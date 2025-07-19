Carson McCarl Headlines Crazy Night at Knoxville for $15,000 360 Shootout Win!

By Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 19, 2025) – Carson McCarl earned $15,000 by winning Saturday’s Randall Roofing 360 Shootout on 3M Night at Knoxville. The event featured eight different lead changes among four different leaders. Thanks to the Knoxville 360 Boosters many contingencies were handed out during the night. Ayrton Gennetten won his second career feature here, in an equally entertaining 410 event. The Gravois Mills, Missouri driver captured the top prize of $6,000.

The 25-lap 360 Shootout paying $15,000 to win and $1,100 to start, saw Clint Garner ahead of point leader Tasker Phillips, Carson McCarl, Sawyer Phillips and Austin McCarl early. By lap two, Austin had passed Sawyer for fourth, while Riley Goodno joined him in the top five two laps later.

Up front, Tasker Phillips entered turn one high and exited turn two low on lap seven to take the point from Garner. That lasted two laps, when Tasker bobbled on the backstretch, allowing Garner to cruise back by into the lead. As Garner entered traffic on lap ten, Carson McCarl joined the lead pair in a three-way battle for the lead.

Carson moved by Tasker in heavy lapped traffic to take second on lap 11, and then used the high side of turn four to drive around Garner and take the point. A lap later, Garner slid back by Carson to retake the lead.

Austin McCarl worked by Tasker Phillips to take third with ten to go. Carson reeled Garner back in and retook the lead in turn two on lap 18, before JJ Hickle brought a caution when he spun in turn four.

Carson McCarl led Garner, brother Austin, and Tasker and Sawyer Phillips back to green. With Garner trying the outside of Carson McCarl in turn three after the restart, the two cars made contact, sending Garner into a spin and out of contention.

On the restart, Austin asserted himself, shooting by Carson to take the lead, but Carson put a slider on his brother with four to go to take the point for good. The other sibling rival saw Sawyer Phillips pass Tasker for third with four to go. On the next go-around the two brothers made contact, losing two spots and surrendering third to Ian Madsen and fourth to Ryan Giles.

Carson cruised to the checkers and the big cash, ahead of brother Austin ($7,000) and Madsen ($5,000). Giles, Tasker Phillips, Sawyer Phillips, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Riley Goodno, Charlie Leavitt $2,000 Hard-charger Kaleb Johnson and Dustin Selvage rounded out the top ten. Tyler Groenendyk picked up a $1,000 11th place bonus from KnoxVegas. Garner and Groenendyk brought home $1,000 each from KnoxVegas for setting quick time in their respective groups. Tony Rost, Terry McCarl, Madsen and Matt Juhl won heat races. Timothy Smith and Juhl claimed the B mains. Chris Morgan and Hank Davis also picked up $1,000 bonuses from Slideways Karting Center for mystery spots in the B mains.

“A big thanks to the Booster Club,” said McCarl in Victory Lane. “That was a fun race. I knew right from the start we had a car to win. I was a little nervous with (Austin) behind me. I knew he would actually race me smart. The two guys in front of me…I just had to be patient. I needed to hit my marks and not let Austin get by me. With my partners behind this race, it makes it extra special.”

The 20-lap 410 feature started inauspiciously when Landon Crawley tipped over in turn three. He was uninjured. Ayrton Gennetten led the field early, ahead of Scott Bogucki, Austin McCarl, Jamie Ball and Kaleb Johnson. A lap in, the night’s quick-timer, Jack Anderson, spun with mechanical issues, bringing caution.

On the restart, Austin McCarl quickly took second, Johnson moved into fourth, and JJ Hickle took fifth. Hickle would pass Johnson for fourth on lap three before point leader, McCarl, packed his right rear tire full of mud and stopped with a vibration. Gennetten led Bogucki, Hickle, Johnson and Ball back to green.

At the halfway point, Bogucki rode the cushion around Gennetten to lead. On lap 11, Gennetten battled back by to regain the lead. Bogucki surged back to lead lap 12, but spun in front of Gennetten in turn one, with the Missouri driver narrowly avoiding him. Meanwhile, Hickle surrendered his newly gained second spot and went pitside.

That left Gennetten to lead Ian Madsen, Ball, Carson McCarl and Riley Goodno back to green. With five to go, Carson McCarl rode around Ball to gain third. With three to go, Goodno gained fourth from Ball.

Gennetten’s second career win here came ahead of Madsen, Carson McCarl, Goodno and Ball. Hard-charger Lynton Jeffrey, Kaleb Johnson, Clint Garner, Josh Schneiderman and Chris Martin completed the top ten. Goodno, Madsen and Sawyer Phillips won heats, while Xavier Doney won the B main.

“It was my first time here ever with (crew chief) Scott Bonar,” said Gennetten in Victory Lane. “He’s never won here in a 410, just a 360. The redraw (feature point invert of eight) went our way. The race with (Bogucki) was great. He spun out there and I puckered up. I don’t know how we missed it. I knew Ian was there. It’s just so hard to run the top like that. I think we showcased a lot of speed and hopefully we can show it again next time out. It’s rewarding to show this with my team on our own.”

Join us next week on Saturday, July 26th for Weiler Night featuring the Candy Dash and Border Battle #2 for the 410’s. The Randall Roofing 360’s will also be in action! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Knoxville Championship Series Results

Randall Roofing 360 Shootout Results

410s

