Parker Price Miller Wins at Lincoln Park Speedway with POWRi 410 & FAST Sprints

Putnamville, IN. (6/20/25) Parker Price Miller would use precision on a mid-race restart to claim his first league checkers with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League, running in conjunction with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing FAST on DIRT Sprints presented by Ti Performance, in Night One of the Hoosier State Hustle presented by Start2Finish TV to earn the hard-fought feature victory at Lincoln Park Speedway.

Speeding up excitement at Lincoln Park Speedway with forty talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Sprints would see Dylan Norris set a quick qualifying time of 11.702-second lap with Thomas Meseraull, Emerson Axsom, Tyler Gunn, and Scotty Milan each earning heat racing victories as Cruz Dickerson and Shane O’Banion would take the semi-feature checkers.

Exciting the audience members in Putnamville, Indiana, on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Thomas Meseraull and Scotty Milan lined up in the front row as Thomas Meseraull would gain the lead on the opening lap with Dylan Norris, Xavier Doney, Joe B Miller, and Emerson Axsom all raced within the top five.

Leading the first half of the race, Thomas Meseraull would appear to set sail in clean air as laps ticked away with Emerson Axsom moving into a close contending runner-up position with Axsom overtaking for the lead on lap sixteen.

Using a lap seventeen restart with perfection, Parker Price Miller would fly to the front of the field past Emerson Axsom and Xavier Doney maneuvered his way into a top three battle with Joe B Miller and Thomas Meseraull.

Holding steady out front for the final fourteen laps, Parker Price Miller would not be denied in earning his inaugural career POWRi 410 Sprints victory in an action-packed main event with Emerson Axsom hustling into the runner-up position late.

“We were fast all night and it was really fun coming through the pack but I just feel bad for tearing everything up on the cool-down lap,” said Parker Price Miller in victory lane ceremony celebrations after rolling in turn-two. Adding, “Ruined my night after the checkers now we have to work tonight fixing stuff when we should be celebrating”.

Contesting closely behind would find Xavier Doney placing on the final podium placement from the starting sixth on the initial green flag. Thomas Meseraull would be among the frontrunners, all feature to fourth as Max Guilford would round out the top five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League running in conjunction with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing FAST on DIRT Sprints presented by Ti Performance, in Night One of the Hoosier State Hustle presented by Start2Finish TV at Lincoln Park Speedway.

Lincoln Park Speedway | POWRi 410 & FAST Sprints | 6/20/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 17-Dylan Norris(11.702)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 00-Thomas Meseraull

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 27-Emerson Axsom

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 68G-Tyler Gunn

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 4 Winner: 97-Scotty Milan

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 4-Cruz Dickerson

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 33$-Shane O’Banion

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 00-Thomas Meseraull

Smiley’s Racing Products Hard Charger: 20G-Noah Gass(+12)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 71-Parker Price Miller

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 71-Parker Price Miller[10]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[6]; 4. 00-Thomas Meseraull[1]; 5. 16C-Max Guilford[11]; 6. 79K-Kyle Jones[7]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]; 8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[13]; 9. 68G-Tyler Gunn[4]; 10. 22M-Rees Moran[21]; 11. 20G-Noah Gass[23]; 12. 37-Bryce Norris[9]; 13. 12-Corbin Gurley[14]; 14. 33$-Shane O’Banion[18]; 15. 79-Gage Montgomery[12]; 16. 98-Ricky Peterson[24]; 17. 97-Scotty Milan[2]; 18. 17X-Mason Hannagan[19]; 19. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[16]; 20. 4-Cruz Dickerson[17]; 21. 17-Dylan Norris[3]; 22. B8-John Barnard[20]; 23. 46-Michael Bauer[22]; 24. 98P-Miles Paulus[15]; 25. 25R-Jordan Ryan[25].

MPI B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 4-Cruz Dickerson[7]; 2. 17X-Mason Hannagan[6]; 3. 22M-Rees Moran[1]; 4. 98-Ricky Peterson[5]; 5. 122-Lane Warner[3]; 6. 52F-Logan Faucon[9]; 7. 3V-Chris Verda[11]; 8. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[4]; 9. 9-Lance Heinberger[8]; 10. 81-Rayce Jacobs[10]; 11. 77-Geoff Dodge[2]; 12. 11-Nathen McDowell[12].

Hoosier Racing Tire B Feature2 (12 Laps): 1. 33$-Shane O’Banion[1]; 2. B8-John Barnard[3]; 3. 46-Michael Bauer[8]; 4. 25R-Jordan Ryan[4]; 5. 74N-Natalie Doney[11]; 6. 20G-Noah Gass[7]; 7. 19K-Kenton Pope[12]; 8. 15-Jack Potter[10]; 9. 00K-Anthony Gaskins[5]; 10. 34-Sterling Cling[6]; 11. 16TH-Kevin Newton[2]; 12. (DNS) 13-Van Gurley Jr.

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 00-Thomas Meseraull[3]; 2. 17-Dylan Norris[4]; 3. 12-Corbin Gurley[2]; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus[5]; 5. 77-Geoff Dodge[1]; 6. 122-Lane Warner[9]; 7. 17X-Mason Hannagan[7]; 8. 4-Cruz Dickerson[6]; 9. 13-Van Gurley Jr[8]; 10. 74N-Natalie Doney[10].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]; 2. 79-Gage Montgomery[1]; 3. 37-Bryce Norris[3]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 5. 33$-Shane O’Banion[6]; 6. 25R-Jordan Ryan[5]; 7. 34-Sterling Cling[7]; 8. 52F-Logan Faucon[8]; 9. 3V-Chris Verda[9]; 10. 19K-Kenton Pope[10].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 68G-Tyler Gunn[2]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[6]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 4. 71-Parker Price Miller[4]; 5. 16TH-Kevin Newton[1]; 6. B8-John Barnard[7]; 7. 98-Ricky Peterson[5]; 8. 46-Michael Bauer[8]; 9. 15-Jack Potter[9]; 10. 11-Nathen McDowell[10].

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Scotty Milan[3]; 2. 79K-Kyle Jones[2]; 3. 16C-Max Guilford[5]; 4. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[1]; 5. 22M-Rees Moran[6]; 6. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[9]; 7. 00K-Anthony Gaskins[10]; 8. 9-Lance Heinberger[7]; 9. 81-Rayce Jacobs[8]; 10. 20G-Noah Gass[4].

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 17-Dylan Norris, 00:11.702[9]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:11.824[13]; 3. 00-Thomas Meseraull, 00:11.841[1]; 4. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:11.875[18]; 5. 12-Corbin Gurley, 00:11.935[20]; 6. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:11.941[6]; 7. 77-Geoff Dodge, 00:11.942[2]; 8. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:11.957[15]; 9. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:11.986[10]; 10. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 00:12.146[8]; 11. 4-Cruz Dickerson, 00:12.166[14]; 12. 33$-Shane O’Banion, 00:12.275[19]; 13. 17X-Mason Hannagan, 00:12.302[11]; 14. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:12.329[7]; 15. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 00:12.461[12]; 16. 52F-Logan Faucon, 00:12.464[5]; 17. 122-Lane Warner, 00:12.471[3]; 18. 3V-Chris Verda, 00:12.613[4]; 19. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:12.996[16]; 20. 19K-Kenton Pope, 00:13.597[17].

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 71-Parker Price Miller, 00:11.705[19]; 2. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:11.766[7]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:11.879[18]; 4. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:11.949[1]; 5. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 00:11.962[3]; 6. 79K-Kyle Jones, 00:12.017[4]; 7. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:12.047[20]; 8. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:12.108[10]; 9. 98-Ricky Peterson, 00:12.141[13]; 10. 16C-Max Guilford, 00:12.213[8]; 11. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:12.217[15]; 12. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:12.254[16]; 13. B8-John Barnard, 00:12.343[17]; 14. 9-Lance Heinberger, 00:12.429[9]; 15. 46-Michael Bauer, 00:12.514[11]; 16. 81-Rayce Jacobs, 00:12.945[5]; 17. 15-Jack Potter, 00:13.079[14]; 18. 86-Michael Lutz Jr, 00:13.285[12]; 19. 11-Nathen McDowell, 00:13.568[2]; 20. 00K-Anthony Gaskins, 01:00.000[6].