Wagaman Wins Outlaw Tune-Up Feature at Williams Grove

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG, PA (July 18, 2025) — Troy Wagaman Jr. throttled Mike Heffner’s No. 27 to the sprint car win at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, scoring a clean sweep of the evening by setting fast time, winning his heat, the dash and the 25-lap main event in the World of Outlaws Tune Up.

Including $300 for fast time, Wagaman took $6,300 back to his hometown of Hanover for his fourth career win at the historic oval.

In twin 358 sprint mains, Hanover’s Dylan Norris took home the loot in both features.

Wagaman started on the pole of the 410 sprint main and entered the rear of the field on lap six, trailed by fourth starter Lance Dewease.

The feature would go non-stop from start to finish with a blistering pace being set by the leaders as traffic played a factor in action at the front of the field for the final 19 laps.

For the most part Wagaman was able to navigate traffic and maintain an advantage over Dewease but by lap 15 amid hard racing between the backmarkers, Dewease was able to mount a challenge.

And he was close enough to capitalize for the lead on lap 21 when Wagaman got held up in the first corner.

Dewease used the cushion to blast around for control and duck down in front of Wagaman as the pair shot onto the backchute.

But then ironically Dewease got boxed in by the same traffic that held up Wagaman moments earlier, allowing the Hanover pilot to throttle back out in front for the victory.

Wagaman took the win by .308 seconds over Dewease with Kody Hartlaub riding home in third.

Freddie Rahmer finished fourth with Justin Whittall completing the top five.

Sixth through 10th went to TJ Stutts, Chad Trout, Cameron Smith, Matt Campbell and Tyler Ross.

Heats went to Wagaman, Stutts and Hartlaub with Wagaman earning the pole for the feature by claiming the dash.

Wagaman set fast time with a lap of 16.426 seconds.

Dylan Norris wired the field in the make-up Dirty Deeds 25 limited sprint feature held over from April 4.

He was chased early by Brett Wanner who would give up second to Andy Best on lap 13.

Best finished in second by .923 seconds followed by Wanner, Scott Fisher and Nash Ely.

The regularly scheduled 358 sprint main, a Summer Series event, saw Wanner lead the first 10 laps before eighth starter Norris drove into command.

Wanner took the lead back from Norris on the 12th circuit but eventually again succumbed to Norris with nine laps to go.

Fourth starter Derek Locke raced into second with seven laps to go but failed to challenge Norris for the win.

Best was third followed by Wanner and Chase Gutshall.

The wins were the fifth and sixth of Norris’ career at Williams Grove.

Heats went to Wanner, Adam Carberry, Chad Criswell and Cole Young with Frankie Herr winning the consolation race.

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsyvlania

Friday, July 18, 2025

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying:

1. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr, 16.426[23]

2. 1X-Chad Trout, 16.527[8]

3. 95-Kody Hartlaub, 16.579[22]

4. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 16.581[9]

5. 11-TJ Stutts, 16.644[16]

6. 12-Lance Dewease, 16.653[20]

7. 85-Ricky DiEva, 16.662[11]

8. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 16.741[13]

9. 75-Cameron Smith, 16.749[3]

10. 67-Justin Whittall, 16.757[6]

11. 5R-Tyler Ross, 16.777[5]

12. 22-Doug Hammaker, 16.800[19]

13. 17-Dylan Norris, 16.815[18]

14. 11MT-Mike Thompson, 16.823[12]

15. 99M-Kyle Moody, 16.828[10]

16. 53-Mark Smith, 16.829[21]

17. 91-Preston Lattomus, 16.917[24]

18. 1W-Ryan Taylor, 16.924[4]

19. 45-Jeff Halligan, 16.924[14]

20. 45S-Samuel Miller, 17.068[1]

21. X-Matt Campbell, 17.075[17]

22. 35-Austin Bishop, 17.268[15]

23. 3D-Dave Grube, 17.428[2]

24. 53AU-Alex Attard, 17.518[7]

Harrys U Pull It Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[1]

2. 51-Freddie Rahmer[2]

3. 67-Justin Whittall[4]

4. 17-Dylan Norris[5]

5. 85-Ricky DiEva[3]

6. 35-Austin Bishop[8]

7. 45-Jeff Halligan[7]

8. 53-Mark Smith[6]

Walter Laudermilch Concrete Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 11-TJ Stutts[2]

2. 1X-Chad Trout[1]

3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[3]

4. 5R-Tyler Ross[4]

5. 91-Preston Lattomus[6]

6. 11MT-Mike Thompson[5]

7. 45S-Samuel Miller[7]

8. 3D-Dave Grube[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 95-Kody Hartlaub[1]

2. 12-Lance Dewease[2]

3. 75-Cameron Smith[3]

4. 99M-Kyle Moody[5]

5. 22-Doug Hammaker[4]

6. 1W-Ryan Taylor[6]

7. X-Matt Campbell[7]

8. 53AU-Alex Attard[8]

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[1]

2. 11-TJ Stutts[2]

3. 95-Kody Hartlaub[3]

4. 12-Lance Dewease[4]

5. 51-Freddie Rahmer[5]

6. 1X-Chad Trout[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[1]

2. 12-Lance Dewease[4]

3. 95-Kody Hartlaub[3]

4. 51-Freddie Rahmer[5]

5. 67-Justin Whittall[7]

6. 11-TJ Stutts[2]

7. 1X-Chad Trout[6]

8. 75-Cameron Smith[9]

9. X-Matt Campbell[21]

10. 5R-Tyler Ross[11]

11. 99M-Kyle Moody[12]

12. 45-Jeff Halligan[19]

13. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[8]

14. 35-Austin Bishop[16]

15. 1W-Ryan Taylor[18]

16. 22-Doug Hammaker[15]

17. 91-Preston Lattomus[14]

18. 53-Mark Smith[22]

19. 53AU-Alex Attard[24]

20. 3D-Dave Grube[23]

21. 85-Ricky DiEva[13]

22. 17-Dylan Norris[10]

23. 45S-Samuel Miller[20]

24. 11MT-Mike Thompson[17]

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

358 Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 54-Brett Wanner[1]

2. 2-Jude Siegel[3]

3. 34-Andy Best[8]

DNS: 2W-Will McNeal

5. (DQ) 22-Bryn Gohn[4]

6. (DQ) X-Austin Reed[7]

7. (DQ) 19T-Jacob Galloway[2]

8. (DQ) 23J-Jake Eldreth[6]

9. (DQ) 59-Steve Wilbur[5]

358 Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 47-Adam Carberry[1]

2. 66A-Cody Fletcher[4]

3. 1A-Chase Gutshall[7]

4. 22E-Nash Ely[6]

5. 28-Matt Findley[5]

6. 70D-Frankie Herr[8]

7. 340-Tony Jackson[9]

8. 10Y-Nick Yinger[3]

9. (DQ) 461-Colton Hendershot[2]

358 Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 84M-Chad Criswell[1]

2. 77S-Steve Owings[5]

3. 77-Derek Locke[8]

4. 21T-Scott Fisher[3]

5. 4-Ayden Hare[9]

6. 41H-Josh Harner[4]

7. 14-Colton Moyer[6]

8. 7F-Hunter Fulton[7]

DNS: 19D-Wyatt Hinkle

358 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Cole Young[1]

2. 6-Dylan Norris[4]

3. 00K-Kyle Spence[5]

4. 29R-Seth Schnoke[6]

5. 22K-Eli Tuckey[7]

6. 25S-Tom Senseney Jr[3]

7. 23-Justin Foster[8]

8. 18M-Brayden Mickley[2]

9. 2PA-Denny Grosse[9]

358 B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 70D-Frankie Herr[3]

2. 23-Justin Foster[5]

3. 22-Bryn Gohn[11]

4. 14-Colton Moyer[4]

5. 461-Colton Hendershot[14]

6. 23J-Jake Eldreth[15]

7. 19T-Jacob Galloway[13]

8. 7F-Hunter Fulton[7]

9. 59-Steve Wilbur[16]

10. 10Y-Nick Yinger[9]

11. 41H-Josh Harner[1]

12. 25S-Tom Senseney Jr[2]

DNS: 340-Tony Jackson

DNS: 18M-Brayden Mickley

DNS: 2PA-Denny Grosse

DNS: X-Austin Reed

DNS: 2W-Will McNeal

DNS: 19D-Wyatt Hinkle

358 A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 6-Dylan Norris[8]

2. 77-Derek Locke[4]

3. 34-Andy Best[3]

4. 54-Brett Wanner[2]

5. 1A-Chase Gutshall[5]

6. 22E-Nash Ely[13]

7. 47-Adam Carberry[1]

8. 77S-Steve Owings[11]

9. 2-Jude Siegel[6]

10. 4-Ayden Hare[17]

11. 66A-Cody Fletcher[9]

12. 17-Cole Young[12]

13. 21T-Scott Fisher[14]

14. 28-Matt Findley[16]

15. 70D-Frankie Herr[19]

16. 22K-Eli Tuckey[18]

17. 22-Bryn Gohn[21]

18. 00K-Kyle Spence[10]

19. 23J-Jake Eldreth[24]

20. 14-Colton Moyer[22]

21. 84M-Chad Criswell[7]

22. 461-Colton Hendershot[23]

23. 29R-Seth Schnoke[15]

24. 23-Justin Foster[20]

Dirty Deeds Repair Fabrication 358 Makeup Feature (25 Laps)

1. 6-Dylan Norris[1]

2. 34-Andy Best[4]

3. 54-Brett Wanner[2]

4. 21T-Scott Fisher[3]

5. 22E-Nash Ely[7]

6. 77S-Steve Owings[11]

7. 17-Cole Young[13]

8. X-Austin Reed[15]

9. 70D-Frankie Herr[9]

10. 1A-Chase Gutshall[23]

11. 77-Derek Locke[22]

12. 23-Justin Foster[10]

13. 2-Jude Siegel[8]

14. 22K-Eli Tuckey[21]

15. 29R-Seth Schnoke[12]

16. 22-Bryn Gohn[14]

17. 25S-Tom Senseney Jr[19]

18. 14-Colton Moyer[17]

19. 84M-Chad Criswell[20]

20. 18M-Brayden Mickley[18]

21. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle[6]

22. 19T-Jacob Galloway[24]

23. 41H-Josh Harner[16]

24. 47-Adam Carberry[5]