“Cam Bam” Cam Schafer Claims Victory at CLS

By Sherri Murawski

New Richmond Wi, June 21st, 2025

The Pirtek Renegades joined forces to achieve the highest car count this season, with twenty-

one traditional teams checking in to battle at Cedar Lake Speedway. Heat 1, sponsored by The

Post Bar & Grill and James Ackerley Construction, was secured by Jamie Reberg in the 59 car.

Heat 2, sponsored by Rapid Press Printing and Copy Center and Bradwell Auto and Truck

Repair, went to Erik Bjorklund in the 17 car. Heat 3, sponsored by GRP Motorsports and Cedar

Lake Speedway, was won by Edison Aldrich in the 76 car. Reberg accumulated 110 passing

points, advancing from third to first position to lead all drivers.

In the 20-lap feature, Schafer, Aldrich, Reberg, Zach Widdes, and Ken Hron trailed at the green

flag after the top eight in passing points redrew. Schafer quickly gained distance as cars fought

for positions four-wide in turns. The track conditions and field lineup changed after three

cautions were issued. With a commanding performance, Schafer led every lap of the 20-lap

event and arrived at the Pirtek/Hoosier Tire North Victory Lane after traveling over 400 miles

from an out-of-state event that was rained out. The remainder of the top five consisted of

Widdes, Hron, Bjorklund, and Hunter Colton. Lucas Grossinger, driving the 955 car, secured the

hard charger award and a $40 prize sponsored by EJ’s Bar and Bottle Shop, having advanced

eleven positions from his nineteenth-place starting position.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 59-Jamie Reberg[3]; 2. 609-Casey Lang[5]; 3. 955-Lucas Grosinger[7]; 4. 5-

Kierston Coss[4]; 5. (DNF) 7X-Dan Atchison[1]; 6. (DNF) 36-Tyler Wass[2]; 7. (DNF) 99-Bryan

Roach[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Erik Bjorklund[2]; 2. 10Z-Zach Widdes[5]; 3. 95-Kevin Bradwell[1]; 4. 55-

Joseph Kouba[6]; 5. 12-Johnny Parsons III[3]; 6. 4-Peyton Lembke[7]; 7. (DNS) X-Jeff

Pellersels

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 76-Edison Aldrich[1]; 2. 54-Cam Schafer[3]; 3. 46H-Ken Hron[6]; 4. 17C-

Hunter Colton[5]; 5. 1-Jack Berger[4]; 6. 28-Westen Johnson[7]; 7. 17M-Mariah LaPatka[2]; 8.

(DNS) 99-Bryan Roach

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[1]; 2. 10Z-Zach Widdes[4]; 3. 46H-Ken Hron[5]; 4. 17-

Erik Bjorklund[8]; 5. 17C-Hunter Colton[9]; 6. 55-Joseph Kouba[6]; 7. 76-Edison Aldrich[2]; 8.

955-Lucas Grosinger[19]; 9. 12-Johnny Parsons III[13]; 10. 99-Bryan Roach[17]; 11. 609-Casey

Lang[7]; 12. 28-Westen Johnson[21]; 13. 36-Tyler Wass[16]; 14. 7X-Dan Atchison[15]; 15. 4-

Peyton Lembke[20]; 16. 17M-Mariah LaPatka[14]; 17. (DNF) 5-Kierston Coss[11]; 18. (DNF) 1-

Jack Berger[12]; 19. (DNF) 95-Kevin Bradwell[10]; 20. (DNF) 59-Jamie Reberg[3]; 21. (DNS) X-

Jeff Pellersels

The Pirtek Renegades Traditional Sprints next event will be next Friday June 27th, 2025 at

Cedar Lake Speedway, in New Richmond WI to be a part of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car

Show. More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other

Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.