10 of the season, Dalton Herrick is 47 points behind in fourth.

With a P6 last week, Alysha Bay jumped to fifth in points, 79 back on Sobotka.

The rest of the top 12 looks like this: Spencer Burley is sixth (-82), Scott Landers is seventh (-84), Tomy Moreau is eighth (-90), Timmy Lotz is ninth (-94), and Darryl Ruggles is 10th (-129). Vince Chicklets 11th (-155) and Bailey Boyd 12th (-157).

Who to Watch: Since this is the first time CRSA has run Fulton, it’s tough to tell who has experience unless you’ve run a 360 Sprint.

Last season, the Empire Super Sprints ran two events on the high banks. On July 6, Billy VanInwegen finished fourth, Johnny Smith scored a fifth, Tyler Graves 13th and Jordan Hutton 14th. Emily VanInwegen gained track time but didn’t make the show.

Aug. 31, Johnny Smith finished second, Billy VanInwegen fourth, Jordan Hutton 17th, Dalton Herrick 19th and Emily VanInwegen 21st.

At least six CRSA drivers have gained track time in the past and have some sort of notebook they can use to their advantage.

Due Up For A Series Win: Jordan Hutton has shown strength and speed in his No. 66 from two seconds to two Elab Smokers Boutique Scramble Dash wins.

Last Friday, following contact early in the race, the driver of the No. 66 left Utica-Rome Speedway disappointed, finishing 14th.

Forgetting about the result, Hutton’s crew went to work to fix the problem and the following night, “J-Hutt” won a weekly show at Land of Legends Raceway.

The result showed that the team is still capable of a series win, which could come as soon as this weekend at a track he has experience within a 360.

Loyalty Giveaways: This race is round two of the Triple X chassis giveaway. The 48 drivers who entered Weedsport who come to Fulton will remain eligible for the drawing. After Fulton, two races remain for the prize: Weedsport July 26 and Brewerton August 22.

From the Frontman: “Saturday is going to be exciting to head to a new track that the series has never been to. A big shoutout to the Wights plus Cory Reed for having us here after a successful night at their sister track, Brewerton, last year. The high bankings make the exit of the corners interesting in which drivers decide to choose. It will be a challenge for many drivers this weekend! ” ~ Mike Emhof

From the Track GM: “We’ve always felt Fulton is more of a track for the sprints. The way they run at Fulton, they carry a lot more speed. We get a lot of 360s; I think we’ll get the same for 305s.” ~ Cory Reed

Up Next: CRSA takes the weekend of June 28 off and then returns for the first Independence Day Triple Play at Land of Legends Raceway July 3, Ransomville Speedway July 4, and Land of Legends July 5 for the Jason Quigley Memorial. The two LOLR shows will be part of the DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge.

Both LOLR shows can be seen on DIRTVision and July 5 can also be seen on Land of Legends TV. Ransomville’s show can be seen live on Dirt Track Digest TV.

Standings

1. 38 Zach Sobotka, 812 pts

2. 8 Dillon Paddock -12

3. 66 Jordan Hutton -19

4. 29 Dalton Herrick -47

5. 48A Alysha Bay -79

6. 15B Spencer Burley -82

7. 33 Scott Landers -84

8. 22 Tomy Moreau -90

9. 18 Timmy Lotz -94

10. 48JR Darryl Ruggles -129