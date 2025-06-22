Joe B Miller Masterful at Paragon Speedway with POWRi 410 & FAST Sprints

From POWRi

Paragon, IN. (6/21/25) Joe B Miller would set sail after an outstanding restart with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League, running in conjunction with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing FAST on DIRT Sprints presented by Ti Performance, in Night Two of the Hoosier State Hustle presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his first seasonal league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at Paragon Speedway.

Speeding up excitement at Paragon Speedway with thirty-two talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Sprints would see Thomas Meseraull set a quick qualifying time of 13.732-second lap with Xavier Doney, Gage Montgomery, Rees Moran, and John Barnard each earning heat racing victories as Preston Perlmutter earned the semi-feature checkers.

Exciting the audience members in Paragon, Indiana, on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Thomas Meseraull and Noah Gass lined up in the front row as Noah Gass would gain the lead on the opening laps.

Using the Honest Abe’s Choose Cone to perfection by lining up on the inside of the front row while scored fourth, Joe B Miller would use slide job momentum to fly into the top spot in turn two by overtaking the speedy leader as Gass attempted to keep pace.

Leading the final twenty-three laps, Joe B Miller would not be denied in earning his fourth career POWRi 410 Sprints victory in an action-packed main event with the early leader of seven laps Noah Gass maintaining the runner-up position late with front nose damage.

“This was a whole team effort tonight, I’ve never been here before but this place was awesome,” said Joe B Miller in victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “Big nasty curbs with a ton of speed on the straight, hopefully, we can carry momentum into tomorrow”.

Contesting closely behind would find Sterling Cling placing on the final podium placement from the starting fifth on the initial green flag. Kyle Jones would be among the frontrunners, all feature to fourth as Thomas Meseraull would round out the top five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League running in conjunction with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing FAST on DIRT Sprints presented by Ti Performance, in Night Two of the Hoosier State Hustle presented by Start2Finish TV at Paragon Speedway.

Paragon Speedway | POWRi 410 & FAST Sprints | 6/21/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 00-Thomas Meseraull(13.732)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 20G-Noah Gass

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 22M-Rees Moran

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 4 Winner: B8-John Barnard

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 42P-Preston Perlmutter

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 00-Thomas Meseraull

Smiley’s Racing Products Hard Charger: 98-Ricky Peterson(+9)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547539

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 2. 20G-Noah Gass[2]; 3. 34-Sterling Cling[5]; 4. 79K-Kyle Jones[7]; 5. 00-Thomas Meseraull[1]; 6. 79-Gage Montgomery[10]; 7. 98-Ricky Peterson[16]; 8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[9]; 9. 25R-Jordan Ryan[14]; 10. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 11. 77-Geoff Dodge[12]; 12. 37-Bryce Norris[15]; 13. B8-John Barnard[8]; 14. 46-Michael Bauer[18]; 15. 68G-Tyler Gunn[20]; 16. 4-Cruz Dickerson[19]; 17. 22M-Rees Moran[6]; 18. 12S-Adyn Schmidt[21]; 19. 97-Scotty Milan[13]; 20. 16TH-Kevin Newton[11]; 21. 11-Nathen McDowell[24]; 22. 122-Lane Warner[22]; 23. 74N-Natalie Doney[23]; 24. (DNS) 42P-Preston Perlmutter.

MPI B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[1]; 2. 46-Michael Bauer[3]; 3. 4-Cruz Dickerson[4]; 4. 68G-Tyler Gunn[5]; 5. 12S-Adyn Schmidt[2]; 6. 122-Lane Warner[7]; 7. 52F-Logan Faucon[9]; 8. 33$-Shane O’Banion[6]; 9. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[10]; 10. 3V-Chris Verda[8]; 11. 11-Nathen McDowell[15]; 12. 74N-Natalie Doney[13]; 13. 15-Jack Potter[12]; 14. 9-Lance Heinberger[11]; 15. 00K-Anthony Gaskins[14]; 16. (DNS) 19K-Kenton Pope.

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 2. 00-Thomas Meseraull[4]; 3. 97-Scotty Milan[1]; 4. 16TH-Kevin Newton[3]; 5. 12S-Adyn Schmidt[7]; 6. 33$-Shane O’Banion[6]; 7. 74N-Natalie Doney[8]; 8. 9-Lance Heinberger[5].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 79-Gage Montgomery[1]; 2. 20G-Noah Gass[4]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 4. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]; 5. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[6]; 6. 68G-Tyler Gunn[5]; 7. 15-Jack Potter[7]; 8. 00K-Anthony Gaskins[8].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22M-Rees Moran[2]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 3. 37-Bryce Norris[1]; 4. 77-Geoff Dodge[3]; 5. 4-Cruz Dickerson[7]; 6. 122-Lane Warner[6]; 7. 3V-Chris Verda[5]; 8. (DNS) 11-Nathen McDowell.

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. B8-John Barnard[2]; 2. 79K-Kyle Jones[3]; 3. 34-Sterling Cling[4]; 4. 98-Ricky Peterson[1]; 5. 46-Michael Bauer[6]; 6. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[7]; 7. 52F-Logan Faucon[5]; 8. (DNS) 19K-Kenton Pope.

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 00-Thomas Meseraull, 00:13.732[4]; 2. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:13.800[16]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.884[9]; 4. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:13.961[18]; 5. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:14.006[14]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:14.048[22]; 7. 77-Geoff Dodge, 00:14.063[12]; 8. 79K-Kyle Jones, 00:14.071[21]; 9. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:14.172[20]; 10. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 00:14.223[13]; 11. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:14.236[8]; 12. B8-John Barnard, 00:14.245[7]; 13. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:14.320[3]; 14. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:14.350[2]; 15. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:14.432[1]; 16. 98-Ricky Peterson, 00:14.437[31]; 17. 9-Lance Heinberger, 00:14.539[19]; 18. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 00:14.571[29]; 19. 3V-Chris Verda, 00:14.574[17]; 20. 52F-Logan Faucon, 00:14.578[5]; 21. 33$-Shane O’Banion, 00:14.593[15]; 22. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:14.716[11]; 23. 122-Lane Warner, 00:14.783[6]; 24. 46-Michael Bauer, 00:14.880[26]; 25. 12S-Adyn Schmidt, 00:14.886[30]; 26. 15-Jack Potter, 00:14.951[10]; 27. 4-Cruz Dickerson, 00:14.963[27]; 28. 86-Michael Lutz Jr, 00:15.143[25]; 29. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:15.495[23]; 30. 00K-Anthony Gaskins, 00:15.623[32]; 31. 11-Nathen McDowell, 01:00.000[24]; 32. 19K-Kenton Pope, 01:01.000[28].