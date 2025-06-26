Tulsa Speedway Hosts Third Annual Dirt Down in T-Town

By Jordan Delucia

CONCORD, NC (June 25, 2025) — Oklahoma’s newest marquee Sprint Car event is set for another edition this weekend, and the stars of the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) are ready to put on a show for the loyal fanbase of Tulsa Speedway.

The third annual Dirt Down in T-Town hits the 1/4-mile oval this Friday–Saturday night, June 27–28, featuring a host of local divisions to accompany the Sprint Car program and a special admission deal for fans to take advantage of and enjoy the area’s finest dirt track racing.

Friday features a $4,000-to-win program for the 360 Sprint Cars, which will be joined by the local Dwarf Car, USRA B-Modified, and USRA Tuner divisions. Saturday’s finale puts $6,000 on the line for the winner of the Sprint Car main event, racing adjacent to the local Factory Stock and USRA Modified classes. Both Sprint Car programs are co-sanctioned by the ASCS Sooner Region.

General admission tickets for both days are free for all ages; fans will instead be charged by the carload at $25 per vehicle of any size. If you can’t make it out to watch in person, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

Here are the drivers to watch and storylines to follow this weekend:

TWO-TIMER — Sam Hafertepe Jr. was victorious in last year’s running of Dirt Down in T-Town, twice, after winning the opening night in June and the added program as part of the rainout makeup date in November.

The five-time Series champion from Sunnyvale, TX, has only three recorded appearances at Tulsa, all of which came in last year’s event. In addition to both victories he claimed, Hafertepe finished fourth in the second main event contested following the rainout makeup on Nov. 14.

Hafertepe currently leads the points standings by 55 over Blake Hahn and 88 over Matt Covington after a seventh-to-fifth charge in the main event last Saturday at Batesville Motor Speedway.

REDEMPTION TIME — After suffering his second DNF of the season last Saturday in Batesville, Seth Bergman is looking for a weekend of redemption in Tulsa.

The defending Series champion — a native of Snohomish, WA, now residing in Owasso, OK — was racing sixth in the main event when his right-rear tire shredded, sending him off the top side of the racetrack in Turn 4. Despite a visit to the work area, he was not able to return to the track in time for the restart and was forced to take a second DNF after engine issues resulted in his first at Paducah in May.

However, Bergman may be poised for a rebound this weekend, considering his past success in Tulsa. Bergman finished fifth there in June last year and followed with results of third and a win in the finale to Dirt Down in T-Town in November.

MOMENTUM SWING — Blake Hahn comes into Tulsa as the Series’ most recent Feature winner after going to Victory Lane Saturday at Batesville.

The two-time Series champion from nearby Sapulpa, OK, advanced one spot in the points standings with his first Series victory of the season and now only trails leader Hafertepe by 55 points.

Hahn won his debut at Tulsa Speedway with ASCS in 2021, topping Ryan Timms and JJ Hickle in the main event. Last year, Hahn also ran second to Hafertepe in the makeup Feature event on Nov. 14.

LOOKING UP — Brady Baker’s young skills in the seat have been producing some of his best career results as of late, and he’s taking them to Tulsa this weekend in search of his first career national Sprint Car series victory.

The 17-year-old Rookie of the Year contender from Alexander, AR, drove from 17th on the starting grid up to a seventh-place finish three weeks ago at Texarkana 67 Speedway, followed by a career-best runner-up finish to Hahn at Batesville last Saturday.

Baker has only one career appearance at Tulsa in a Sprint Car, which came last November, when he started and finished third to only Matt Covington and winner Seth Bergman.

LOCAL FLAVOR — Tulsa native Sean McClelland will lead the charge in representing the Oklahoma locals this weekend against the national stars of the American Sprint Car Series.

The 50-year-old, five-time ASCS Sooner Region champion is the current regional points leader by six over New Mexico racer Caleb Saiz with two top-fives in the first three races. So far this season, McClelland has one podium against the National Series regulars — a third-place finish at Salina Highbanks Speedway in April.

McClelland has also won at Tulsa before, topping an Oil Capital Racing Series event at the track last July.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

• Friday–Saturday, June 27–28 at Tulsa Speedway in Tulsa, OK

TRACK FACTS

• Semi-banked, 1/4-mile oval

• Track Record — 12.766 set by Seth Bergman on Nov. 14, 2024

ON THE INTERNET

X — @ASCSRacing

Instagram — @ascs_racing

Facebook — @AmericanSprintCarSeries

YouTube — @AmericanSprintCarSeries

DIRTVision — DIRTVision.com (Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month)

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (9/34 Races)

Sam Hafertepe Jr. (852pts)

Blake Hahn 797pts (–55)

Matt Covington 764pts (–88)

Seth Bergman 702pts (–150)

Jason Martin 699pts (–153)

Jordon Mallett 686pts (–166)

Kyler Johnson 677pts (–175)

Brady Baker 664pts (–188)

Zach Blurton 652pts (–200)

Austyn Gossel 648pts (–204)