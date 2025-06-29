Ryan Timms out-duels Brian Brown in thriller!

By Blake Walker

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 28, 2025) – Ryan Timms stalked Brian Brown for 18 out of the 20 laps in Saturday night’s feature at the Knoxville Raceway, but pounced on a late green white checkered to steal one away from the 68 time 410 winner for his 4th win of the season on Farm Bureau Financial Services Night. Tyler Groenendyk started on the pole and never left the bottom in a dominant 360 Randall Roofing feature performance. J Kinder started slow but used a restart with 7 laps to go to pass Brody Johnson and grab his 4th win of the season.

Parker Price Miller started on the pole of the 410 feature with Brian Brown on his outside. The fans at Knoxville were treated to the first ever showing of the “Think-n-Ink A Main Invert Draw” that was shown on DirtVision and the video boards around the track at the conclusion of the final heat races for each class. Ian Madsen drew a 6 for the invert which gave PPM and Brown the front row.

Brian Brown got around PPM on the first lap and led for a majority of the race with Kerry Madsen, Austin McCarl and Ryan Timms, who rolled off 8th, all within striking distance. Within just 8 laps, Ryan Timms got up to 2nd place running Kerry Madsen and made a daring move between the 55 and the 95 lapped car of Tyler Drueke in turn one to set his sights on Brian Brown.

Tasker Phillips had a mechanical issue and came to a stop in turn 2 which brought out the caution with 9 laps to run.

On the restart, Brian Brown took off and Kerry Madsen slid up in front of Timms to take the 2nd spot away but was only able to hold on for a short while, as Timms got back by the very next lap. Austin McCarl was also able to work his way around Madsen with 7 laps to go.

A great story of the night throughout the feature was 18 year old Jack Anderson. Anderson, who is currently in his first season driving a 410, started in the 14th position and had made his way all the way up to the 5th position before something in the left front broke which sent the 17A tumbling into the turn one fence. Jack was able to walk away under his own power.

Just as that wreck was happening, Ryan Timms had just completed a slider for the lead on Brown but because a lap was not complete, Timms was moved back to second on the ensuing restart.

On the final restart of the night Brian Brown got a good launch and chose to run the top in turns one and two which forced Timms to run the bottom. Timms was able to find solid grip and used a big run down the backstretch to get even with Brown as they took the white flag. In turn one on the final lap, Brown slid up to try to defend, but Timms was able to cut down and grab a run and rocket past the 21 and hold on for the victory.

“It’s definitely been a year…I never thought I’d win four 410 races at Knoxville so quick,” said Timms in Casey’s Victory Lane. “It’s just so surreal to pass a guy like Brian Brown, you know pass him once and then get a little unlucky there, but to get to capitalize on it and be able to get him again was just phenomenal. The car was great all night but I just sucked the whole time minus the feature and it was a big improvement from heat race to feature. We’re just gonna keep working on it and keep trying to perfect my craft and we’ll keep winning more races.”

Tyler Groenendyk and Ian Madsen started on the front row of the Randall Roofing 360 A Feature and once Groenendyk got to turn one, he never looked back.

Sawyer Phillips suffered a hard crash in turn one on the fourth lap and was slow to get out of the racecar after safety crews had to extinguish fire coming from the engine area. Phillips limped back to his hauler but was later taken to Knoxville Hospital & Clinics for further evaluation.

Groenendyk led the field back to green with 14 laps to go with Madsen, Riley Goodno and Cam Martin in toe for most of the feature. Groenendyk was able to navigate through lap traffic with ease and took home the victory for his 2nd 360 win of the season.

“That was a Cadillac man…we’ve been fighting this thing when the track slows down, and this is usually when we get good and this year it hasn’t been that way,” Groenendyk said in Victory Lane. “We threw the kitchen sink at this thing after the heat race…after we spun out down there in the heat race.” Groenendyk spun early in his heat race earlier in the night on his own accord and was able to recover for a 6th place finish. “We continued to throw stuff at it and that goes back to these guys (his crew) and all they do. Everyone is covered in sweat tonight.”

Luke Lane and Chase Young (back from his week-off due to recovering from a chemical burn) brought the field to green for the 15 lap Pro Sprint feature but the start was called back due to Lane firing too early. Luke was penalized a row which gave the pole position to Brody Johnson.

Brody was able to get away and lead over Young, Lane, and J Kinder until Mike Mayberry’s engine expired in a big way on lap three.

On the restart, Johnson was able to once again pull away from the field up until 7 laps to go when Marty Stephenson (subbing for Kody Hildreth) spun on his own and brought out the yellow. The next restart was where J Kinder made his move.

With 7 laps to go on the restart J Kinder, who restarted third, drove right around Young in turns one and two, and then a lap later rocketed around Johnson for the lead. Kinder would not look back and scored his fourth victory of the season.

“That was for Dad,” Kinder said in Victory Lane. “He gives me a good car every weekend and the first half of that race, the driver was in some other state. On that last caution I told myself to breathe, get it together, move the wing a little bit and grit my teeth and see what happens. It was fun. The car was great and the track was way heavier than I anticipated.”

Join us next week on Saturday, July 5th for an action-packed night. It’s our Mid-Season Championship, the Nolan Wren Memorial presented by Higher View Enterprises, and our Knoxville Hall of Fame night. For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Knoxville Championship Series Results

410s

410 A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 10-Ryan Timms[8]; 2. 21-Brian Brown[2]; 3. 88-Austin McCarl[6]; 4. 55-Kerry Madsen[5]; 5. 2M-JJ Hickle[15]; 6. 25-Jy Corbet[10]; 7. 71X-Parker Price Miller[1]; 8. 22-Riley Goodno[7]; 9. 27-Carson McCarl[12]; 10. 27W-Emerson Axsom[4]; 11. 2KS-Ian Madsen[19]; 12. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[21]; 13. 27B-Jake Bubak[16]; 14. 78-Scott Bogucki[11]; 15. 44-Chris Martin[13]; 16. 4W-Jamie Ball[3]; 17. 39-Lynton Jeffrey[9]; 18. 09-Matt Juhl[18]; 19. 49-Josh Schneiderman[23]; 20. 95-Tyler Drueke[20]; 21. 17A-Jack Anderson[14]; 22. 1-Thomas Meseraull[17]; 23. 7TZ-Tasker Phillips[22]; 24. 24-Terry McCarl[24]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[5]; 2. 7TZ-Tasker Phillips[1]; 3. 49-Josh Schneiderman[2]; 4. 24-Terry McCarl[4]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 6. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[3]; 7. 8-Jacob Hughes[7]; 8. 121-RJ Johnson[8]; 9. 1S-Sammy Swindell[9]; 10. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[10]; 11. 15JR-Cole Mincer[12]; 12. 71-Brandon Worthington[13]; 13. 4K2W-Matt Wasmund[11]; 14. (DNS) 7B-Ben Brown

410 Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 78-Scott Bogucki[2]; 2. 71X-Parker Price Miller[4]; 3. 7TZ-Tasker Phillips[1]; 4. 17A-Jack Anderson[3]; 5. 55-Kerry Madsen[6]; 6. 10-Ryan Timms[5]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[8]; 9. 71-Brandon Worthington[9]

410 Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2M-JJ Hickle[1]; 2. 88-Austin McCarl[6]; 3. 09-Matt Juhl[2]; 4. 25-Jy Corbet[4]; 5. 22-Riley Goodno[5]; 6. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[3]; 7. 8-Jacob Hughes[7]; 8. 4K2W-Matt Wasmund[8]; 9. 7B-Ben Brown[9]

410 Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 39-Lynton Jeffrey[3]; 2. 95-Tyler Drueke[1]; 3. 21-Brian Brown[5]; 4. 49-Josh Schneiderman[2]; 5. 4W-Jamie Ball[6]; 6. 1-Thomas Meseraull[4]; 7. 1S-Sammy Swindell[8]; 8. 121-RJ Johnson[7]

410 Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2KS-Ian Madsen[1]; 2. 27B-Jake Bubak[2]; 3. 27W-Emerson Axsom[6]; 4. 44-Chris Martin[4]; 5. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[7]; 6. 27-Carson McCarl[5]; 7. 24-Terry McCarl[3]; 8. 15JR-Cole Mincer[8]

410 Qualifying: 1. 55-Kerry Madsen, 00:15.430[14]; 2. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:15.543[20]; 3. 4W-Jamie Ball, 00:15.567[17]; 4. 27W-Emerson Axsom, 00:15.576[13]; 5. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:15.586[23]; 6. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:15.686[11]; 7. 21-Brian Brown, 00:15.715[8]; 8. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:15.722[9]; 9. 71X-Parker Price Miller, 00:15.728[25]; 10. 25-Jy Corbet, 00:15.796[31]; 11. 1-Thomas Meseraull, 00:15.823[3]; 12. 44-Chris Martin, 00:15.835[6]; 13. 17A-Jack Anderson, 00:15.858[26]; 14. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 00:15.861[18]; 15. 39-Lynton Jeffrey, 00:15.877[16]; 16. 24-Terry McCarl, 00:15.894[2]; 17. 78-Scott Bogucki, 00:15.895[19]; 18. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:15.895[22]; 19. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 00:15.899[5]; 20. 27B-Jake Bubak, 00:15.911[28]; 21. 7TZ-Tasker Phillips, 00:15.948[1]; 22. 2M-JJ Hickle, 00:15.966[10]; 23. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:15.967[30]; 24. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 00:15.991[34]; 25. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:16.045[21]; 26. 8-Jacob Hughes, 00:16.060[12]; 27. 121-RJ Johnson, 00:16.087[15]; 28. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:16.132[7]; 29. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:16.156[24]; 30. 4K2W-Matt Wasmund, 00:16.173[4]; 31. 1S-Sammy Swindell, 00:16.199[33]; 32. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 00:16.353[32]; 33. 71-Brandon Worthington, 00:16.418[29]; 34. 7B-Ben Brown, 00:16.573[27]

410 Hot Laps 1: 1. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:15.279[23]; 2. 55-Kerry Madsen, 00:15.363[14]; 3. 71X-Parker Price Miller, 00:15.390[25]; 4. 17A-Jack Anderson, 00:15.574[26]; 5. 4W-Jamie Ball, 00:15.623[17]; 6. 78-Scott Bogucki, 00:15.627[19]; 7. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:15.631[20]; 8. 27W-Emerson Axsom, 00:15.664[13]; 9. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:15.670[11]; 10. 39-Lynton Jeffrey, 00:15.674[16]; 11. 2M-JJ Hickle, 00:15.710[10]; 12. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:15.711[22]; 13. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 00:15.754[32]; 14. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:15.821[21]; 15. 7B-Ben Brown, 00:15.822[27]; 16. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 00:15.855[34]; 17. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:15.887[30]; 18. 121-RJ Johnson, 00:15.923[15]; 19. 44-Chris Martin, 00:15.928[6]; 20. 8-Jacob Hughes, 00:15.990[12]; 21. 25-Jy Corbet, 00:15.991[31]; 22. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 00:16.000[18]; 23. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:16.028[24]; 24. 1S-Sammy Swindell, 00:16.050[33]; 25. 71-Brandon Worthington, 00:16.092[29]; 26. 27B-Jake Bubak, 00:16.104[28]; 27. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:16.369[9]; 28. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:16.388[7]; 29. 21-Brian Brown, 00:16.418[8]; 30. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 00:16.446[5]; 31. 7TZ-Tasker Phillips, 00:16.450[1]; 32. 1-Thomas Meseraull, 00:16.546[3]; 33. 4K2W-Matt Wasmund, 00:17.371[4]; 34. 24-Terry McCarl, 00:19.841[2]

Randall Roofing 360s

360 A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 17-Tyler Groenendyk[1]; 2. 22X-Riley Goodno[3]; 3. 64-Ian Madsen[2]; 4. 4-Cameron Martin[5]; 5. 24-Terry McCarl[9]; 6. 01-Carson McCarl[6]; 7. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[12]; 8. 71X-Parker Price Miller[7]; 9. 77X-Alex Hill[13]; 10. 40-Clint Garner[17]; 11. 22-Ryan Leavitt[19]; 12. 24H-Kade Higday[8]; 13. 49-Josh Schneiderman[14]; 14. 4W-Jamie Ball[16]; 15. 70-Calvin Landis[18]; 16. 99-Tony Rost[4]; 17. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[20]; 18. 6-Dustin Selvage[21]; 19. 3R-Russell Potter[23]; 20. 83-Kurt Mueller[22]; 21. 86-Timothy Smith[15]; 22. 2M-Ryan Giles[10]; 23. 4G-Cole Garner[24]; 24. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[11]

360 B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 6-Dustin Selvage[3]; 2. 83-Kurt Mueller[1]; 3. 3R-Russell Potter[4]; 4. 4G-Cole Garner[2]; 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett[9]; 6. 2J-Zach Blurton[6]; 7. 14-Aidan Zoutte[5]; 8. 33-Alan Zoutte[10]; 9. T4-Tyler Graves[8]; 10. 1A-John Anderson[7]; 11. (DNS) 38-Logan Alexander

360 Heat 1 (7 Laps): 1. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[1]; 2. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[2]; 3. 4-Cameron Martin[4]; 4. 2M-Ryan Giles[3]; 5. 22X-Riley Goodno[6]; 6. 71X-Parker Price Miller[5]; 7. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[7]; 8. 3R-Russell Potter[8]; 9. 2J-Zach Blurton[9]; 10. 17B-Ryan Bickett[10]; 11. 38-Logan Alexander[11]

360 Heat 2 (7 Laps): 1. 24-Terry McCarl[2]; 2. 49-Josh Schneiderman[1]; 3. 01-Carson McCarl[4]; 4. 22-Ryan Leavitt[7]; 5. 86-Timothy Smith[3]; 6. 17-Tyler Groenendyk[6]; 7. 83-Kurt Mueller[8]; 8. 14-Aidan Zoutte[9]; 9. T4-Tyler Graves[10]; 10. 40-Clint Garner[5]

360 Heat 3 (7 Laps): 1. 64-Ian Madsen[4]; 2. 77X-Alex Hill[2]; 3. 99-Tony Rost[6]; 4. 70-Calvin Landis[1]; 5. 4W-Jamie Ball[3]; 6. 24H-Kade Higday[5]; 7. 6-Dustin Selvage[8]; 8. 4G-Cole Garner[7]; 9. 1A-John Anderson[9]; 10. 33-Alan Zoutte[10]

360 Qualifying: 1. 22X-Riley Goodno, 00:16.539[1]; 2. 17-Tyler Groenendyk, 00:16.772[19]; 3. 99-Tony Rost, 00:16.775[9]; 4. 71X-Parker Price Miller, 00:16.799[5]; 5. 40-Clint Garner, 00:16.830[15]; 6. 24H-Kade Higday, 00:16.837[2]; 7. 4-Cameron Martin, 00:16.917[20]; 8. 01-Carson McCarl, 00:16.926[14]; 9. 64-Ian Madsen, 00:16.933[21]; 10. 2M-Ryan Giles, 00:16.935[30]; 11. 86-Timothy Smith, 00:16.941[23]; 12. 4W-Jamie Ball, 00:16.971[25]; 13. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 00:16.980[7]; 14. 24-Terry McCarl, 00:16.984[6]; 15. 77X-Alex Hill, 00:16.991[26]; 16. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips, 00:17.015[29]; 17. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 00:17.060[16]; 18. 70-Calvin Landis, 00:17.083[3]; 19. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, 00:17.102[10]; 20. 22-Ryan Leavitt, 00:17.141[28]; 21. 4G-Cole Garner, 00:17.161[17]; 22. 3R-Russell Potter, 00:17.185[24]; 23. 83-Kurt Mueller, 00:17.307[4]; 24. 6-Dustin Selvage, 00:17.329[27]; 25. 2J-Zach Blurton, 00:17.590[8]; 26. 14-Aidan Zoutte, 00:17.616[22]; 27. 1A-John Anderson, 00:17.924[18]; 28. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:18.133[11]; 29. T4-Tyler Graves, 00:18.176[13]; 30. 33-Alan Zoutte, 00:18.284[31]; 31. 38-Logan Alexander, 00:18.284[12]

Pro Sprints

Pro Sprints A Feature (15 Laps): 1. 88-J Kinder[4]; 2. 44-Brody Johnson[3]; 3. 26-Chase Young[2]; 4. 7C-Devin Kline[5]; 5. 48-Tyler Thompson[6]; 6. 9-Luke Lane[1]; 7. 57A-Devin Wignall[8]; 8. 7G-Jackson Gray[7]; 9. 41-Jeff Wilke[9]; 10. 4S-Dave Seddon[14]; 11. 55KC-Bob Hildreth[11]; 12. 12K-Marty Stephenson[16]; 13. 12P-Ryan Navratil[15]; 14. 0-Mike Mayberry[13]; 15. 7-Tim Young[17]; 16. 30C-Carter Hansen[10]; 17. (DNS) 35-Kevin Hetrick; 18. (DNS) 02S-Josh Jones

Pro Sprints Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 48-Tyler Thompson[2]; 2. 44-Brody Johnson[4]; 3. 9-Luke Lane[6]; 4. 88-J Kinder[5]; 5. 0-Mike Mayberry[9]; 6. 41-Jeff Wilke[3]; 7. 35-Kevin Hetrick[1]; 8. 12P-Ryan Navratil[7]; 9. 7-Tim Young[8]

Pro Sprints Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 7C-Devin Kline[3]; 2. 57A-Devin Wignall[1]; 3. 7G-Jackson Gray[2]; 4. 26-Chase Young[6]; 5. 55KC-Bob Hildreth[7]; 6. 4S-Dave Seddon[8]; 7. 12K-Marty Stephenson[9]; 8. 30C-Carter Hansen[4]; 9. (DNS) 02S-Josh Jones

Pro Sprints Qualifying: 1. 9-Luke Lane, 00:17.517[7]; 2. 26-Chase Young, 00:17.757[4]; 3. 88-J Kinder, 00:17.836[13]; 4. 02S-Josh Jones, 00:17.921[8]; 5. 44-Brody Johnson, 00:18.013[12]; 6. 30C-Carter Hansen, 00:18.020[14]; 7. 41-Jeff Wilke, 00:18.037[6]; 8. 7C-Devin Kline, 00:18.042[1]; 9. 48-Tyler Thompson, 00:18.051[10]; 10. 7G-Jackson Gray, 00:18.141[15]; 11. 35-Kevin Hetrick, 00:18.145[11]; 12. 57A-Devin Wignall, 00:18.217[16]; 13. 12P-Ryan Navratil, 00:18.238[17]; 14. 55KC-Bob Hildreth, 00:18.251[18]; 15. 7-Tim Young, 00:18.758[9]; 16. 4S-Dave Seddon, 00:19.268[2]; 17. 0-Mike Mayberry, 00:20.000[5]; 18. 12K-Marty Stephenson, 00:21.000[3]