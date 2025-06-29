Tyler Courtney Takes First High Limit Win of Year with $25K at Lucas Oil

From High Limit Racing

22 races later, Tyler Courtney returned to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane with Kubota High Limit Racing, and he saved it for a big $25,000 payday in Lucas Oil Speedway’s Diamond Classic.

After 11 top-five finishes and four runner-up results, “Sunshine” finally found his way back atop the charts in Saturday’s 35-lap finale – coming out on top of a hectic five-way war for the lead through lap traffic.

It was Aaron Reutzel, Tanner Thorson, Tyler Courtney, Brad Sweet, and Rico Abreu, all five battling under a blanket as they bobbed and weaved through back markers.

Officially, Reutzel controlled the opening 14 laps, Tanner Thorson led the next three circuits, and then Tyler Courtney held the point for the final 18 laps. At the checkered flag, it was a monumental 6.166-second margin of victory, but that’s not indicative of how thrilling the race was near the mid-point.

The win marked the seventh of Courtney’s career with Kubota High Limit Racing and keeps the Clauson-Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drinks No. 7BC as one of the five title contenders amid an incredible points battle.

Aaron Reutzel wound up with a $10,000 runner-up score on Saturday, meaning that his Ridge & Sons Racing, PowerPlus No. 87 now has sole possession of the championship lead with Kubota High Limit Racing.

Rico Abreu rounded out the podium to keep his No. 24 in championship contention as well.

Closing out the top-10 at Lucas Oil was Tanner Thorson, Brad Sweet, Brent Marks, Sye Lynch, Daison Pursley, Justin Peck, and Kasey Kahne.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (6/28/25)

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Aaron Reutzel (13.316)

Capital Custom Trailers QuickTime – Daison Pursley (13.077)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Daison Pursley

DMI Heat Two Winner – Aaron Reutzel

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Brad Sweet

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Tanner Thorson

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Brenham Crouch

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award –

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Sye Lynch +5 (12th-to-7th)

Lap Leaders – Aaron Reutzel 1-14; Tanner Thorson 15-17; Tyler Courtney 18-35.

Kubota A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu[5]; 4. 88-Tanner Thorson[1]; 5. 49-Brad Sweet[2]; 6. 19-Brent Marks[7]; 7. 42-Sye Lynch[12]; 8. 13-Daison Pursley[6]; 9. 26-Justin Peck[11]; 10. 9-Kasey Kahne[13]; 11. 45X-Landon Crawley[10]; 12. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[8]; 13. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[14]; 14. 14-Spencer Bayston[18]; 15. 5-Brenham Crouch[19]; 16. 9R-Chase Randall[16]; 17. 98P-Miles Paulus[9]; 18. 19H-Hank Davis[21]; 19. 40-Howard Moore[20]; 20. 24D-Danny Sams III[17]; 21. 22M-Rees Moran[24]; 22. 20G-Noah Gass[15]; 23. 74-Xavier Doney[23]; 24. 79-Gage Montgomery[22]

NEW 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 22/52 Races):

Ridge & Sons Racing #87 – Aaron Reutzel (1,350 PTS…+9)

Kasey Kahne Racing #49 – Brad Sweet (1,341 PTS… -9)

Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC – Tyler Courtney (1,331 PTS… -19)

Rico Abreu Racing #24 – Rico Abreu (1,319 PTS… -31)

Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 – Brent Marks (1,303 PTS… -47)

Rudeen Racing #26 – Justin Peck (1,174 PTS… -176)

Rod Gross Motorsports #88 – Tanner Thorson (1,129 PTS… -221)

Chase Randall Racing #9R – Chase Randall (1,001 PTS… -349)

Kasey Kahne Racing #9 – Kasey Kahne (996 PTS… -354)

Jason Meyers Racing #14 – Spencer Bayston (984 PTS… -366)

Buch Motorsports #13 – Daison Pursley (964 PTS… -386)

CJB Motorsports #5 – Brenham Crouch (901 PTS… -449)

Randerson Racing #24D – Danny Sams III (808 PTS… -542)

14.Mosites Lynch Racing #42 – Sye Lynch (804 PTS… -546)

UP NEXT: Kubota High Limit Racing will sit idle next weekend as we celebrate Fourth of July with our families. The series will be back in action on Friday and Saturday, July 11-12 with the Kentucky Sprint Nationals at Florence Speedway in Union, KY. Fans can buy tickets at HighLimitRacing.com.