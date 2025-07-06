JORDAN RYAN CAPTURES FAST ON DIRT WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY FEATURE

By Mike Swanger

Action was as hot as the weather Saturday night as the Honest Abe Roofing Fast on Dirt series made it’s 2025 debut at Orrville’s Historic Oval after being rained out earlier in the season.

The 30 lap main event would see pole sitter Danny Mumaw take the opening lap lead but on lap 2 coming out of turn two, Tyler Gunn would power past for the top spot as outside front row starter, Jordan Ryan settled into third.

A fierce battle for fourth was going on between Tyler Street, Ricky Peterson and Trey Jacobs, who caused the yellow flag on lap 8 with a spin and damage to his #3j machine ending his night. Gunn using the high line around the 3/8 mile track, kept the lead as Mumaw stayed close in the low groove but he would bring out the next caution with a flat tire.

That would move Sterling Cling into second as he would hound Gunn for the lead. As they went by the flagstand to start lap 20, they banged together but both kept going, racing for the lead. Ryan would slip by Cling with four circuits to go as Gunn had built a comfortable lead but with two laps to go, Gunn suffered a flat tire ending his chance at a victory.

Ryan inherited the point and the Bellevue driver and his Joyride Transport, Burn’s Electric and Meggitt’s Sandblasting & Painting #25 held off one last charge by Cling and record his 1st win of the season at WCS. A race long battle between Tyler Street, Henry Malcuit and Ricky Peterson would see them finish in that order for top five final spots.

HONEST ABE ROOFING FAST ON DIRT SPRINTS

Patriot Capital Financial Heat 1 Jordan Ryan, Tyler Street, Dylan Kingan, Tyler Gunn, Jamie Myers, Mike Lutz, Jason Schultz, Shawn Hubler, Charlie Russell

JLT Enterprises

Heat 2 Ricky Peterson, Sterling Cling, Mike Bauer, Tyler Esh, Jeremy Duposki, Rayce Jacobs, Joe Adorjan, Caleb Helms

All Pro Cylinder Heads

Heat 3 Danny Mumaw, Chris Myers, Henry Malcuit, Trey Jacobs, Jonah Aumend, Lance Heinberger, Dustin Feller, Anthony Gaskins

Victory Fuel ‘B’ Main Mike Lutz, Caleb Helms, Jason Shultz, Shawn Hubler, Rayce Jacobs, Lance Heinberger, Joe Adorjan, Charlie Russell, Anthony Gaskins, Dustin Fuller

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Jordan Ryan, Sterling Cling, Tyler Street, Henry Malcuit, Ricky Peterson, Mike Bauer, Tyler Esh, Dylan Kingan, Danny Mumaw, Chris Myers, Mike Lutz, Tyler Gunn, Jonah Aumend, Jamie Myers, Rayce Jacobs, Shawn Hubler, Caleb Helms, Jason Shultz, Jeremy Duposki, Trey Jacobs