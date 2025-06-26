OHIO’S FREMONT & MILLSTREAM SPEEDWAYS ﻿RETURN FOR USAC SPRINTS JUNE 28-29

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (June 25, 2025)………No matter how you slice it, it’s been a long time since the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship made their way over to Ohio’s Fremont Speedway and Millstream Speedway.

This Saturday, June 28, USAC National Sprint Cars visit Fremont’s 1/3-mile for the first time in 22 seasons. The following night, on Sunday, June 29, Millstream’s 4/10-mile serves as host for the series for the first time in 37 years!

Fresh off a weeklong tour of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the series heads to the Buckeye State for a pair of events none of us have witnessed in a generation or two.

Here are some of the storylines!

A LONG TIME COMING

When the schedule was announced this past December, these two events stuck out as parts not often visited by USAC National Sprint Cars. Specifically, Fremont last welcomed USAC Sprint Cars in 2003 when Tracy Hines took the Buckeye Nationals round. J.J. Yeley scored there in 2002 while Eddie Leavitt took top honors in 1981. The track record of 14.655 second is held by Jay Drake, set in 2003.

As far as Millstream, like Fremont, there has been a different winner in every USAC National Sprint Car race held at the track. Millstream harkens back earlier into USAC history with Rollie Beale and Sammy Sessions taking trophies there in 1975. Rivals Gary Bettenhausen and Larry Dickson pocketed the top prizes in 1976. Jac Haudenschild won his first USAC main event at Millstream in 1982, and earlier that night, established the still standing USAC track record (without a wing) of 17.941 seconds. Brad Doty scored the most recent Millstream USAC victory (with a wing!) back in 1988.

THE CURRENT DAY

Kyle Cummins experienced pretty much a flawless Eastern Storm last week, finishing 4th-1st-2nd-3rd-4th in his five starts during the week, yet still came up just short on the miniseries title to Justin Grant via a tiebreaker.

Disappointed, sure. But those results are certainly still championship caliber performances, and that’s kept Cummins afloat lately to where he carries a sizable 95-point lead in the standings heading to Ohio.

Furthermore, Cummins’ current run of 19 consecutive top-10 finishes to start the season are the most since C.J. Leary’s title season of 2019 when he netted 21-straight to open up the year.

AFTER THE STORM

Fresh off a USAC Eastern Storm championship in which he won three of the five events, Justin Grant is feeling strong. He trails only Kyle Cummins in terms of feature victories with five compared to Cummins’ six.

On nine previous occasions, a driver has parlayed an Eastern Storm title into a USAC National Sprint Car crown at season’s end: Levi Jones (2007-2010-2011), Bryan Clauson (2012-2013), Brady Bacon (2014), Robert Ballou (2015), Chris Windom (2017) and C.J. Leary (2019).

TURNING THE CORNER

Entering Eastern Storm, Jake Swanson had accrued just two top-five finishes throughout the first 14 events of the USAC National Sprint Car season. During Eastern Storm, he posted three alone in his last four starts.

The Anaheim, California native put together a string of 5th-4th-6th-2nd to close out Eastern Storm, which has him and his newly-built team looking like they’ve turned the corner heading into a busy summer stretch.

The same could be said for Kevin Thomas Jr., who notched his second win of the year last Friday at Williams Grove. It’s been a weird, strange trip for the Rock Steady bunch this year, but after residing outside of the top-10 of the standings for much of the year, they now stand 11th and are coming off a podium finish in their most recent outing on Sunday in Kutztown.

MADMAN & COMPANY

Robert Ballou has won at Fremont Speedway in his career, collecting a Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) score there in 2013.

Sitting sixth in the series standings, Ballou is among those looking to notch his first USAC win of the season this weekend in Ohio, along with other frontrunners such as Mitchel Moles (3rd in points), Briggs Danner (4th), Jake Swanson (7th), Kale Drake (8th) and C.J. Leary (10th), just to name a few in the top-10.

The theme continues with the neck and neck Rookie of the Year battle between Gunnar Setser (11th) and Hayden Reinbold (12th), who are separated by just 20 points in the standings, and are both vying for first victories after both achieved their best career USAC Sprint Car results in recent weeks, Setser with a 5th Knoxville and Reinbold with a 7th at Williams Grove.

RACE DETAILS

On Saturday, June 28, USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars head to Ohio’s Fremont Speedway for the Sandusky Bay Remodeling Open Wheel Shootout, a show which also will include the USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midgets and 305 Winged Sprint Cars. Pits open at 3:30pm EDT with the front gates opening at 4pm and hot laps at 5:45pm followed by qualifying and racing. General admission tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for ages 62+ and $20 for students. Kids 10 & under are free. Pit passes are $40.

On Sunday, June 29, at Findlay, Ohio’s Millstream Speedway is the host of USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car racing during Sunday Night at the Races which will also have Winged 305 Sprint Cars. Pits open at 2pm EDT with the front gates opening at 4pm and cars on track at 5pm. Advance tickets on sale now at www.MillstreamSpeedway.net. General admission tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors/military, $15 for ages 11-15, free for children ages 10 & under.

Both events can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-1370, 2-Justin Grant-1275, 3-Mitchel Moles-1132, 4-Briggs Danner-1080, 5-Logan Seavey-1052, 6-Robert Ballou-1038, 7-Jake Swanson-1027, 8-Kale Drake-970, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-960, 10-C.J. Leary-957.

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS AT FREMONT SPEEDWAY

1-Tracy Hines, Eddie Leavitt & J.J. Yeley

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINNERS AT FREMONT SPEEDWAY

1981: Eddie Leavitt (10/3)

2002: J.J. Yeley (6/20)

2003: Tracy Hines (6/19)

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR TRACK RECORDS AT FREMONT SPEEDWAY

1 Lap – 6/19/2003 – Jay Drake – 14.655

8 Laps – 10/3/1981 – Sheldon Kinser – 2:16.07

10 Laps – 6/19/2003 – Boston Reid – 2:40.91

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS AT MILLSTREAM SPEEDWAY

1-Rollie Beale, Gary Bettenhausen, Tom Bigelow, Larry Dickson, Brad Doty, Jac Haudenschild & Sammy Sessions

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINNERS AT MILLSTREAM SPEEDWAY

1975: Rollie Beale (5/18) & Sammy Sessions (8/10)

1976: Gary Bettenhausen (5/23) & Larry Dickson (7/3)

1977: Tom Bigelow (5/22)

1982: Jac Haudenschild (5/5)

1988: Brad Doty (7/17)

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR TRACK RECORDS AT MILLSTREAM SPEEDWAY

1 Lap – 5/5/1982 – Jac Haudenschild – 17.941

8 Laps – 5/5/1982 – Chet Johnson – 2:36.69