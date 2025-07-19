Injury Updates on Tyler Courtney and Aaron Reutzel

(July 19, 2025) — Thursday and Friday at Eldora Speedway Tyler Courtney and Aaron Reutzel were involved in serious accidents at the Eldora Speedway during the Joker’s Jackpot and the Knight Before events.

Friday afternoon Courtney’s family members shared the following update about him following surgery. Courtney was injured in a multiple car incident during the start of the feature event on Thursday with the High Limit Sprint Car Series.

Reutzel was running in second position during the World of Outlaws main event on Friday night when he flipped and had two other cars make hard contact with him once his car landed back on the racetrack. Ridge and Sons Racing, the team that Reutzel drives for, put out the following statement on Saturday afternoon.

Both drivers are expected to be out of the driver’s seat for an undisclosed amount of time. Neither team has released any plans moving forward while their drivers are on the mend.