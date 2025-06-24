Paul Nienhiser Back In Victory Lane with Sprint Invaders

PETERSEN MEDIA

Paul Nienhiser spent his weekend piloting Scott Bonar’s Midland Performance Inc. No. 50 entry with the Sprint Invaders, and following mechanical issues on Friday night, Nienhiser was back in victory lane on Sunday as he scored the win at Quincy Raceway.

“We had an engine issue since our last night out, and we were super thankful that Matt Kinney was able to bust his tail and get one of our older engines freshened in time for the weekend,” Paul Nienhiser said. “Unfortunately on Friday night we had issues with that engine and Ryan Lee was kind enough to lend us an engine for the rest of the weekend and we were able to pick up a win with it.”

Running in the fifth position in the feature event on Friday night at Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, MO, Nienhiser looked to be well on his way to a fifth place finish when something went south under the hood of his entry and he came to a stop as his night ended.

Discovering terminal issues to the team’s secondary engine back in the pits, Ryan Lee stepped in and offered up and engine for Nienhiser and company to use for Saturday and Sunday night racing action.

“Luckily, Zoom was able to make the trip to Cedar Rapids to grab the engine and get it to the shop so we could not miss a race, but as fate would have it Saturday night ended up getting cancelled and it gave us time to make sure everything was situated,” Nienhiser said.

Heading to Quincy Raceway on Sunday night, Nienhiser and team were greeted with a new track configuration that they adapted well to as the Chapin, IL driver advanced from the fourth starting position in his heat race and finished in the second position.

Locking into the Dash, the Chapin, IL driver picked up a third-place finish which put him in the second row for the impending feature event.

When the race came to life, Nienhiser quickly jumped into second as he closed in on the early race leader. Keeping pace with the leader as traffic came into play, Nienhiser was able to pounce in traffic as he raced to the lead on the 11th lap.

Once out in front, Nienhiser never looked back as he led the final 14 laps to claim his fifth feature event win of the season.

“Sunday night the car felt a ton better than it had been in our previous starts, and the track was in great shape,” Nienhiser said. “We had great speed and it felt great to get the team a win after how Friday went. Big thanks to Scott, Zoom, Travis, Zach, and Matt for their efforts in keeping the 50 on track, and of course a huge thank you to the Lee family for lending us an engine.”

Nienhiser would like to thank CAM2 Lubricants, Midland Performance Inc., MB Heating & Cooling Inc., Buffalo Wild Wings, T&K Tree Services, Morrow Brothers Ford Inc., American Rental Center, Signature Signs, The Auringer Family, Matt Bradshaw, Wessler Bros. Agency Inc., Haverfield Construction-Concrete, Dropped Mobile, Mason Sound, AB&C Moving, Bayer, Dekalb/Asgrow, Maxim Racing, Engler Machine and Tool, Rider Racing Engines, K1 Race Gear, and Super Shox for their support.

Nienhiser would also like to thank Heartland Trailer Manufacturing, Rockstar Wraps, Kinney Racing Engines, and Stronghurst Collision Center for their support of Scott Bonar’s No. 50 car.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-13, Wins-5, Top 5’s-7, Top 10’s-9

ON TAP: Nienhiser will be back at Jacksonville Speedway on Friday night for action with MOWA.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Paul Nienhiser by following him on Twitter @Paul_Nienhiser or by clicking over to www.paulnienhiser.com.