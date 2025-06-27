SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek fast approaching

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠! The party all gets underway with the Tyler Wolf Memorial on Friday July 18th at Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway, kicking off eight nights of racing in 10 days.

The overall champion of SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek will pocket $4,000 while the runner receives $2,500 and third place earns $1,500.

Each Shop Kyle Larson main event will hand out a minimum of $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start the 24-car field.

A major part of Speedweek is most certainly the annual Bob’s Burger & Brew 360 Summer Nationals at Skagit Speedway on July 25th and 26th. The big double header is set to hand out a cool $26,000-to-win/ $600-to-start the Saturday finale.

“I really want to thank the staff at Skagit Speedway for coming on board and working with us on Western Sprint Tour Speedweek,” said SCCT President Scott Russell. “They are offering a great purse for the racers at the 360 Nationals, which should make for an outstanding weekend of racing. We’re excited to visit Skagit and Elma for the first time with SCCT, as well as visit all the tracks that are a part of the week.”

Jon Hager with Skagit Speedway also shared his sentiments:

“We are excited to collaborate with Scott and Kami to bring SCCT to Skagit Speedway. The 360 Summer Nationals will certainly benefit from the addition of several cars from down south and such talented drivers. The partnership has the potential to elevate an already great scene of 360 Sprint Car racing in the Pacific Northwest for years to come. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with the SCCT series.”

……

WST-SCCT Speedweek Schedule

Friday July 18: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico (12th annual Tyler Wolf Memorial)

Saturday July 19: Placerville Speedway (Gold Pan Rampage $5,000-to-win/ $500-to-start)

Monday July 21: Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Oregon (Road to Summer Nationals)

Tuesday July 22: Coos Bay Speedway

Wednesday July 23: Cottage Grove Speedway

Friday July 25: Skagit Speedway in Alger, Washington (Bob’s Burger & Brew 360 Summer Nationals Opener)

Saturday July 26: Skagit Speedway (Bob’s Burger & Brew 360 Summer Nationals Finale $26,000-to-win/ $600-to-start)

Sunday July 27: Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Washington (Hall of Fame Tribute-360 Battle Royale Speedweek Finale)

…..

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Hoosier Racing Tires, CaliDirt.TV, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, Sierra Foothills Wine Services, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Pacific Highway Rentals and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.