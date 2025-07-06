July 5 – Mother Nature is Victorious!

With persistent showers rolling through Knoxville today and more forecasted, track officials have agreed to cancel tonight’s Higher View Enterprises – Nolan Wren Memorial and Mid-Season Championship Night.

Refund Information:

*Online Sales: Advanced Tickets purchased online will receive face value credit to your Knoxville Raceway account. This credit is good for up to two years. No action is required. Your credit will be in your Knoxville Raceway account by the end of business Monday.

*Physical Ticket Sales: If you purchased a physical paper ticket at the Knoxville Raceway ticket office, you may use it as a rain check and bring it back next week or to any other weekly event this season for credit towards another ticket. For all questions, please call us during business hours Mon-Fri 8am-5pm at 641-842-5431.

*Pit Passes: You may keep your pit pass arm band and bring it with you next week, or to another event, for credit. If you would like a refund you can come to the pit shack.

Camping is not a refund situation as the campgrounds are open and utilized. No refund or credit will be issued for any camping space.

Our next event is July 12, VanWall / Marion County Fair and 410 Border Battle Night!