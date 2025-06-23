WIGAL WIRES ATOMIC ﻿IN USAC MIDWEST THUNDER MIDGETS

By Richie Murray

Chillicothe, Ohio (June 21, 2025)………Zach Wigal wired all 25 laps to capture Saturday night’s USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midget feature victory at Chillicothe, Ohio’s Atomic Speedway.

Wigal (Belpre, Ohio) started fourth in the field but had picked his way to the lead by the end of lap one. From that point forward, the 2023 series champion was never headed en route to his first win of the 2025 series season. Overall, it was Wigal’s 12th career USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midget main event win.

Crossing the line behind Wigal were defending series champion Bryce Massingill (Troy, Ohio), followed by Performance Powder Coating Hard Charger Tyler Nelson (Olathe, Kansas) who advanced from 10th to 3rd.

It was a breakout night for Cole Morgan (Brookville, Ohio) who finished fourth to earn the Rosewood Machine & Tool Company Precision Move of the Race. Sprint Car regular Ryan Barr (Piqua, Ohio) rounded out the top-five.

Heat races presented by Performance Electronics, Stiefel’s Home & Auto and Hoosier Auto Racing Fans were won by Luke Hall (Ludlow Falls, Ohio), Cole Morgan and Buddy Hollmeyer (Norwood, Ohio).

Wigal also earned VMS Motorsports Fast Qualifier honors with a time of 14.832 seconds.

USAC MIDWEST THUNDER SPEED2 MIDGET RACE RESULTS: June 21, 2025 – Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, Ohio

VMS MOTORSPORTS FIRST QUALIFYING GROUP: 1. Zach Wigal, 18, Wigal-14.832; 2. Tyler Nelson, 91, Nelson-14.875; 3. Bryce Massingill, 35, Massingill-15.026; 4. Luke Hall, 74, Heitmeyer-15.105; 5. Brayden Schwartz, 55s, Schwartz-15.950; 6. Taylor Nibert, 11N, Nibert-16.526.

VMS MOTORSPORTS SECOND QUALIFYING GROUP: 1. Matt Lux, 5, Wells-14.955; 2. Ian Creager, 36, Creager-15.038; 3. Cole Morgan, 7m, Morgan-15.398; 4. Tommy Bigelow, 2B, Bigelow-16.027; 5. Jim Jones, 97, Jones-16.286; 6. Dylan Trost, 21, Trost-NT.

VMS MOTORSPORTS THIRD QUALIFYING GROUP: 1. Ryan Barr, 11T, Taylor-15.542; 2. Tyler Kalb, 32, Kalb-15.619; 3. Buddy Hollmeyer, 11, Taylor-15.637; 4. Luke Lemons, 33L, Lemons-15.862; 5. Jakeb Boxell, 404, Boxell/Merkler-NT.

PERFORMANCE ELECTRONICS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Luke Hall (1), 2. Zach Wigal (4), 3. Bryce Massingill (2), 4. Tyler Nelson (3), 5. Brayden Schwartz (5), 6. Taylor Nibert (6). NT

STIEFEL’S HOME & AUTO SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Cole Morgan (2), 2. Matt Lux (4), 3. Ian Creager (3), 4. Tommy Bigelow (1), 5. Dylan Trost (6), 6. Jim Jones (5). NT

HOOSIER AUTO RACING FANS THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Hollmeyer (2), 2. Ryan Barr (4), 3. Tyler Kalb (3), 4. 33L-Luke Lemons (1), 5. 404-Jakeb Boxell (5). NT

FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Zach Wigal (4), 2. Bryce Massingill (1), 3. Tyler Nelson (10), 4. Cole Morgan (3), 5. Ryan Barr (2), 6. Matt Lux (5), 7. Ian Creager (8), 8. Buddy Hollmeyer (6), 9. Tyler Kalb (9), 10. Brayden Schwartz (13), 11. Taylor Nibert (16), 12. Dylan Trost (14), 13. Jim Jones (17), 14. Luke Lemons (12), 15. Luke Hall (7), 16. Tommy Bigelow (11). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Zach Wigal.

NEXT USAC MIDWEST THUNDER SPEED2 MIDGET RACE: June 28, 2025 – Fremont Speedway – Fremont, Ohio

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

VMS Motorsports Fast Qualifier: Zach Wigal (14.832)

Performance Electronics First Heat Winner: Luke Hall

Stiefel’s Home & Auto Second Heat Winner: Cole Morgan

Hoosier Auto Racing Fans Third Heat Winner: Buddy Hollmeyer

Performance Powder Coating Hard Charger: Tyler Nelson (10th to 3rd)

Rosewood Machine & Tool Precision Move of the Race: Cole Morgan