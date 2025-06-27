Aaron Reutzel Edges Tanner Thorson in Final Corner at Lucas Oil Speedway

From High Limit Racing

They call it “The Diamond of Dirt Tracks” for a reason, and on Thursday night, Lucas Oil Speedway delivered another gem of a finish with Kubota High Limit Racing.

Kicking off the three-day Diamond Classic with a Roto-Rooter Midweek Series points-paying event, 30 Sprint Cars checked in to the Wheatland, Missouri facility and the night began the same way it ended – with Aaron Reutzel at the top of the boards.

Leading the final 19 laps of the A-Main, Reutzel came from the third starting position to clinch his fifth-career win with Kubota High Limit Racing. He disposed off fellow Texas native Chase Randall in the opening laps to move into second spot and then chased down early leader Tyler Courtney.

On Lap 12, the Ridge & Sons Racing No. 87 whipped around the outside of Sunshine’s Clauson-Marshall Racing No. 7BC to assume command of the lead. A-Aron held the top spot with relative ease down the stretch, that is until Tanner Thorson came alive in the closing laps and nearly pulled off a stunner in the final lap.

One slight bobble on the cushion atop turns one and two allowed Thorson to close in a hurry and in came a giant slide job into the final corners. Thorson’s No. 88 cleared Reutzel to briefly assume the lead, but the No. 87 was able to quickly counter and cross-over, edging Thorson by a mere 0.101-seconds at the checkered flag – one of the closest finishes in series history.

For Reutzel, it was his second-career win at Missouri’s Lucas Oil Speedway and his fourth trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane this year. With the win, the Ridge & Sons Racing team takes over the top spot in the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series standings through six of 10 races in the mini-series.

Although he fell short at the stripe, Tanner Thorson continued his remarkable run of late. The 10th-to-2nd effort marked a fifth-straight top-six finish for the No. 88 team with Kubota High Limit Racing, as they continue to prove they’re on the verge of that first-career win.

Rounding out the podium and ending a six-race dry spell in doing so was Brad Sweet. He held on to his Kubota High Limit Racing championship lead with an 11th-to-3rd effort in the Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts No. 49 – continuing his streak of never finishing off the podium at Lucas Oil with a wing.

Closing out the top-5 on Thursday was Chase Randall with a season-best finish of fourth and Kyle Larson with a fifth-place run in his Lucas Oil Speedway debut.

Rounding on the top-10 was Brent Marks, Daison Pursley, Noah Gass, Kevin Thomas Jr., and Rico Abreu.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (6/26/25)

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Ashton Torgerson (13.524)

Capital Custom Trailers QuickTime – Aaron Reutzel (13.308)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Tyler Courtney

DMI Heat Two Winner – Kevin Thomas Jr.

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Kasey Kahne

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Daison Pursley

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Ashton Torgerson

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Aaron Reutzel (

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Rico Abreu +10 (20th-10th)

Lap Leaders – Tyler Courtney 1-11; Aaron Reutzel 12-30

Kubota A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson[10]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet[11]; 4. 9R-Chase Randall[4]; 5. 57-Kyle Larson[9]; 6. 19-Brent Marks[7]; 7. 13-Daison Pursley[1]; 8. 20G-Noah Gass[8]; 9. 19H-Kevin Thomas Jr[5]; 10. 24-Rico Abreu[20]; 11. 26-Justin Peck[14]; 12. 74-Xavier Doney[13]; 13. 14-Spencer Bayston[12]; 14. 5-Brenham Crouch[18]; 15. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[16]; 16. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 17. 79-Gage Montgomery[24]; 18. 42-Sye Lynch[21]; 19. 45X-Landon Crawley[23]; 20. 21-Brian Brown[15]; 21. 9-Kasey Kahne[6]; 22. 21X-JJ Hickle[22]; 23. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[19]; 24. 22M-Rees Moran[17]

NEW 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 20/52 Races):

Kasey Kahne Racing #49 – Brad Sweet (1,219 PTS… +4)

Ridge & Sons Racing #87 – Aaron Reutzel (1,215 PTS… -4)

Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC – Tyler Courtney (1,182 PTS… -37)

Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 – Brent Marks (1,177 PTS… -42)

Rico Abreu Racing #24 – Rico Abreu (1,174 PTS… -45)

Rudeen Racing #26 – Justin Peck (1,080 PTS… -139)

Rod Gross Motorsports #88 – Tanner Thorson (996 PTS… -223)

Jason Meyers Racing #14 – Spencer Bayston (914 PTS… -305)

Chase Randall Racing #9R – Chase Randall (907 PTS… -312)

Kasey Kahne Racing #9 – Kasey Kahne (888 PTS… -331)

Buch Motorsports #13 – Daison Pursley (850 PTS… -369)

CJB Motorsports #5 – Brenham Crouch (813 PTS… -406)

Randerson Racing #24D – Danny Sams III (755 PTS… -464)

Mosites Lynch Racing #42 – Sye Lynch (691 PTS… -528)

UPDATED Roto-Rooter Midweek Series Standings (After 6/10 Events):

Ridge & Sons Racing #87 – Aaron Reutzel (385 PTS… +8)

Rod Gross Motorsports #88 – Tanner Thorson (377 PTS… -8)

Kasey Kahne Racing #49 – Brad Sweet (375 PTS… -10)

Rico Abreu Racing #24 – Rico Abreu (368 PTS… -17)

Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 – Brent Marks (338 PTS… -47)

UP NEXT: The second annual Diamond Classic rolls on this weekend with two more shows at Lucas Oil Speedway coming on Friday and Saturday night. It all concludes with a $25,000-to-win finale on Saturday night for Kubota High Limit Racing. Fans can buy tickets at HighLimitRacing.com.