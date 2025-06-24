Poirier Doubles Up On Weekend, Wins at Cornwall

By Curtis Berleue

(Cornwall, ONT) | For the second time in as many nights, Jordan Poirier found himself in Empire Super Sprints victory lane on Sunday at Cornwall. Having now won 3 out of 5 contested ESS A-Mains, Poirier picked up $2,000 for his efforts on a Sunday night close to his hometown.

Drawing the Pinnacle Pole Award was Davie Franek, who consequently led the field to green for the 25 lap main event. Franek jumped out to an early lead over 3rd-starting Joe Trenca and Bryan Cloutier.

As the laps clicked away, Franek maintained his lead over the field. Behind him, Poirier was slowly but surely moving forward from his fourth starting spot. By lap 9, he had moved into sole possession of third, and just two laps later stole second, setting his sights on Franek.

As the field closed in on 10 laps to go, Poirier closed in on Franek. By lap 17, Poirier had gotten by Franek and never looked back, picking up his third win of 2025.

“I was really, really bad at the beginning of the feature,” said Poirier. “I was so tight, I knew the top was going to come in at some point it was just a matter of at what point it would because the bottom was slicking off pretty quickly.”

“When Jason passed me, I thought I might have lost that spot at the beginning of the feature. But yeah, it feels good (to win), the car was great and such an awesome crowd here.”

For the second night in a row, Jason Barney finished second.

“It was nice. That’s three races in a row behind the 28,” said Barney. I hate getting used to that, but he’s doing a good job.”

“Starting tenth, I was just hoping to maintain to be honest, we caught a few breaks on the restarts, being in the right place at the right time. My car wasn’t perfect to start, so that really helped.”

Rounding out the Ashley Lynn Winery podium in third was Logan Crisafulli.

“Yeah, it was definitely hard. I thought I got Davie (for third) coming to the white, but everyone’s telling me it was coming to the checkers.”

20 cars signed in for the second night of the Canadian swing for the Empire Super Sprints, splitting the field into three timed hot lap groups. Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards went to Alex Therrien, Jordan Poirier and Logan Crisafulli, while Elab Smokers Boutique heats were won by Davie Franek, Jordan Poirier and Logan Crisafulli.

The next scheduled event for the Empire Super Sprints is the annual Central NY Speedweek. Paying $2,500 to win each night, the week gets started on Wednesday July 2 at the Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville. Thursday will see a visit at the Utica-Rome Speedway, followed by Friday at Brewerton and Saturday at Fulton. The week caps off with the finale on Sunday July 6 at the Weedsport Speedway.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Wednesday, July 2 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Thursday, July 3 – Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Friday, July 4 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Saturday, July 5 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Sunday, July 6 – Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Full Results:

A-Main: 1. 28-Jordan Poirier[7]; 2. 87-Jason Barney[10]; 3. 36-Logan Crisafulli[8]; 4. 28F-Davie Franek[1]; 5. 98-Joe Trenca[3]; 6. 3C-Paulie Colagiovanni[12]; 7. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[13]; 8. 90-Matt Tanner[9]; 9. 93-Bryan Cloutier[5]; 10. 70MM-Matt Billings[15]; 11. 22-Tomy Moreau[19]; 12. 21-Alex Therrien[6]; 13. 53-Shawn Donath[16]; 14. #3G-Dale Gosselin[11]; 15. 33-Lacey Hanson[4]; 16. 13-Evan Reynolds[18]; 17. 24-Jeremy Lafleur[14]; 18. 93L-Guy Gosselin[2]; 19. 81-Tyler Reynolds[20]; 20. 51-Lee Ladouceur[17]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 1: 1. 28F-Davie Franek[2]; 2. 21-Alex Therrien[1]; 3. 3C-Paulie Colagiovanni[4]; 4. 98-Joe Trenca[5]; 5. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[3]; 6. 53-Shawn Donath[6]; 7. 22-Tomy Moreau[7]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 2: 1. 28-Jordan Poirier[1]; 2. 90-Matt Tanner[2]; 3. 87-Jason Barney[3]; 4. 93L-Guy Gosselin[6]; 5. 24-Jeremy Lafleur[4]; 6. 51-Lee Ladouceur[7]; 7. 81-Tyler Reynolds[5]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 3: 1. 36-Logan Crisafulli[1]; 2. #3G-Dale Gosselin[2]; 3. 93-Bryan Cloutier[4]; 4. 33-Lacey Hanson[5]; 5. 13-Evan Reynolds[6]; 6. 70MM-Matt Billings[3]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #21-Alex Therrien; #28-Jordan Poirier; #36-Logan Crisafulli

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat Winners ($25 each): #28F-Davie Franek; #28-Jordan Poirier; #36-Logan Crisafulli

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #28F-Davie Franek

Keizer Wheels 5th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #98-Joe Trenca

King Motorsports 10th Place Finisher ($25 Certificate): #70MM-Matt Billings

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place Finisher (5 Gal Fuel): #21-Alex Therrien

Wilwood Disc Brakes 13th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #53-Shawn Donath

All-Star Performance 15th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #33-Lacey Hansen

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): #87-Jason Barney (+8)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #81-Tyler Reynolds

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #28-Jordan Poirier; #87-Jason Barney; #36-Logan Crisafulli

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #3C-Paulie Colagiovanni

Slade Shock Tech ($50 Certificate): #21-Alex Therrien